36" InstaView® Door-in-Door® with Craft Ice Maker

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  Buy More Save More on select LG appliances. Buy 2 save $150. Buy 3 save $300.

36" InstaView® Door-in-Door® with Craft Ice Maker

LRFVS3006S

36" InstaView® Door-in-Door® with Craft Ice Maker

Inverter Linear compressor

Inverter Linear compressor

Door-in-Door®

Door-in-Door®

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

LG Smart Cooling Plus

LG Smart Cooling+Plus

SmartPull™

SmartPull™ Handle

Smart Diagnosis™

SmartDiagnosis™

Energy Star®

Energy Star®

More Capacity and Shelf Space

More Capacity and Shelf Space

With the Super-Capacity 30 cu. ft. refrigerator, you have even more usable space* allowing you to store more food than ever before. Plus, the Slim SpacePlus® Ice System is built into the refrigerator door to help create the most shelf space* and allows even more space for door bins.

*Compared to LG's standard width French door refrigerator. *Standard width French door refrigerator, excludes other LG manufactured products.

Raid the Fridge without Losing Your Cool

Raid the Fridge without Losing Your Cool

Combining innovation and distinctive design, the InstaView® Door-in-Door® refrigerator will enhance even the most beautifully crafted kitchen. The sleek tinted glass panel illuminates with two quick knocks, so you can see inside the easy access compartment without opening the door, reducing cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer.

Reach Favorites Fast

The popular Door-in-Door® design offers quick and easy access to favorite foods.

Fit More With The Adjustable Bin

The adjustable bin smoothly glides up and down to fit snacks and drinks of all sizes.
Dual Ice Maker with Craft Ice™

Dual Ice Maker with Craft Ice™

LG's exclusive Craft Ice™ slow melting round ice maker automatically makes upscale craft ice at home without the work. No more time consuming molds that only produce one or two at a time. Give your beverages the perfect ice for next level entertaining, from craft cocktails & whiskey to soft drinks, lemonade, even iced coffee.

*Shape and clarity of Craft Iceᵀᴹ will vary with settings, home use and water supply.




*Shape and clarity of Craft Iceᵀᴹ will vary with settings, home use and water supply.
SEE HOW LG'S EXCLUSIVE ROUND CRAFT ICETM LETS YOU ENTERTAIN LIKE A BALLER.

Cubed Ice

Easily dispense standard cubed ice from the door of your refrigerator.

Crushed Ice

Dispense crushed ice with the push of a button.
One Size Fills All

One Size Fills All

Finally, an ice & water dispenser that can accommodate just about any bottle size. With the convenient Measured Fill feature, you can also dispense exact amounts of filtered water in ounces (4,8,16, or 32).
Keeps Produce Fresh up to 2X Longer*

Keeps Produce Fresh up to 2X Longer*

Only LG offers 3 cooling technologies that work together to extend the life of fruits and vegetables and help keep all foods fresh. Linear Cooling keeps temperatures within 1°F of the setting, Smart Cooling uses sensors and vents for total cooling control, and Door Cooling delivers blasts of cool air to all areas of the refrigerator.

*Than other LG models. Based on LG internal tests between LFXS30796D and LRFDS3006S.

*Than other LG models. Based on LG internal tests between LFXS30796D and LRFDS3006S.

The Look You Love Without the Fuss

The Look You Love Without the Fuss

Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG's fingerprint and smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles real-life in style.

The Slim Indoor Icemaker creates space<br>1
Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

The Slim Indoor Icemaker creates space

Our innovative ice maker system is built in the fridge door to give you wide open shelf space whilst still allowing for storage on the door.
Flawless New Finish Lets Your Style Shine

Flawless New Finish Lets Your Style Shine

Formed from stainless steel coated with a darker hue and topped with a protective coating, the LG Black Stainless Steel Series makes every appliance fingerprint and smudge resistant. A dry cloth is all it takes to bring back its original luster.

LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model GBB72NSDFN, B607S, GF-6570PL, GSX961MCVZ..

The result may vary in actual usage.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

DoorCooling ™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling ™.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling ™ and Non-DoorCooling ™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling ™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the timeneeded for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling model (GBB72NSDFN).
The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
Door Cooling is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

Environmentally Friendly

Environmentally Friendly

Energy Star® rated, Which means it uses less energy than required by current federal standards.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
29.7 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 36 5/8"
InstaView®
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

29.7

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38 x 73 x 39

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

770

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

InstaView

Yes

Door-in-Door

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

French Door

Standard/Counter Depth

Yes/No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Matching Commercial Handles

Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Contour Door

Yes

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

Yes

InstaView

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

CAPACITY

Total Capacity (cu.ft)

29.7

Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)

10.4

Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)

19.3

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

770

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

342

Gross Weight (lb.)

366

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

70.25

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68.875

Depth without door (inch)

29.875

Depth without handle (inch)

34.125

Depth with handle (inch)

36.625

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

48.5

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

44.25

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

40

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38 x 73 x 39

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Shelf_Folding

1

Refrigerator Light

Micro Surface LED

Shelf_Cantilevered

Yes

No. of Door Bins

1 Piece (Clear)

Vegetable Box

2 Humidity Crispers

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231803335

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Freezer Light

Premium LED

Drawer_Freezer

3Tier Organization

Drawer Divider

Yes

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Dual lce Maker

Yes

Dispenser Light

Yes

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

3.5

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

6.5

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

LRFVS3006S

36" InstaView® Door-in-Door® with Craft Ice Maker