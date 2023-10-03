About Cookies on This Site

33" French Door Refrigerator with Smart Cooling System, 24 cu.ft.

Specs

Reviews

Support

33" French Door Refrigerator with Smart Cooling System, 24 cu.ft.

LFC24786ST

33" French Door Refrigerator with Smart Cooling System, 24 cu.ft.

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
23.9 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
32 3/4" x 68 5/8" x 33"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

33"

Yes

DEPTH

Standard Depth

Yes

Counter Depth

No

CAPACITY(CU.FT.)

25

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURE

InstaView Door-in-Door®

No

Door-in-Door®

No

Dispenser

No

ThinQ®

No

Smudge Resistant Finish

No

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

16.2 cu.ft.

Freezer

7.7 cu.ft.

Total

23.9 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

Drawer

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

522

Smart Cooling System

Yes

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Temperature Controls

Internal LED

Temperature Sensors

4

Linear Compressor

Yes

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split (4 Fixed)

Cantilevered Shelves

Hybrid

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers

Glide N' Serve Pantry Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Bins

8 (5 adj. Gallon, 2 Kids Basket, 1 Dairy)

Door Bin Construction

2 Piece (Clear+Opaque)

FREEZER

SmartPull™ Handle

Yes

Door Type

Drawer

No. of Drawers/Shelves

2

Drawer Divider

Yes

Freezer Ice Maker

Ready (LK55C)

Freezer Light

Premium LED

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Available Colours

Black Stainless Steel, Stainless Steel, White

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES

Depth with Handles

35 1/2"

Depth without Handles

33"

Depth without Door

29"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

46"

Height to Top of Case

68 5/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 7/8"

Width

32 3/4"

Width (Door Open 90° with Handle)

41 1/4"

Width (Door Open 90° without Handle)

36 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

2"

Installation Clearance

Side 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"

Weight (lbs)

253/276 (Unit/Carton)

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

34 3/8" x 70 1/2" x 37 3/4"

UPC CODES

LFC24786ST

772454062643

LFC24786SW

772454062650

LFC24786SD

772454062667

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour
7 Years Parts on the Sealed System
10 Years Parts on Linear Compressor

