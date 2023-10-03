We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor
Speed
165Hz Refresh Rate
1ms MBR
Display
27” Full HD (1920 x 1080) Display
3-side Virtually Borderless
Technology
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Gaming UI
165Hz Refresh Rate
Fluid Gaming Motion
A ultra-fast speed of 165Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Chic & Sleek Design
Designed to Focus on Gaming
Enhance your gaming experience with new Hexagon design and slim bezel on 3-side. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
165
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2022
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
1800:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
3000:1
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.3108 x 0.3108
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
165
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
68.4
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
NTSC 70% (CIE1931)
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
35W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
32W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
776 x 156 x 435
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
613.7 x 364.1 x 39.3
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
613.7 x 456.1 x 201.6
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
5.8
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
3.25
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
3.87
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
-
1.2
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
