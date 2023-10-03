We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UST LED FHD Projector
*The brightness(Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of lamp projector.
*LG Screen share only supports connection between CineBeam and Miracast(Android) / WIDI(Intel) devices.
*Wire support for mobile mirroring for android : MHL, slimport(MYDP) or HDMI / For iOS : Apple AV adaptor.
All Spec
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
1500
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000:1
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
25dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
28dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
30dB(A)
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
85%
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual (Motorized Focus)
-
Zoom
-
1.25x
-
Screen Size
-
60" ~ 140"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
100"@2.7~3.4m
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.2 - 1.5
-
Projection Offset
-
100%
-
Life Hours
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
4Ch(RGBB) LED
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom
-
Clear Voice
-
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Output
-
3W + 3W Stereo
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
-
YES
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
314 x 210 x 95
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
3.2
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
USB Type-C
-
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
Audio out
-
1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
HDMI
-
2
-
RJ45
-
1
-
USB Type-A
-
2 (USB2.0)
-
USB Type-C (Display, Charging)
-
1 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out)
-
IP control
-
YES
-
Auto Keystone
-
YES (Vertical)
-
Black Level Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
YES
-
Closed Caption
-
YES
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
YES
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
-
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
-
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
YES (Vertical)
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
YES (On / Off)
-
File(Office) Viewer
-
YES
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
YES
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
YES
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
YES
-
Image Flip
-
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Internet Browser
-
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
YES
-
Noise Reduction
-
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 4.5 (Smart)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
YES
-
Premium CP
-
YES
-
Processor
-
Quad Core
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
YES (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
YES
-
Self Diagnosis
-
YES
-
Setting Guide
-
YES (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
-
YES
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
-
YES (4K)
-
Upscaler
-
YES (4K)
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
YES
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
-
YES
-
Background Image
-
YES
-
HDCP
-
HDCP 2.2
-
HDR
-
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
-
YES
-
HDR Tone Mapping
-
YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
Real Cinema
-
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Smooth Gradation
-
YES
-
TruMotion
-
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
Leg-Stand
-
YES (4 Leg)
-
Local Key
-
Tact Key
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
YES
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
CE/CB
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
YES
-
Warranty Card
-
YES
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
YES
-
Remote Control - Motion
-
YES (Magic Lighting Remote)
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
210W
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter 210W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Stand-by Power
-
<0.5W
Buy Directly
HF65LA
UST LED FHD Projector