About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TONE ULTRA™ Premium Wireless Stereo Headset

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG TONE ULTRA™ Premium Wireless Stereo Headset

HBS-820 Black

LG TONE ULTRA™ Premium Wireless Stereo Headset

(2)
Print

All Spec

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Bluetooth Specification

Version 4.1

Supported Bluetooth Profiles

Advanced Audio Distribution (A2DP), Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP), Hands-Free (HFP), Headset (HSP)

Talk Time

Up to 14.5 hours2

Music Play Time

Up to 13 hours2

Standby Time

Up to 30 days

Charging Time

Less than 2 hours

Operating Range

33 ft.

Weight

1.6 oz.

Call & Play/Pause Buttons

Inline on side of headset

Sound Profile

JBL® Signature Sound

Available Colours3

Black & Navy

Additional Features

SMS/MMS reader with voice, speed dial & current time alert4

IN THE BOX

Bluetooth Headset

LG TONE ULTRA™ Bluetooth Stereo Wireless Headset (HBS-820)

USB Charging

Micro USB Charging Cable (AC Adapter Head Not Included)

Ear Gels

Extra Ear Gels (One Set - Small)

Product Documents

User Manual

DISCLAIMER

1

Qualcomm aptX compatibility required on source device.

2

Certain features may use more power and cause actual time to vary.

3

Some colours may not be available at all carriers and providers

4

Requires download of free Tone & Talk app from Google Play™

What people are saying