Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

5% de remise* sur votre 1ère commande en vous inscrivant dès maintenant ! Découvrir

LG Experience

Comment mesurer et lire la taille des téléviseurs

Par Adrian Back 11.08.2023

Comparaison des tailles de téléviseurs : 83 pouces, 77 pouces, 65 pouces, 55 pouces, 48 pouces et 42 pouces TV

Lorsqu’il s’agit de la taille des téléviseurs, on part du principe que le produit le plus grand est forcément meilleur. Mais est-ce vraiment le cas ? Lisez la suite pour découvrir précisément comment lire la taille des téléviseurs (en pouces et en cm) et être en mesure de choisir le bon téléviseur pour n’importe quel espace.

  • Découvrez les dimensions réelles des téléviseurs ainsi que la distance de visionnement idéale pour n’importe quelle pièce
  • Utilisez cette formule utile pour trouver la distance de visionnement idéale pour votre téléviseur
  • Déterminez la hauteur idéale à laquelle installer un téléviseur afin de réduire la fatigue oculaire
  • Les vraies dimensions des écrans de 32, 40, 42 et 43 pouces
  • Les vraies dimensions des écrans de 48, 49, 50, 55 et 60 pouces
  • Les vraies dimensions des écrans de 65, 70, 75, 77 et 88 pouces

Comment comprendre les dimensions des téléviseurs et trouver la distance de visionnement optimale ?

Plus l’écran est grand, plus l’expérience de visionnement est meilleure, n’est-ce pas ? Eh bien non, pas toujours. Tout dépend de la taille de la pièce, car le fait d’être assis trop près du téléviseur peut causer une fatigue oculaire, surtout quand on le regarde pendant plusieurs heures. Il va de soi que vous ne voulez pas avoir à plisser les yeux pour voir l’image correctement.

Il existe une formule permettant de calculer la taille du téléviseur en fonction de la distance, ce qui vous aidera à déterminer le point de vue idéal. Vous la trouverez dans le tableau de mesure des téléviseurs ci-dessous.

Tableau des dimensions des téléviseurs et conversion des pouces en cm pour la distance depuis l’écran



Taille de TVLargeurHauteurDiagonale
en cm		Distance recommandée du canapé
32 pouces75 cm45 cm81.28 cm1.34 m
40 pouces90 cm50 cm101.6 cm1.68 m
42 pouces93 cm52 cm106.68 cm1.76 m
43 pouces97 cm56 cm109.22 cm1.81 m
48 pouces108 cm63 cm121.92 cm2 m
49 pouces110 cm64 cm123 cm2 m
55 pouces123 cm71 cm139.7 cm2.3 m
60 pouces134 cm77 cm152.4 cm2.5 m
65 pouces145 cm83 cm165.1 cm2.7 m
70 pouces157 cm91 cm177.8 cm2.9 m
75 pouces168 cm95 cm190.5 cm3.15 m
86 pouces194 cm111 cm218.4 cm3.6 m

Quelle est la hauteur idéale pour installer le téléviseur?

La hauteur peut varier d'une pièce à l'autre, mais l'idéal est d'avoir le milieu de l'écran de télévision à hauteur des yeux ou légèrement en dessous. En effet, il est très fatigant de lever les yeux et cela peut provoquer des tensions lorsque vous vous installez pour un marathon de cinéma ou pour regarder votre série préférée en boucle.

Une personne qui fixe un support de télévision au mur.
Une personne qui fixe un support de télévision au mur.

La plupart des experts recommandent de placer le centre du téléviseur à environ 1 mètre du sol. Toutefois, cela dépend de votre taille ainsi que de la hauteur de votre fauteuil ou de votre chaise.

Bien sûr, il y a des exceptions. Si vous avez l’habitude de regarder la télévision sur un fauteuil inclinable ou allongé dans votre lit, le téléviseur devrait être installé plus en hauteur. Cette hauteur peut aller jusqu’à 1 m 80. Mais dans ce cas, le mieux est d’avoir un support réglable dont vous pouvez modifier l’angle facilement en fonction de votre position.

Trouvez la distance de visionnement idéale depuis votre téléviseur

Vous vous souvenez d’avoir été réprimandé, lorsque vous étiez enfant, parce que vous étiez assis trop près de la télévision ? Eh bien, vos parents n’avaient pas vraiment tort. Un téléviseur placé trop près du canapé peut entraîner une fatigue oculaire temporaire, surtout si vous regardez pendant des heures. De même, si vous êtes trop loin et que vous avez du mal à suivre ce qui se passe, vos yeux en pâtiront.

Heureusement, il existe des formules pour vous aider à déterminer la distance de visionnement idéale. Si vous possédez un téléviseur Full HD, la règle qui prévaut en matière de distance de visionnement est de compter 4,2 cm par pouce de la diagonale de l’écran. Avec un écran de 50 pouces, la distance de visionnement recommandée est donc de 2 m 10.

Toutefois, celle-ci peut être légèrement modifiée avec les téléviseurs 4K et UHD. En effet, il convient alors de prendre en compte la résolution pour déterminer la distance idéale depuis l’écran. Du fait de la plus grande netteté de l’image, la conversion est bien plus faible. Dans ce cas, une distance de 2,10 cm par pouce de la diagonale de l’écran sera suffisante.

TV size_replacement.jpg
TV size_replacement.jpg

Conversion des dimensions des téléviseurs petits et moyens - 32, 40, 42 et 43 pouces en cm

Les petits téléviseurs peuvent aller de 32 à 43 pouces.
Les petits téléviseurs peuvent aller de 32 à 43 pouces.
  • Un téléviseur 32 de pouces mesure environ 75 cm de large et de 45 cm de haut
  • Un téléviseur 40 de pouces mesure environ 90 cm de large et de 50 cm de haut
  • Un téléviseur 42 de pouces mesure environ 93 cm de large et de 52 cm de haut
  • Un téléviseur 43 de pouces mesure environ 97 cm de large et de 56 cm de haut

Quels sont les critères à prendre en compte avant d’acheter un téléviseur de 32 pouces ?

Il n’y a pas si longtemps encore, ces types de téléviseurs étaient considérés comme des modèles grand format. Bien qu’étant considérés de nos jours comme des modèles petit format, les

téléviseurs de 32 pouces partagent toujours de nombreuses caractéristiques que l’on retrouve dans les modèles grand format.

Le LG 32LQ63006LA en est un très bon exemple. Il s’agit d’un téléviseur Full HD de 32 pouces doté d’un processeur intelligent qui améliore les couleurs et la clarté. Il est également équipé de la technologie AI Sound qui offre une qualité de son immersive vous permettant de contrôler votre téléviseur avec la voix en toute simplicité, ainsi que d’un optimiseur de jeux intégré qui modifie vos paramètres pour les ajuster de façon optimale au jeu auquel vous jouez.

Quels sont les critères à prendre en compte avant d’acheter un téléviseur de 40-43 pouces ?

Ces téléviseurs de moyenne gamme constituent un très bon choix pour les personnes disposant d’un espace limité et offrent des performances étonnantes dans les salons de petite ou moyenne taille. L’un des plus populaires est le LG OLED42C26LB doté d’une technologie dernier cri.

Offrant une qualité d’image incroyable, il est doté d’un amplificateur de luminosité qui utilise une luminance élevée pour produire une image encore plus nette, plus audacieuse et plus lumineuse.

Conversion des dimensions des grands téléviseurs - 48, 49, 50, 55 et 60 pouces en cm

Si vous souhaitez vous faire une idée de la taille d’un téléviseur ou si vous cherchez à convertir les dimensions d’un téléviseur des pouces en cm, le guide ci-dessous devrait vous aider.

Les téléviseurs de grande taille peuvent aller de 48 à 60 pouces.
Les téléviseurs de grande taille peuvent aller de 48 à 60 pouces.
  • Un téléviseur de 48 pouces mesure environ 108 cm de large et de 63 cm de haut
  • Un téléviseur de 49 pouces mesure environ 110 cm de large et de 64 cm de haut
  • Un téléviseur de 50 pouces mesure environ 112 cm de large et de 65 cm de haut
  • Un téléviseur de 55 pouces mesure environ 123 cm de large et de 71 cm de haut
  • Un téléviseur de 60 pouces mesure environ 134 cm de large et de 77 cm de haut

Quels sont les critères à prendre en compte avant d’acheter un téléviseur de 48-60 pouces ?

Comme expliqué plus haut, si vous envisagez d’acheter un téléviseur dans cette gamme de tailles pour votre home cinéma, vous devrez idéalement vous asseoir à une distance de 2 à 2 m 50 de l’écran. Heureusement, cette distance est réduite de moitié si vous optez pour un téléviseur 4K. Cela veut dire que même un salon de taille moyenne suffit pour accueillir un téléviseur de 60 pouces.

Si vous cherchez un design intéressant, le LG OLED48C44LA est un téléviseur OLED 4K de 48 pouces produisant des couleurs spectaculaires, vives et bien nettes, quels que soient l’angle et l’espace.

Vous pouvez sinon opter pour le LG 50QNED87T6B, un OLED de 50 pouces doté d’une technologie dernier cri qui ravira à coup sûr les mordus de cinéma et les gamers. Le mode Filmmaker désactive automatiquement les paramètres de traitement d’images qui peuvent donner une impression de manque de naturel aux films, tandis qu’avec AMD FreeSync Premium, les interruptions, les saccades et les ralentissements sont rendus quasiment imperceptibles, vous permettant ainsi de profiter pleinement des jeux.

Si vous avez la place pour un téléviseur 4K de 55 pouces, le LG OLED55G45LW est doté non seulement du mode Filmmaker, Brightness Boost et AI Picture Pro, mais produit également un son incroyable grâce à la technologie Dolby Atmos. De plus, ce téléviseur prend également en charge les jeux Dolby Vision 4K en 120 Hz, ce qui signifie que même les actions ultra-rapides apparaissent nettes et fluides dans votre home cinéma.

Conversion des dimensions des plus grands téléviseurs - 65, 70, 75, 77 et 60 pouces en cm

Un téléviseur de 88 pouces est-il trop grand ou juste à la bonne taille ? Convertissez les dimensions des téléviseurs des pouces en cm en toute simplicité grâce à ce guide.

Les plus grandes tailles de téléviseurs vont des téléviseurs de 65 à 88 pouces.
Les plus grandes tailles de téléviseurs vont des téléviseurs de 65 à 88 pouces.
  • Un téléviseur de 65 pouces mesure environ 145 cm de large et de 83 cm de haut
  • Un téléviseur de 70 pouces mesure environ 157 cm de large et de 91 cm de haut
  • Un téléviseur de 75 pouces mesure environ 168 cm de large et de 95 cm de haut
  • Un téléviseur de 77 pouces mesure environ 174 cm de large et de 99 cm de haut
  • Un téléviseur de 88 pouces mesure environ 196 cm de large et de 111 cm de haut

Quels sont les critères à prendre en compte avant d’acheter un téléviseur de 65 pouces ?

Il fut un temps où un écran de cette taille aurait été réservé aux home cinémas, mais grâce aux progrès des écrans OLED et aux résolutions plus élevées, ces téléviseurs énormes se retrouvent désormais dans les salons du monde entier.

Même si vous achetez un téléviseur de 88 pouces, la distance de visionnement idéale est d’à peine plus de 1 m 80 si le modèle est en 4K ou plus. Tant que l’espace dont vous disposez le permet, il n’y a aucune raison de ne pas opter pour la plus grande taille possible. Ceci dit, il convient également de prendre en compte la hauteur de l’écran et de s’assurer que son centre est situé juste en dessous du niveau des yeux.

Il fut un temps où vous auriez dû tenir compte également de l’angle de vision, surtout dans un grand espace où les sièges ne sont pas installés juste en face du téléviseur. Mais les écrans OLED peuvent être regardés sans dégradation de la luminance, même avec des angles de vue extrêmes. Il ne vous reste donc plus qu’à découvrir la meilleure option pour vous.

Si vous souhaitez un affichage en 65 pouces, le LG 65NANO81T6A constitue un excellent choix pour les petits budgets. Le téléviseur 4K NanoCell est doté d’un processeur α5 Gen5 4K AI qui optimise tous les contenus en améliorant la qualité d’image.

Si vous pouvez vous permettre un budget un peu plus élevé, le LG OLED65C44LA a tout ce qu’il faut pour ravir les mordus de cinéma ainsi que les gamers. Non seulement les millions de pixels auto-éclairés assurent un noir parfait et un contraste incroyable, mais le téléviseur offre un temps de réponse de 1 ms, ce qui veut dire que vous ne serez jamais plus embêté par les ralentissements lorsque vous jouerez à votre jeu de tir préféré.

Comptant parmi les derniers arrivés sur le marché, le LG 75QNED91T6A offre une technologie dernier cri qui exploite le meilleur des technologies Quantum Dot et NanoCell tech. Il s’appuie sur des algorithmes de deep learning pour envoyer des informations aux blocs de variation du rétroéclairage. Si tout cela vous semble un peu technique, retenez qu’il produit une image plus nette et plus naturelle qui réduit l’effet de halo.

Mais si vous cherchez vraiment à impressionner vos amis et votre famille, le LG OLED77C44LA a tout ce qu’il vous faut. Ce téléviseur au design ultra fin peut s’accrocher au mur comme un tableau, tout en étant doté d’une kyrielle de technologies révolutionnaires. Grâce à sa qualité d’image sans compromis quel que soit l’angle de vision, son son immersif et sa clarté incroyable, vous serez ébloui à coup sûr, que vous regardiez votre série préférée, le dernier blockbuster ou les derniers jeux vidéo.

Vous savez maintenant comment mesurer les télévisions, lire leurs dimensions et trouver la bonne distance de visionnement pour n’importe quel espace. Et grâce à la technologie moderne qui permet aux petites pièces d’accueillir de grands téléviseurs domestiques, il n’y a plus de raison d’hésiter à rêver grand. Il ne vous reste donc plus qu’à choisir le meilleur téléviseur pour vous.


Comment choisir un téléviseur et sa taille en fonction de la pièce

Un facteur important à prendre en compte lors de l’achat d’un téléviseur est la taille de la pièce dans laquelle vous prévoyez de l’installer. Trouver la taille idéale de téléviseur pour votre pièce est essentiel pour profiter d’une expérience de visionnage immersive tout en respectant l’esthétique de l’environnement.

Grandes Tailles

Les grandes pièces comme les salons et les salles familiales permettent de créer un espace de divertissement plus vaste, offrant ainsi une expérience immersive. Une grande pièce peut généralement accueillir un téléviseur de plus de 55 pouces. Placé à une distance de visionnage optimale avec un système audio approprié, un grand téléviseur peut offrir une expérience de visionnage semblable à celle d’un cinéma.

Téléviseurs de taille moyenne

Les téléviseurs de taille moyenne sont un excellent choix pour ceux qui recherchent une expérience de visionnage immersive pour les films et les jeux vidéo. Ils sont idéaux pour les espaces de taille moyenne ou une grande chambre principale. Une taille de téléviseur adaptée à ces types de pièces est de 50 ou 55 pouces.

Petits téléviseurs

Les téléviseurs plus petits, entre 32 et 49 pouces, sont idéaux pour les petits espaces comme une cuisine ou une pièce compacte. Ils ne sont pas trop grands et n’encombrent donc pas l’espace, tout en étant suffisamment grands pour offrir une excellente expérience visuelle.


Questions fréquentes sur les tailles de téléviseurs

Quelle est la distance de visionnage optimale de votre téléviseur

La distance de visionnage optimale dépend de la taille de votre téléviseur. Il existe des formules pour vous aider à trouver la distance idéale. Pour les téléviseurs Full HD, une règle populaire est d’utiliser 4,26 cm de distance de visionnage pour chaque pouce de la taille diagonale de l’écran. Par conséquent, un écran de 50 pouces nécessiterait que vous vous asseyez à 213 cm de distance.

Cependant, pour les téléviseurs 4K et Ultra HD, la clarté et la netteté améliorées de l’image permettent une distance de visionnage plus rapprochée. Dans ce cas, vous pouvez utiliser 2,13 cm de distance de visionnage pour chaque pouce de la taille diagonale de l’écran. Par exemple, un téléviseur 4K de 50 pouces nécessiterait que vous vous asseyez à environ 106,5 cm de distance.

Consultez les distances de visionnage recommandées depuis le canapé dans le tableau des tailles de téléviseurs ci-dessus pour vous aider à choisir la meilleure taille de téléviseur pour votre pièce. Cela vous permettra de bénéficier de la vision la plus confortable et immersive.

Quelle est la taille de téléviseur la plus populaire à acheter ?

À mesure que les téléviseurs plus grands sont devenus plus accessibles et abordables, les tailles de téléviseurs populaires varient désormais de 55 pouces à 85 pouces, offrant une expérience de visionnage immersive pour les salons et les salles de famille. Ces écrans plus grands offrent une sensation plus cinématographique, les rendant parfaits pour les soirées cinéma et les événements sportifs. Pour ceux qui ont des espaces plus petits, comme les cuisines ou les petites chambres, un téléviseur de 43 pouces peut toujours offrir une excellente expérience de visionnage sans encombrer la pièce. En choisissant un téléviseur plus grand, vous pouvez profiter d’images plus nettes, plus détaillées et d’une expérience de visionnage plus captivante.


Un téléviseur de 55 pouces est-il trop grand ?

Bien qu’un téléviseur de 55 pouces puisse sembler grand, c’est un excellent point de départ si vous envisagez d’acheter un téléviseur pour votre salon. Il offre un bon équilibre entre une expérience de visionnage optimale et le fait de ne pas encombrer l’espace.

Maintenant que vous comprenez mieux comment mesurer les téléviseurs, comment lire les tailles de téléviseurs et comment trouver la bonne distance de visionnage pour n’importe quel espace, grâce à la technologie moderne qui permet aux petites pièces d’accueillir de grands téléviseurs, n’ayez pas peur de rêver grand. Il ne vous reste plus qu’à choisir le téléviseur qui vous convient.

Life's Good!

Featured Products:

  1. https://www.lg.com/fr/tv-barres-de-son/oled-evo/lg-oled65c44la-oled-tv-c4-4k/ 
  2. https://www.lg.com/fr/tv-barres-de-son/qned/75qned91t6a-qned-4k-tv/ 
  3. https://www.lg.com/fr/tv-barres-de-son/oled-evo/lg-oled77c44la-oled-tv-c4-4k/ 

Produit vedette

OLED65C37LA.png

OLED48C35LA

TV LG OLED evo C3 | 4K UHD | 2023 | 48" (121cm) | Processeur α9 AI Gen6

Product sheet

energy class
En savoir plus
AJOUTER AU PANIER
42LX1Q6LA.jpg

42LX1Q6LA

TV LG OLED Posé | 2022 | Objet Collection | 42'' (107 cm)

Product sheet

energy class
AJOUTER AU PANIER
lg_experience_featured_product_OLED88Z29LA.jpg

OLED88Z29LA

88'' LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV Z2

Product sheet

energy class
EN SAVOIR PLUS

Article connexe

Le téléviseur OLED SIGNATURE LG montrant une personne en cours d'exécution à travers un champ.

Tech Hub

Réponses aux questions les plus courantes sur la TV OLED

On vous a parlé en bien des TV OLED, mais vous voulez en savoir plus ?

précédent

Le réfrigérateur : compagnon du summer body ?
 

suivant

Quoi rechercher lors de l'achat d'un moniteur gaming