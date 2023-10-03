We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
α7 Gen2 Intelligent Processor Meets AI
The 2nd Generation α7 Processor Enhanced by an AI algorithm delivers a whole new immersion
*The above functions are created by using deep learning AI technology, to improve the picture quality and sound quality.
*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG models and the images are simulated.
The Image Quality Remastered
The 2nd generation α7(Alpha 7) Intelligent Processor which learned millions of contents recognizes the quality of original contents. It optimizes clarity, sharpness, details and brightness with deep learning AI algorithm by analyzing content and ambient lights.
*Ambient optimization function is limited to HDR content.
The Sound Quality Reinvented
The 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor optimizes sound by audio genre by identifying voice, effect and frequency.
Moreover spatial recognition technology helps to offer balanced sound to fit your space.
AI Sound Tuning
Get an immersive sound experience no matter how you have arranged your room and where you are sitting. With the technology recognizing your watching spot, you can fully enjoy the optimized sound.
*This feature is available by turning on One Touch Sound Tuning in sound setting mode.