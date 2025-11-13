Washing Machine Buying Guide | LG UK

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Whether you're a single professional or a large family, LG has a machine designed with you in mind. This guide is here to help you navigate the choices, ensuring you pick a washing machine that fits your needs in terms of size, capacity, features, and energy consumption.
Let's delve into the innovative technology LG offers, guaranteeing an efficient and effective wash every time.
Different Types of LG Washing Machines
When it comes to washing machines, variety is the spice of life.
Let’s explore some options
Front Load Washing Machine
• Front load washing machines are known for their efficiency and gentle treatment of clothes.
• With features like TurboWash™ 360˚, these machines deliver a thorough clean in just 39 minutes.
• Their sleek design fits easily into modern spaces while offering superior fabric care.
If space is a premium
LG Washer Dryer Combo
• These machines save room and time by washing and drying your clothes in one go. It’s all about convenience—no more transferring laundry from one appliance to another.
• For those looking to maximize space without compromising capacity, the LG Washer Dryer is a smart choice.
• It combines the washer and dryer vertically, saving floor space while providing the functionality of two machines.
Which Type of Washing Machine Should I Choose?
Consider your living space, laundry habits, and desired features.
For instance, if energy efficiency is your priority, explore models with AI DD™ technology that
optimizes wash cycles based on fabric type, ensuring better fabric protection and lower energy consumption."
3 Things to Consider When Choosing a Washing Machine
Making the right choice involves several considerations.
Here are three key factors to keep in mind:
Energy Efficient Models
• Opting for energy-efficient washing machines not only saves on utility bills but also reduces your environmental footprint.
• LG offers machines with top-grade Triple A ratings for energy efficiency, spin performance, and noise levels.
Capacity and Size
• Think about how much laundry you typically do. LG machines offer varying drum capacities, from 8kg for singles to 12kg for larger families.
• Thanks to innovative engineering, larger capacity machines maintain standard dimensions, fitting seamlessly into your home.
Installation and Accessibility
• Measure your space carefully to ensure your new appliance fits perfectly. Consider doorways, stairs, and power sources.
• LG machines come with standard dimensions, but depth varies with drum size, so planning is key.
What Size Washing Machine Do I Need?
Here’s a quick guide:
✓ 8kg: Suitable for up to 30 shirts, ideal for single households.
✓ 9kg: Handles up to 45 shirts, perfect for small families.
✓ 10.5kg: Washes 50-55 shirts, great for average families.
✓ 12kg: Manages up to 60 shirts, designed for larger families.
Thanks to LG’s design, even larger capacity machines maintain the same external dimensions, allowing you to wash more laundry per load without taking up extra space.
Performances & Features
Once size and capacity are sorted, compare models for features that enhance your laundry routine.
✓ LG's AI DD™ technology offers intelligent fabric care, analyzing load weight and fabric type for optimal wash settings. TurboWash™ 360˚ technology ensures fast, thorough cleaning, while Steam+™ tackles allergens and reduces wrinkles.
✓ Smart laundry with WiFi Connection and Control – LG ThinQ™ App Modern convenience is at your fingertips with the LG ThinQ™ app.
Connect your smart washer to WiFi for remote operation, smart notifications, and troubleshooting. Whether you forgot to start a load or want to download custom wash cycles, LG ThinQ™ keeps you connected.
✓ With features like ezDispense™ for precise detergent use, AI technology for tailored wash cycles, and TurboWash™ settings, you can be confident in your machine's performance and efficiency.
In conclusion, finding the perfect washing machine involves understanding your needs and exploring LG's innovative technology.
With a focus on energy efficiency, smart features, and superior performance, LG ensures your laundry experience is both effective and enjoyable.
Explore LG’s range of appliances and make a choice that aligns with your lifestyle today.
FAQ
Q.
How do I choose the right washing machine for my needs?
A.
Consider your space, laundry habits, and desired features. LG provides energy-efficient models with technologies like AI DD™ that adapt wash cycles to fabric type and load size.
Q.
What size washing machine do I need for my household?
A.
An 8kg machine suits singles, 9kg fits small families, 10.5kg works for average households, and 12kg is ideal for large families—LG maintains standard dimensions across sizes.
Q.
What should I consider before installing a new washing machine?
A.
Measure your space carefully, including doorways and stairways. While LG machines follow standard sizing, depth may vary with drum size, so plan accordingly.
Q.
What smart features are available in modern washing machines?
A.
LG washers with WiFi connectivity let you control your machine remotely using the ThinQ™ app, receive alerts, and download custom wash programs.
Q.
What are the benefits of using a washer dryer combo?
A.
Washer dryer combos save space and time by washing and drying in one machine—ideal for small homes or busy lifestyles.