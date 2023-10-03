We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
30 Inch, 19.7 cu.ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Pull-Out Freezer Drawer
All Spec
-
Refrigerator Capacity
-
13.4 cu.ft.
-
Freezer Capacity
-
6.3 cu.ft.
-
Capacity
-
19.7 cu.ft.
-
Freezer Door Type
-
Drawer
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Digital Temperature Controls
-
Internal LED Membrane
-
Temperature Sensors
-
3
-
LoDecibel™ Operation
-
Yes
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Digital Temperature Controls
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel Operation
-
Yes
-
Shelf Style
-
4 Fixed
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Crispers
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Reveal (2x40W)
-
Snack Bin
-
Yes
-
Bins
-
2 Humidity Crisper
-
Door Bin Material
-
1 Piece Opaque
-
No. of Door Bin
-
5
-
Dairy Bin
-
Yes
-
Drawers
-
2 (1 DuraBase™ Full Width and 1Wire)
-
Divider
-
Yes
-
IcePlus™
-
Yes
-
Upper Drawer
-
Wire
-
Lower Drawer
-
Durabase Solid
-
Ice Maker
-
Optional
-
Ice Bin
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light
-
40W
-
Express Freeze / Ice Plus
-
Ice Plus
-
Foam Door Insulation
-
Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)
-
Bio Shield AntI Bacterial Door Shield
-
Yes
-
Toe Grille
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Stainless Steel, Coated Metal
-
Back
-
Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts
-
Available Colours
-
Smooth White (SW), Smooth Black (SB), Stainless Steel (ST)
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Door Style
-
Contour
-
Cabinet Color
-
Black
-
Color
-
Smooth Black
-
Depth w/ Handles
-
34 1/2"
-
Depth w/o Handles
-
32"
-
Depth w/o Door
-
28 1/4"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
59"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
67 7/16"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
68 1/8"
-
Width
-
29 3/4"
-
Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)
-
31 1/8"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8" x Top 1" x Back 2"
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
32 1/8” x 71 7/8” x 36”
-
Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton
-
217/242
-
UPC Code
-
772454026591
-
LDN20718SW
-
772454 026614
-
LDN20718SB
-
772454 026591
-
LDN20718ST
-
772454 026607
-
Warranty
-
1 Year parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)