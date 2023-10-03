We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
36" InstaView® Door-in-Door® with Craft Ice Maker
*Compared to LG's standard width French door refrigerator. *Standard width French door refrigerator, excludes other LG manufactured products.
*Than other LG models. Based on LG internal tests between LFXS30796D and LRFDS3006S.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model GBB72NSDFN, B607S, GF-6570PL, GSX961MCVZ..
The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling ™ and Non-DoorCooling ™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling ™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the timeneeded for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling model (GBB72NSDFN).
The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
Door Cooling is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
-
29.7
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
38 x 73 x 39
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
770
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Product Type
-
French Door
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Yes/No
-
Handle Type
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Smudge Resistant Exterior
-
Yes
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
Yes
-
InstaView
-
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft)
-
29.7
-
Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)
-
10.4
-
Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)
-
19.3
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
770
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
342
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
-
366
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
-
70.25
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
-
68.875
-
Depth without door (inch)
-
29.875
-
Depth without handle (inch)
-
34.125
-
Depth with handle (inch)
-
36.625
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
-
48.5
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
-
44.25
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
-
40
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
38 x 73 x 39
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Shelf_Folding
-
1
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Micro Surface LED
-
Shelf_Cantilevered
-
Yes
-
No. of Door Bins
-
1 Piece (Clear)
-
Vegetable Box
-
2 Humidity Crispers
-
Bar Code
-
048231803335
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Freezer Light
-
Premium LED
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
3Tier Organization
-
Drawer Divider
-
Yes
-
Durabase Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Water Filter Model Name
-
LT1000P
-
Dual lce Maker
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Light
-
Yes
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
-
3.5
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
-
6.5
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
LRFVS3006S
36" InstaView® Door-in-Door® with Craft Ice Maker