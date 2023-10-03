About Cookies on This Site

50'' UN70 LG UHD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

50'' UN70 LG UHD TV

50UN7000PUC

50'' UN70 LG UHD TV

(8)
50UN7000PUC-front view with infill image
Print

All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

Display Type

4K UHD

Display Resolution

3840 x 2160

Backlight Type

Direct

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

Quad Core Processor 4K

Refresh Rate

TruMotion 120 (Native 60Hz)

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Active HDR (HDR10, HLG)

Clarity

Double Step Noise Reduction
Sharpness Enhancer

Colour

Advanced Colour Enhancer
True Colour Accuracy

Resolution Upscaler

4K Upscaler

Filmmaker Mode™

Yes

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

AI TV(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

Google Home Compatibility

Yes (Google Home device sold separately)

Amazon Alexa Compatibility

Yes (Amazon Alexa device sold separately)

Apple AirPlay 2

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System

webOS® 5.0

LG Channels

Yes

LG Content Store (App Store)

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker System

2.0 ch

Output Power

20W (10W per Channel)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

AI Sound Pro/AI Sound

AI Sound

Surround Mode

Ultra Surround

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Standard

Wi-Fi Certified 802.11ac

HDMI-CEC (Simplink)

Yes

TV Tuner

ATSC, Clear QAM

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

HDMI Input

HDMI 2.0 (3) (HDCP 2.2)

HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

ARC (HDMI 2)

USB Ports (v 2.0)

2

Composite Input (AV)

Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

Ethernet Input

Yes

Digital Audio Output (Optical)

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V~ 50/60Hz

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS/UPC

TV Dimenions with Stand (WxHxD)

1130 x 722 x 231 mm / 44.48” x 28.42” x 9.09”

TV Dimenions without Stand (WxHxD)

1130 x 663 x 86.3 mm / 44.48” x 26.1” x 3.39”

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1275 x 775 x 175 mm / 50.19” x 30.51” x 6.88”

Stand Dimension (WxD)

1000 x 231 mm / 39.37 x 9.09”

TV Weight with Stand

11.5kg / 25.35 lbs

TV Weight without Stand

11.3kg / 24.91lbs

Packaging Weight

15.1kg / 33.28 lbs

VESA Mounting (W x H)

200 x 200

UPC

719192642393

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote Control

Standard Remote Included

Remote Control Battery

Yes

Power Cable

Yes

Quick Start Guide

Yes

E-Manual

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

Model Year

2020

