55" LG QNED evo AI QNED93 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025
Energetická třída : CZ
55" LG QNED evo AI QNED93 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025

Energetická třída : CZ
55" LG QNED evo AI QNED93 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025

55QNED93A6A
Na podlaze se objevují různobarevné cákance barvy. Certifikace Intertrek, která ukazuje nezávislé testování, je umístěna pod snímkem. Titulek informuje o nové a jedinečné technologii širokého barevného gamutu společnosti LG, která vám umožní vidět na obrazovce živé barvy.
Na podlaze se objevují různobarevné cákance barvy. Certifikace Intertrek, která ukazuje nezávislé testování, je umístěna pod snímkem. Titulek informuje o nové a jedinečné technologii širokého barevného gamutu společnosti LG, která vám umožní vidět na obrazovce živé barvy.

Hlavní funkce

  • Neuvěřitelně bohatá paleta barev díky zcela nové funkci Dynamic QNED Color Pro
  • Kvalita obrazu 4K, vylepšený obraz a prostorový zvuk díky procesoru alpha 8 AI Gen2
  • Nové tlačítko AI, hlasové ovládání a funkce přetahování na dálkovém ovladači AI Magic Remote
  • Čistší obraz a výjimečný kontrast díky technologii MiniLED
  • Vysoké rozlišení na obrovské televizní obrazovce
Logo Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews (QNED93A, 65”)

Působivě hluboká černá, navíc s velkým výkonem HDR

Logo T3.

T3

„Má velký jas - a navíc se mu daří vytvářet skutečnou černou barvu.“ (03/2025)

Znak CES Innovation Awards se zmínkou 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Kyberbezpečnost

Logo AVForums Editor's Choice pro LG webOS 24 jako Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2024/25

„Systém webOS 24 i nadále nabízí elegantní, rychlé a snadno použitelné inteligentní prostředí, které je zároveň svěží a nepřeplácané.“

* Ceny CES Innovation Awards se udělují na základě popisných materiálů předložených porotcům. CTA neověřovala správnost žádného z předložených materiálů ani žádných tvrzení a netestovala položku, které bylo uděleno ocenění.

LG QNED TV na barevném tmavém pozadí. Na obrazovce je jasné a barevné umělecké dílo, které ukazuje barevnou technologii QNED a schopnost zobrazit široké spektrum odstínů s velkým kontrastem. Je zde nové logo LG QNED evo AI. Popisky vyzdvihují technologii QNED MiniLED a nový procesor alpha AI. Titulek zní: Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins.

LG QNED TV na barevném tmavém pozadí. Na obrazovce je jasné a barevné umělecké dílo, které ukazuje barevnou technologii QNED a schopnost zobrazit široké spektrum odstínů s velkým kontrastem. Je zde nové logo LG QNED evo AI. Popisky vyzdvihují technologii QNED MiniLED a nový procesor alpha AI. Titulek zní: Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins.

Každá barva je redefinována, začíná nový zážitek

* QNED a QNED evo využívají různá barevná řešení s nejnovější a jedinečnou technologií LG pro široký barevný gamut, která zahrnuje nahrazení kvantových teček.

Kvalita obrazuwebOS pro AIDesignKvalita zvukuZábava

Zcela nová funkce Dynamic QNED Color Pro

Díky nové a jedinečné technologii širokého barevného gamutu společnosti LG uvidíte na obrazovce realistické a živé barvy.

Na podlaze se objevují různobarevné cákance barvy.

Certifikace Intertrek pro 100% barevný objem podle DCI-P3.

Certifikace Intertrek pro 100% barevný objem podle DCI-P3.

Certifikovaný 100% barevný objem s technologií LG QNED evo

* Objem barevného gamutu (CGV) displeje je stejný nebo vyšší než CGV barevného prostoru DCI-P3, jak bylo nezávisle ověřeno společností Intertek.

MiniLED s technologií Precision Dimming

Díky MiniLED a novému procesoru alpha AI nabízí LG QNED evo dokonalý kontrast a realističnost detailů.

Trojrozměrná holografická květina v různých barevných odstínech na černém pozadí. Ostrost a detail květiny předvádí schopnost QNED MiniLED vytvářet obrazy s výjimečnou barevností, jasem a kontrastem.

Trojrozměrná holografická květina v různých barevných odstínech na černém pozadí. Ostrost a detail květiny předvádí schopnost QNED MiniLED vytvářet obrazy s výjimečnou barevností, jasem a kontrastem.

* Specifikace se mohou lišit v závislosti na palcích, modelech a regionu. 

Inteligentnější a výkonnější NOVÝ alpha AI procesor, výsledek desetiletí inovací

Procesor s umělou inteligencí dokáže rozpoznávat obsah podle žánru. Na základě těchto informací poskytuje nejoptimálnější nastavení kvality obrazu, aby se dosáhlo lepší hloubky a detailů.

Procesor alpha 8 AI Gen2 se rozsvítí oranžově a růžově a vystřelují z něj barevné blesky světla. Titulek pojednává o tom, jak procesor poskytuje 4K kvalitu, ohromující barvy a jas. Text obrázku uvádí přibližně 1,7krát větší NPU AI neuronové zpracování a 1,4krát rychlejší provoz CPU.

* Ve srovnání se základním modelem Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 ze stejného roku na základě interního srovnání specifikací.

AI Picture Pro oživí každý snímek

Funkce AI Super Upscaling a Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyzují prvky každého snímku a zvyšují rozlišení, jas, hloubku a čistotu.

Matný, téměř šedý papoušek v lese ožívá animovanými linkami, které připomínají superpočítačovou analýzu obrazu. Laser paprskem se vykreslí silueta papouška a poté se obraz vylepší, aby byl jasnější, ostřejší a barevnější. Zleva doprava se také mění pozadí, nyní s lepším kontrastem, hloubkou a barvami.

* Funkce AI Super Upscaling a Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro se týká modelů QNED93, QNED9M a QNED85/86/87.

* AI Picture Pro nebude fungovat s žádným obsahem chráněným autorskými právy ve službách OTT.

* Kvalita obrazu převzorkovaného obsahu se liší v závislosti na rozlišení zdroje.

Nová generace LG AI TV

Nová generace LG AI TV

Ovladač AI Magic Remote doplňuje AI zkušenost

Ovládejte TV snadno pomocí ovladače AI Magic Remote – nepotřebujete žádné další zařízení! Díky pohybovému senzoru a skrolovacímu kolečku ho můžete používat jako myš typu air mouse nebo jednoduše zadávat hlasové příkazy.

* Design, dostupnost a funkce dálkového ovladače AI Magic Remote se mohou lišit podle regionu a podporovaného jazyka, a to i u stejného modelu.

* Některé funkce mohou vyžadovat připojení k internetu.

* Funkce AI Voice recognition je poskytována pouze v zemích, které podporují NLP v rodném jazyce.

Čtyřčlenná rodina u televizoru LG AI TV. Kolem osoby, která drží dálkový ovladač, se zobrazí kruh s jejím jménem. To ilustruje, jak AI Voice ID rozpoznává hlasový projev každého uživatele. Rozhraní systému webOS pak ukazuje, jak umělá inteligence automaticky přepne účet a doporučí personalizovaný obsah.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID rozpoznává jedinečný hlasový projev každého uživatele a nabízí personalizovaná doporučení v okamžiku, kdy promluvíte.

* V závislosti na regionu a síťovém připojení se může zobrazovat redukovaný nebo omezený obsah.

* Funkce Voice ID je k dispozici na televizorech OLED, QNED, NanoCell a UHD vydaných od roku 2024.

* Funguje pouze s aplikacemi, které podporují účet Voice ID.

* Hlasové ovládání je k dispozici pouze v podporovaných jazycích a zemích.

Detail obrazovky televizoru LG QNED TV zobrazující, jak funguje funkce AI Search. Otevře se malé okno chatu, ve kterém se zobrazí, jak se uživatel ptal na nabídku sportovních her. Funkce AI Search reagovala prostřednictvím chatu a zobrazováním miniatur dostupného obsahu. Zobrazí se také výzva, abyste se obrátili na Microsoft Copilot.

Detail obrazovky televizoru LG QNED TV zobrazující, jak funguje funkce AI Search. Otevře se malé okno chatu, ve kterém se zobrazí, jak se uživatel ptal na nabídku sportovních her. Funkce AI Search reagovala prostřednictvím chatu a zobrazováním miniatur dostupného obsahu. Zobrazí se také výzva, abyste se obrátili na Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Umělá inteligence rozpozná váš hlas a nabídne personalizovaná doporučení. Pomocí nástroje Microsoft Copilot můžete také získat další výsledky a řešení.

* Funkce AI Search je k dispozici na televizorech OLED, QNED, NanoCell a UHD vydaných od roku 2024. 

* USA a Korea využívají model LLM.

* Je vyžadováno připojení k internetu. 

Sci-fi obsah se přehrává na obrazovce televizoru LG QNED TV. Na obrazovce je rozhraní AI Chatbot. Uživatel napsal chatbotovi, že obrazovka je příliš tmavá. Chatbot nabídl možnosti řešení požadavku. Celá scéna je také rozdělena na dvě části. Jedna polovina je tmavší, druhá jasnější, demonstrující, jak AI Chatbot automaticky vyřešil situaci pro uživatele.

Sci-fi obsah se přehrává na obrazovce televizoru LG QNED TV. Na obrazovce je rozhraní AI Chatbot. Uživatel napsal chatbotovi, že obrazovka je příliš tmavá. Chatbot nabídl možnosti řešení požadavku. Celá scéna je také rozdělena na dvě části. Jedna polovina je tmavší, druhá jasnější, demonstrující, jak AI Chatbot automaticky vyřešil situaci pro uživatele.

AI Chatbot

Komunikujte s AI Chatbotem prostřednictvím ovladače AI Magic Remote a vyřešte vše od konfigurace nastavení až po odstraňování problémů. Umělá inteligence rozumí záměrům uživatele a poskytne řešení.

* Je vyžadováno připojení k internetu.

* Funkce AI Chatbot je k dispozici pouze v zemích, které podporují NLP v rodném jazyce.

* AI Chatbota je možné propojit se zákaznickým servisem.

Dálkový ovladač LG AI Magic Remote před obrazovkou LG TV. Na obrazovce je personalizovaný pozdrav od LG AI s vlastními klíčovými slovy založenými na uživatelově historii vyhledávání a sledování. U ovladače se nachází ikona a označení znázorňující, že funkci AI Concierge lze jednoduše aktivovat jedním krátkým stisknutím AI tlačítka.

Dálkový ovladač LG AI Magic Remote před obrazovkou LG TV. Na obrazovce je personalizovaný pozdrav od LG AI s vlastními klíčovými slovy založenými na uživatelově historii vyhledávání a sledování. U ovladače se nachází ikona a označení znázorňující, že funkci AI Concierge lze jednoduše aktivovat jedním krátkým stisknutím AI tlačítka.

AI Concierge

Jedním krátkým stiskem tlačítka AI na ovladači aktivujete AI Concierge, který nabízí personalizovaná klíčová slova a doporučení podle vaší historie vyhledávání a sledování. 

* Podporované nabídky a aplikace se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

* Zobrazené nabídky se mohou při vydání lišit.

* Doporučení klíčových slov se liší podle aplikace a denní doby.

Obrazovka uživatele, který prochází procesem personalizace průvodce AI Picture Wizard. Zobrazí se série obrázků se zvýrazněnými volbami uživatele. Zobrazí se ikona načítání a obrázek na šířku, který se zvětšuje zleva doprava.

AI Picture Wizard

Pokročilé algoritmy se naučí vaše preference procházením 1,6 miliardy možností obrázků. Na základě vašich voleb vytvoří televizor obraz na míru právě vám.

Obrazovka uživatele, který prochází procesem personalizace průvodce AI Sound Wizard. Zobrazuje se jazzový zpěvák a saxofonista, zvukové vlny představují personalizovaný zvuk animovaný přes vizuál.

AI Sound Wizard

Vyberte si z nabídky audioklipů ten, který se vám líbí. Ze 40 milionů parametrů vytvoří umělá inteligence zvukový profil na míru vašim preferencím.

Logo a název programu webOS Re:New Program s označením CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree v jeho blízkosti.

Logo a název programu webOS Re:New Program s označením CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree v jeho blízkosti.

Aktualizace po dobu 5 let s programem webOS Re:New

Získejte kompletní aktualizace a výhody nejnovějších funkcí a softwaru. Jako držitel ocenění CES Innovation Award v kategorii kyberbezpečnosti vám systém webOS zajišťuje bezpečí vašeho soukromí a dat.

webOS Re:New Program se vztahuje na televizory 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD.

* Program webOS Re:New podporuje celkem čtyři upgrady během pěti let, přičemž hraniční hodnotou je předinstalovaná verze systému webOS a harmonogram upgradů se liší od konce měsíce do začátku roku.

* Aktualizace a harmonogram některých funkcí, aplikací a služeb se mohou lišit podle modelu a oblasti.

* Upgrady jsou k dispozici pro modely 2022 OLED a 2023 UHD a vyšší.

Vyzkoušejte, co pro vás může LG AI TV udělat!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot a AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Dálkový ovladač televizoru před obrazovkou LG TVs platformou Home Hub. Jsou zobrazeny všechny funkce a možnosti ovládání ostatních chytrých zařízení.

Home Hub, komplexní platforma pro vaši chytrou domácnost

Spravujte jednoduše různé domácí spotřebiče LG spolu se zařízeními Google Home a dalšími zařízeními. Zažijte maximální pohodlí při ovládání celé domácnosti prostřednictvím intuitivního ovládacího panelu. 

* LG podporuje zařízení Wi-Fi standardu „Matter“.Podporované služby a funkce „Matter“ se mohou lišit v závislosti na připojených zařízeních. Prvotní připojení zařízení ThinQ a Matter by mělo proběhnout prostřednictvím mobilní aplikace ThinQ.

* Použití hlasové funkce hands-free bez dálkového ovládání je možné pouze s procesorem alpha 9 AI a procesorem alpha 11 AI a může se lišit v závislosti na produktech a regionech.

Ultra velký televizor

Sledujte všechny své oblíbené filmy, sportovní přenosy a hry na ultra velkém televizoru LG.

Ponořte se do vysokého rozlišení na mimořádně velké obrazovce.

Dívka a pes sedí před televizorem LG QNED TV umístěným na stěně, který zobrazuje tři slony kráčející směrem ven nad LG Soundbar.

* QNED93 se dodává s maximální úhlopříčkou 85″ a úhlopříčka se může lišit v závislosti na regionu.

Tenký design

Vneste do svého prostoru moderní prvek s uhlazeným designem, který se do něj harmonicky začlení.

AI Sound Pro vylaďuje zvuk pro větší působivost

* Funkci AI Clear Sound je třeba aktivovat v nabídce Sound Mode.

* Zvuk se může lišit podle poslechového prostředí. 

Obohaťte svůj zvuk s produkty LG TV a LG Soundbar

* Soundbar lze zakoupit samostatně. 

* Režim Soundbar Mode Control se může lišit podle modelu.

* Upozorňujeme, že služba nemusí být v okamžiku nákupu k dispozici. Aktualizace vyžadují síťové připojení. 

* Modely soundbarů kompatibilní s televizorem se mohou lišit podle regionu a země.

* Používání dálkového ovladače televizoru LG TV je omezeno pouze na určité funkce.

* Funkce se mohou u jednotlivých modelů lišit. Podrobné specifikace naleznete na stránkách jednotlivých produktů.

Osoba v obývacím pokoji drží telefon. Na telefonu je ikona vysílání, která ukazuje, že obrazovka telefonu je zrcadlena na televizor. Na televizoru je basketbalový zápas a po straně zrcadlená obrazovka se statistikami hráčů.

Pokročilé hraní

Využijte televizor naplno díky funkci Multi View. Zrcadlete svá zařízení přes Google Cast a AirPlay. Rozdělte obrazovku na dvě samostatná zobrazení a užijte si zábavu na více obrazovkách.

* Nastavení obrazu a zvuku jsou na obou obrazovkách stejná. 

* Apple, logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay a HomeKit jsou ochranné známky společnosti Apple Inc. registrované v USA a dalších zemích.

* Podpora AirPlay 2, HomeKit, a Google Cast se může lišit podle regionu a jazyka.

Domovská obrazovka kanálů LG Channels zobrazující rozmanitý obsah dostupný na LG TV.

Streamujte nejrůznější obsah. Zdarma.

LG Channels, exkluzivní streamovací služba společnosti LG, vám zdarma nabídne široký výběr kanálů živého vysílání i kanálů na vyžádání. 

* Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a oblasti.

Tři různé ikony, které ukazují, že kanály LG Channels lze používat bez nutnosti předplatného, placení nebo nastavení jakéhokoli periferního zařízení.

Bez nákladů. Bez smlouvy. Bez kabelu.

Stačí jen naladit a začít sledovat, aniž byste se museli starat o skryté náklady nebo instalaci set-top boxu. 

Herní portál promění váš televizor v dokonalé herní centrum

Hrajte tisíce her přímo na LG TV s přístupem k GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid a nyní i Xbox! Vychutnejte si širokou škálu herních zážitků – od AAA titulů s gamepadem až po nenáročné hry hratelné pomocí dálkového ovladače.

Domovská obrazovka herního portálu. Kurzor se posouvá, klikáním zobrazuje mnoho oblíbených herních titulů a předvádí funkci výběru her podle typu ovladače, ať už jde o gamepad, nebo dálkové ovládání.

* Podpora herního portálu se může v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

* Podpora cloudových herních služeb a her v rámci herního portálu se může v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

* Některé herní služby mohou vyžadovat předplatné a gamepad.

Pokročilé hraní

Zažijte špičkové hraní se 144Hz VRR a AMD FreeSync Premium. Hrajte bez zpoždění nebo rozmazání pohybu, které by vám bránilo ve výkonu. 

Dva snímky vozu ve videohře vedle sebe. Na jednom z nich je hodně rozmazaný pohyb. Druhý je ostrý a zaostřený a ukazuje vysokou snímkovou frekvenci LG QNED TV. V pravém horním rohu je logo VRR a logo 144 Hz.

* QNED93 funguje s hrami nebo PC vstupy, které podporují až frekvenci 144 Hz.

* HGiG je dobrovolné sdružení společností z oboru herního průmyslu a výroby televizních displejů, jehož cílem je stanovit parametry a zásady ke zlepšení herních zážitků zákazníků v rozlišení HDR.

* Podpora HGiG se může v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

Nejlepší QNED TV na sledování filmů

Sledujte filmy, které ožijí ve vašem domácím kině díky pohlcujícímu zvuku a režimu FILMMAKER MODE, který zajišťuje kvalitu obrazu odpovídající špičkovým filmařským standardům.

Dolby Vision a režim FILMMAKER MODE

Užijte si kino podle představ režiséra díky Dolby Vision a režimu FILMMAKER MODE, která udržuje obraz co nejblíže jeho původní podobě.

Dolby Atmos

Nechte se obklopit realistickým prostorovým zvukem, abyste měli pocit, že jste v centru dění.

* FILMMAKER MODE je ochranná známka společnosti UHD Alliance, Inc. 

* Je podporován režim FILMMAKER MODE s Dolby Vision.

* Režim FILMMAKER MODE se automaticky spustí na AppleTV+ a v aplikaci Amazon Prime video.

* QNED93 nepodporuje režim Ambient FILMMAKER MODE.

Obrazovky LG TV zobrazují barevná umělecká díla, která vyzdvihují novou technologii LG QNED pro živou a výraznou reprodukci barev. Součástí je také logo ALL NEW LG QNED evo AI.

Obrazovky LG TV zobrazují barevná umělecká díla, která vyzdvihují novou technologii LG QNED pro živou a výraznou reprodukci barev. Součástí je také logo ALL NEW LG QNED evo AI.

Poznejte zcela
novou řadu
QNED evo

* Výše uvedené snímky na této stránce s podrobnostmi o produktu slouží pouze k ilustračním účelům. Přesnější znázornění naleznete na snímcích v galerii.

* Všechny výše uvedené snímky jsou simulované.

* Dostupnost služby se liší podle regionu a země.

* Personalizované služby se mohou lišit v závislosti na zásadách aplikace třetí strany. 

* Ovladač AI Magic Remote může být nutné zakoupit zvlášť podle velikosti televizoru, modelu a regionu.

* Hlasové ovládání je k dispozici pouze v podporovaných jazycích a zemích.

Klíčová vlastnost

  • Typ displeje

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Obnovovací frekvence panelu

    Nativní 120 Hz (VRR 144 Hz)

  • Rozšířený rozsah barev

    Dynamické barvy QNED Color Pro

  • Procesor

    Procesor α8 AI 4K Gen2

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FreeSync kompatibilní (AMD)

    Ano

  • Hudební výkon

    40W

  • Systém reproduktorů

    2.2 kanál

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ano

  • Rozměry - TV bez stojanu (Š x V x H mm)

    1 226 x 709 x 57,9

  • Hmotnost TV - bez stojanu (kg)

    12,5

Všechny specifikace

OBRAZ (ZPRACOVÁNÍ)

  • AI Výběr žánru

    Ano (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Ano

  • Vylepšení rozlišení obrazu (AI Upscaling)

    α8 4K AI Super Upscaling

  • Automatická kalibrace

    Ano

  • Technologie lokálního stmívání

    Precision Dimming

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ano (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ano

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Pohyb

    Motion Pro

  • Režim obrazu

    10 režimů

  • Procesor

    Procesor α8 AI 4K Gen2

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Ano

KONEKTIVITA

  • Bluetooth

    Ano (verze 5.3)

  • CI Slot

    1ea (kromě Spojeného království, Irska)

  • Ethernet

    1x

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • HDMI výstup

    4x (podporuje 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 porty))

  • RF vstup (Anténa/Kabel)

    2x

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ano

  • SPDIF (Optický digitální audio výstup)

    1x

  • USB vstup

    2x (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ano (Wi-Fi 6)

SPOTŘEBA ELEKTRICKÉ ENERGIE

  • Napájení (napětí, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Pohotovostní režim

    Menší než 0.5W

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOSTI

  • Rozměry - balení TV (Š x V x H mm)

    1 560 x 830 x 128

  • Hmotnost TV - balení (kg)

    18,8

  • Rozměry - TV bez stojanu (Š x V x H mm)

    1 226 x 709 x 57,9

  • Rozměry - TV včetně stojanu (Š x V x H mm)

    1 226 x 776 x 325

  • Rozměry - TV stojan (Š x H mm)

    324 x 325

  • Hmotnost TV - bez stojanu (kg)

    12,5

  • Hmotnost TV - se stojanem (kg)

    13,7

  • Držák na stěnu / VESA (mm)

    300 x 300

PŘÍSTUPNOST

  • Stupnice šedé

    Ano

  • Vysoký kontrast

    Ano

  • Invertované barvy

    Ano

SMART TV

  • Chatbot s umělou inteligencí

    Ano

  • Vždy připraven

    Ano

  • Webový prohlížeč

    Ano

  • Google Cast

    Ano

  • Google Home / Hub

    Ano

  • Domácí Hub

    Ano

  • Inteligentní rozpoznávání hlasu

    Ano

  • LG Channels

    Ano

  • Ovládání Magickým ovladačem

    Ano

  • Multi View

    Ano

  • Operační systém (OS)

    WebOS 25

  • Aplikace pro smartphone

    Ano (LG ThinQ)

  • Kompatibilní s USB kamerou

    Ano

  • Hlasová identifikace

    Ano

  • Spolupracuje s Apple Airplay

    Ano

  • Podporuje Apple Home

    Ano

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ V BALENÍ

  • Napájecí kabel

    Ano (odnímatelný)

  • Dálkový ovladač

    Magický dálkový ovladač MR25GA / MR25GB (Velká Británie, Itálie)

ZVUK

  • AI akustické ladění

    Ano

  • AI zvuk

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtuální 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Audio kodek

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Viz manuál)

  • Hudební výkon

    40W

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Ano (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ano (Automatické vyrovnávání hlasitosti)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ano

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ano

  • Simultánní výstup zvuku

    Ano

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ano

  • Směr reproduktoru

    Dolů

  • Systém reproduktorů

    2.2 kanál

  • WiSA připraveno

    Ano (až 2.1 kanál)

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ano

HRANÍ

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ano

  • Dolby Vision pro hry (4K 120Hz)

    Ano

  • FreeSync kompatibilní (AMD)

    Ano

  • Game Optimizer

    Ano (Game Dashboard)

  • HGIG Mód

    Ano

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ano (až do frekvence 144 Hz)

ČÁROVÝ KÓD 

  • Čárový kód

    8806096416075

OBRAZ (DISPLEJ)

  • Typ podsvícení

    Mini LED

  • Rozlišení

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Typ displeje

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Obnovovací frekvence panelu

    Nativní 120 Hz (VRR 144 Hz)

  • Rozšířený rozsah barev

    Dynamické barvy QNED Color Pro

VYSÍLÁNÍ

  • Analogový TV příjem

    Ano

  • Digitální TV příjem

    DVB-T2/T (pozemní), DVB-C (kabelové), DVB-S2/S (satelitní)

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

