We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38” UltraGear Curved WQHD+ Nano IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR 600 Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatibility
*The NPD Group, Inc., Canada Retail Tracking Service, Monitors, Gaming Designed, Based on dollars, May’19-Apr’20 combined.
A total game changer with Nano IPS
with Nano IPS 1ms, the users can enjoy all kinds of games.
Picture perfection with 1ms response rates
comparison of the afterimage with IPS 5ms and IPS 1ms
*Image simulated.
Total immersion with overwhelming speed
comparison of the Fluid Gaming Motion with 60Hz and Overclock 160Hz
*Image simulated.
Gratification of sight and hearing
Sound Sync Mode
Video Sync Mode
*The video shown for illustration purpose only. Actual lighting effects of Sphere Lighting 2.0 may vary due to contents and each mode, and the product images in the video might differ from the real product.
Designed to light up the senses
Stylish Design : 21:9 Curved, Virtually Borderless, Tilt, Height
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
37.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
450
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2020
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
360
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
450
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2291 x 0.2291
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
95.2
-
Size [Inch]
-
37.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
Variable Backlight Maxx Audio H/P, Lighting Application Lighting Option, Lighting Mode
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Sphere Lighting
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
140W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
70W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1058 x 551 x 255
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
896.4 x 394.4 x 111.3
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
896.4 x 588.4 x 312.2(↑) 896.4 x 478.4 x 312.2(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
13.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
7
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
9.2
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
38GN950-B
38” UltraGear Curved WQHD+ Nano IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR 600 Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatibility