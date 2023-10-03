About Cookies on This Site

27” UltraFine™ 5K IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt 3 & Type C Ports & macOS Compatibility

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

27MD5KLB-B

27MD5KLB-B-A front view
UltraFine 4K Monitor
LG UltraFine™ Display

A Great Companion for MAC

27MD5KLB-B a 27 inch Class UltraFine™ 5K IPS Monitor that is macOS compatible.
Superior color performance for mac
27" 5K IPS Display

Optimized Colour Performance for Mac

With 218 PPI (Pixels Per Inch), the 27MD5KLB-B UltraFine™ 5K Display can express detailed imagery and sharp text, allowing you to experience more clarity and accuracy on a large 5K screen.
Rich Colour with Better Brightness
DCI-P3 & 500nits

Rich Colour with Better Brightness

LG UltraFine™ 5K Display supports P3 & 500nits of brightness, which allows it to express razor-sharp text and life-like images with wide colour gamut and range of colours.
Powerful and Versatile Port

Thunderbolt™ 3 Powerful & Versatile Port

27MD5KL with Thunderbolt™ 3 can transmit 5K video, audio and data simultaneously as well as charge a device up to 94W with just a single connection. This powerful port is fully compatible with Thunderbolt™ 3 enabled Mac and USB Type-C™ enabled Mac or iPad Pro.

*The USB Type-C™ enabled Mac or IPad Pro can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable included in package.

4K Daisy Chain
Display Control

Seamless macOS Integration

Users are able to control their 27MD5KL display settings, such as brightness and volume, without using the buttons on the monitor. The display is simply controlled by using macOS.
Built-in Camera

Built-in Camera & Speaker, Clear Visuals and Live Sound

LG’s UltraFine™ 5K Display delivers a rich media experience with built-in stereo speakers, camera, and microphone. This monitor is a good choice for the business person that communicates online via video or other ways.
Compatible with All Mac Devices
Adjustable Stand

A Flexible Workstation

LG UltraFine™ 5K Display has convenient height/tilt adjustment and offers an easy setup wall-mount for utilizing a VESA mount bracket*. So users can create a more personal, comfortable environment for optimal performance.

*VESA mount bracket is not included in package.

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

5120 x 2880

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

2019

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1100:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.11685 x 0.11685

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

5120 x 2880

Response Time

14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

Size [cm]

68.29

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SOUND

Rich Bass

YES

Speaker

5W x 2

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

200W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 1.0W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

140W

Type

Built-in Power

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

45.65W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

743 x 573 x 315

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

625.6 x 375.1 x 53.8

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

625.6 x 574.4 x 239.9(↑) 625.6 x 464.4 x 239.9(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

13.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.4

Weight with Stand [kg]

8.5

ACCESSORY

Others (Accessory)

Wall Mount Cover

Thunderbolt

YES

USB-C

YES

CONNECTIVITY

Thunderbolt

YES(1ea)

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

YES

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

5120x2880 at 60Hz

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

94W

USB Downstream Port

YES(USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(via Thunderbolt)

FEATURES

Camera

YES

Mic

YES

