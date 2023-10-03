About Cookies on This Site

36" Counter Depth French Door Refrigerator with Smart Cooling System, 21 cu.ft.

Specs

Reviews

Support

36" Counter Depth French Door Refrigerator with Smart Cooling System, 21 cu.ft.

LFC21776ST

36" Counter Depth French Door Refrigerator with Smart Cooling System, 21 cu.ft.

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
20.9 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 68 3/8" x 27 1/2"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

36"

Yes

DEPTH

Standard Depth

No

Counter Depth

Yes

CAPACITY(CU.FT.)

21

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURE

InstaView Door-in-Door®

No

Door-in-Door®

No

Dispenser

No

ThinQ®

No

Smudge Resistant Finish

No

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

14. 7 cu.ft.

Freezer

6.2 cu.ft.

Total

20.9 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

French 3-Door

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

573

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Dispenser Light

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

Internal LED Touch Pad

Control & Display

Membrane/Green LED

Digital Temperature Sensors

5

LoDecibel Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

IcePlus

Yes

Icemaker

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Linear Compressor

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split ( 3, 1 Slide-in)

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bin

2 Humidity Crispers / 1 Bonus Drawer

Glide N Serve™ Pantry Driver

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bins

8 (5 ad. Gallon Size)

Door Bin Construction

2 Piece (Clear+Opaque)

FREEZER

Drawers

2

Wire Drawer

Yes

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Divider

Yes

IcePlus™

Factory Installed Ice Maker

Ice Bin

Yes

Freezer Light

Premium LED

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Coated Metal, Stainless Steel

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Available Colours

Stainless Steel (ST)

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth with Handles

30 1/4''

Depth without Handles

27 1/2''

Depth without Door

23 5/8''

Depth (Total with Door Open)

42 1/4''

Height to Top of Case

68 3/8''

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 3/4''

Width

35 3/4''

Width (Door Open 90° with Handle)

44 1/4''

Width (Door Open 90° without Handle)

39 1/4''

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/2''

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

1 3/4''

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"

Weight (lbs): Unit / Carton

278 lbs / 333 lbs

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 33"

UPC CODE

LFC21776ST

048231783811

WARRANTY

WARRANTY

1 year Parts & Labour, 7 years on Sealed System, 10 years parts on Linear Compressor

