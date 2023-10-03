About Cookies on This Site

27” UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Speed

165Hz Refresh Rate

1ms MBR

Display

27” Full HD (1920 x 1080) Display

3-side Virtually Borderless

Technology

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Gaming UI

165Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 165Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

  • 60Hz
  • 165Hz

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 1ms MBR
1ms MBR

Incredible Speed to Victory

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

Experience smooth and flexible movements in the game with AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Chic & Sleek Design

Designed to Focus on Gaming

Enhance your gaming experience with new Hexagon design and slim bezel on 3-side. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

Virtually borderless design monitor

3-side Virtually Borderless

Tilt adjustable monitor

Tilt

Ergonomic design with features of tilt adjustment.

Customized Modes for Various Game.
Gaming UI

Set It Up to Your UltraGear™ Suits Your Gaming-style

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moment in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Track frame rate with FPS counter
FPS Counter

Track Your Frame Rate

Without installing a separate software, you can see your Frames Per Second (FPS) in games by displaying it in the corner of the screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

165

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2022

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

1800:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

3000:1

Panel Type

VA

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.3108 x 0.3108

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

165

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

68.4

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

NTSC 70% (CIE1931)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Black Stabilizer

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

FPS Counter

YES

User Defined Key

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

35W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

32W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

776 x 156 x 435

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

613.7 x 364.1 x 39.3

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

613.7 x 456.1 x 201.6

Weight in Shipping [kg]

5.8

Weight without Stand [kg]

3.25

Weight with Stand [kg]

3.87

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.2

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

