LG NANO80 50" 4K Smart NanoCell TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG NANO80 50" 4K Smart NanoCell TV

50NANO80UPA

LG NANO80 50" 4K Smart NanoCell TV

(4)
front view with infill image
Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K NanoCell

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color

Picture Processor

Quad Core Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174006177

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Clear Voice

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

TEST LOCAL NAME

Backlight Type

Edge

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K NanoCell

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

Quad Core Processor 4K

SMART TV

Home Dashboard

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 6.0

ThinQ

Yes

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Weight with Stand

14.4

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1275 x 775 x 172

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

17.8

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1120 x 635 x 49.2

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1120 x 718 x 257

TV Stand (WxD)

945 x 257

TV Weight without Stand

14

VESA Mounting (WxH)

200 x 200

