30 Inch, 19.7 cu.ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Pull-Out Freezer Drawer

Specs

Reviews

Support

30 Inch, 19.7 cu.ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Pull-Out Freezer Drawer

LDN20718SB

30 Inch, 19.7 cu.ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Pull-Out Freezer Drawer

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator Capacity

13.4 cu.ft.

Freezer Capacity

6.3 cu.ft.

Capacity

19.7 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

Drawer

Energy Star

Yes

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

Internal LED Membrane

Temperature Sensors

3

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

Yes

LoDecibel Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

Shelf Style

4 Fixed

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers

Refrigerator Light

Reveal (2x40W)

Snack Bin

Yes

Bins

2 Humidity Crisper

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

Door Bin Material

1 Piece Opaque

No. of Door Bin

5

Dairy Bin

Yes

FREEZER

Drawers

2 (1 DuraBase™ Full Width and 1Wire)

Divider

Yes

IcePlus™

Yes

Upper Drawer

Wire

Lower Drawer

Durabase Solid

Ice Maker

Optional

Ice Bin

Yes

Freezer Light

40W

Express Freeze / Ice Plus

Ice Plus

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Bio Shield AntI Bacterial Door Shield

Yes

Toe Grille

Yes

Surface

Stainless Steel, Coated Metal

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Available Colours

Smooth White (SW), Smooth Black (SB), Stainless Steel (ST)

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

Reversible Door

Yes

Door Style

Contour

Cabinet Color

Black

Color

Smooth Black

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth w/ Handles

34 1/2"

Depth w/o Handles

32"

Depth w/o Door

28 1/4"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

59"

Height to Top of Case

67 7/16"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

68 1/8"

Width

29 3/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

31 1/8"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8" x Top 1" x Back 2"

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

32 1/8” x 71 7/8” x 36”

Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton

217/242

UPC CODES

UPC Code

772454026591

LDN20718SW

772454 026614

LDN20718SB

772454 026591

LDN20718ST

772454 026607

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System

