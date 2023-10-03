About Cookies on This Site

38” UltraGear Curved WQHD+ Nano IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR 600 Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatibility

38GN950-B-A front view

UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor

LG UltraGear™ provides various features; Nano IPS and VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 for colour, IPS 1ms (GtG) and Overclock 160Hz for speed, G-SYNC® Compatible and Sphere Lighting 2.0 for gaming feature.

Gaming innovation beyond boundaries

The pinnacle of gaming monitors. Complete your battle station with a premium LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor. Built for gamers, it delivers the latest hardware, specs, ergonomics, sleek design and sensory experience. With gaming-focused features like NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility, 1ms GTG response times and pro-level customization and fast, vivid IPS panels, no wonder it's #1 gaming-designed monitor brand in Canada.*

*The NPD Group, Inc., Canada Retail Tracking Service, Monitors, Gaming Designed, Based on dollars, May’19-Apr’20 combined.

Nano IPS 1ms

A total game changer with Nano IPS

A faster, more lifelike gaming experience. LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors are created from the ground up to give gamers the edge, including verified NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility. The Nano IPS display achieves 1ms GTG TN-level speeds and ultra-fast refresh rates, while mesmerizing with a rich and vivid picture.

with Nano IPS 1ms, the users can enjoy all kinds of games.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Picture perfection with 1ms response rates

LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors are one of a kind. Their Nano IPS panels create a vivid, rich virtual world, yet cut response rates to 1ms a first in Nano IPS monitors. Whatever genre you're into, enjoy picture quality as intense as the game itself in high resolution. It presents realism and true colour at wide viewing angles, while HDR brings new worlds to life.

comparison of the afterimage with IPS 5ms and IPS 1ms

*Image simulated.

supports Nano IPS
Nano IPS & HDR 600

Ultimate picture quality like never before

See a gaming world that's virtually perfect. VESA DisplayHDR 600 brings that world to life with an experience that surpasses reality. This next-level display tech elevates textures, surrounding elements, realistic character movements and natural recreations of sun and shadow.
Overclock 160Hz

Total immersion with overwhelming speed

Responsiveness on a dime. Overclock boosts refresh rates from 144Hz to an ultra-fast 160Hz, displaying less motion blur and smooth movement. And the Nano IPS Display delivers the best of both worlds 1ms response times combined with enhanced picture quality and intense colour you'd expect from an IPS Display. Gamers see fast action, obstacles and opponents in near real time for a clear advantage.

comparison of the Fluid Gaming Motion with 60Hz and Overclock 160Hz

Gaming motion G-SYNC® Compatible versus OFF
G-SYNC® Compatible

Gain an edge with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility

Officially verified NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility. That translates to faster, smoother gaming that's been tested to reduce screen tearing, while minimizing stutter and input lag. Never miss a frame of the action as you clinch your victories with lag-free refresh rates.

*Image simulated.

Gaming motion with AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro versus OFF
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Clearer, smoother and faster

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
37.5" UltraWide™ QHD Curved screen and providing comparison the resolution of 16:9 FHD, 21:9 FHD, 21:9 QHD and 21:9 QHD
UltraWide™ QHD Curved

1ms Nano IPS with QHD resolution

Nano IPS is the next IPS. At 37.5" and UltraWide 21:9 screen ratio (3840x1600), LG's UltraGear QHD+ Nano IPS Display uses nanometer-sized particles to enhance the intensity of on-screen colours, while delivering ultra-fast 1ms response rates. It's the best of both worlds.

Sphere Lighting 2.0

Gratification of sight and hearing

Sound Sync Mode

Sphere Lighting 2.0 draws you deeper into the game while reducing eye strain. With the Sound Sync mode, the 38GN950 lights up according to the dynamic sounds in the game.

Video Sync Mode

The Video Sync mode in Sphere Lighting 2.0 lights up according to the visual effect colours appearing on the monitor, allowing you to be fully immersed in the game.

*The video shown for illustration purpose only. Actual lighting effects of Sphere Lighting 2.0 may vary due to contents and each mode, and the product images in the video might differ from the real product.

Stylish Design

Designed to light up the senses

Meticulously engineered. LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors are created to frame up virtual worlds in a clean, sleek, minimal design. Yet they're crafted to maximize your experience with pro-level control, gaming modes and adjustable ergonomics. RGB sphere lighting even lights up in sync with the gaming action bright enough to create an ambient effect around your battle station.

Stylish Design : 21:9 Curved, Virtually Borderless, Tilt, Height

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

37.5

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Curvature

2300R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2020

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

360

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2291 x 0.2291

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

95.2

Size [Inch]

37.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Curvature

2300R

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

Black Stabilizer

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Others (Features)

Variable Backlight Maxx Audio H/P, Lighting Application Lighting Option, Lighting Mode

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 600

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

OverClocking

YES

RGB LED Lighting

Sphere Lighting

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Display Port

YES

USB A to B

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

140W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

70W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1058 x 551 x 255

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

896.4 x 394.4 x 111.3

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

896.4 x 588.4 x 312.2(↑) 896.4 x 478.4 x 312.2(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

13.4

Weight without Stand [kg]

7

Weight with Stand [kg]

9.2

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

