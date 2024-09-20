Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
TV LG FHD LED | 2022 | 32" (81 cm) | Processeur α5 AI Gen5
32LQ63006LA EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
IR 8.0

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Avis

Assistance

LG 32LQ63006LA

TV LG FHD LED | 2022 | 32" (81 cm) | Processeur α5 AI Gen5

(1)
Front view

*Les images utilisées dans la présentation du produit ci-dessous sont uniquement à des fins d’illustration.
*Référez-vous à la galerie d’images en haut de la page pour une représentation exacte du produit.

Images de tasses en verre lumineuses et colorées.

Un nouveau niveau de définition

Les téléviseurs FHD de LG diffusent des couleurs riches, affichant votre contenu préféré de manière naturelle et éclatante.

Une image d’un coucher de soleil capturé entre deux arbres dans un champ de lavande, sublimé par le processeur α5 Gen5 AI.
α5 Gen 5 AI Processor

Optimisez votre expérience TV

Le processeur α5 Gen5 AI améliore le téléviseur FHD de LG* pour vous offrir une expérience immersive.

*Comparé à un téléviseur LG HD non doté du processeur α5 Gen5 AI.

Écran représentant une image d’une forêt, dont la luminosité est ajustée en fonction de l’environnement.

AI Brightness Control

AI Brightness Control assure un niveau de luminosité optimal dans n’importe quel environnement, s’adaptant à la luminosité de l’éclairage ambiant environnant.

Écran représentant une image d’une forêt, dont la luminosité est ajustée en fonction de l’environnement.

Vidéo montrant ThinQ AI contrôlé par commande vocale, les choix recommandés étant présentés après l’affichage de la bulle de dialogue.
ThinQ AI

Plus intelligent que vous ne l'imaginez

De la commande vocale au contenu personnalisé, ThinQ AI fait du téléviseur FHD de LG une veritable expérience intelligente et connectée.

*L’apparence réelle du produit et de l’image à l’écran peut varier par rapport à l’image présentée.
*La disponibilité du service peut varier selon la région ou le pays.
*Abonnements séparés requis pour les services OTT.

Plus intelligent que vous ne l'imaginez

Contrôlez facilement votre TV avec votre seule voix. La commande vocale intelligente via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, etc., facilite et accélère la commande de votre téléviseur HD LG*.

*Comparé à un téléviseur LG non doté de commande vocale intelligente. La commande vocale nécessite la télécommande Magic Remote ou l'application dédiée.

Détails montrant les logos de Hey Google, Alexa, Apple Airplay et Apple HomeKit avec lesquels ThinQ AI est compatible.

*Google est une marque déposée de Google LLC.
*L’Assistant Google n’est pas disponible dans certaines langues et certains pays.
*Apple, le logo d’Apple et Apple TV, AirPlay et HomeKit sont des marques déposées d’Apple Inc, enregistrées aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.
*Les menus et applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon les pays.
*Les menus affichés sont susceptibles d'être modifiés lors de la sortie du produit.
*La prise en charge d’AirPlay 2 et HomeKit peut varier en fonction de la région.

Mon profil

Profitez du confort en vous connectant à votre propre compte et en regardant le contenu recommandé juste pour vous.
*Un contenu réduit ou limité peut s’afficher en fonction de la région et de la connectivité réseau.
*Un nombre illimité de profils peut être créé, mais l’écran d’accueil n’affichera qu’au plus 10 profils.

Sport Alert

Grâce à Sport Alert, ne craignez plus de rater vos matchs préférés ! Recevez des notifications avant, pendant et à la fin de tous vos matchs favoris.
*Les événements sportifs et les championnats disponibles peuvent varier selon les pays.
*La disponibilité du service peut varier selon la région ou le pays.

HDR10 Pro

FILMMAKER MODE™

Accès à vos favoris

HDR10 Pro

La technologie de plage dynamique développée par LG, le HDR 10 Pro, ajuste la luminosité de l'écran et intensifie les contenus HDR classiques pour révéler le moindre détail et offrir une image ultra-réaliste

FILMMAKER MODE™

Regardez les films exactement comme le réalisateur les a pensés.

Accès à vos favoris

Connectez-vous aux services de streaming auxquels vous êtes abonné pour suivre vos programmes favoris

*Abonnement streaming Netflix requis.
*Le contenu et la disponibilité de l’application peuvent varier selon le pays ou la région. Abonnement séparé requis pour Disney+.
*Apple, le logo d’Apple et Apple TV sont des marques déposées d’Apple Inc. aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.
*Abonnement à Apple TV+ requis.
*Amazon, Prime Video et tous les logos associés sont des marques déposées d’Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales. Les frais d’abonnement à Amazon et/ ou Prime Video s’appliquent. Pour plus de détails, consultez primevideo.com/terms.
*Le service pris en charge peut varier selon les pays.

Optimiseur de jeu

HGiG

Optimiseur de jeu

L’optimiseur de jeu regroupe tous vos paramètres de jeu dans un seul menu facile à utiliser, tandis que le nouveau tableau de bord de jeu vous permet d’accéder instantanément à vos paramètres actuels.

HGiG

LG s’est associé à certains des plus grands noms de l’industrie du jeu pour vous offrir les jeux HDR les plus récents avec une immersion irréprochable.

*Les partenariats disponibles peuvent varier selon les pays.
*Le tableau de bord et l’optimiseur de jeu sur le cloud gaming seront disponibles à partir du second semestre 2022.
*La disponibilité des mises à jour du logiciel peut varier selon les modèles et les régions.
*Les options disponibles dans le menu de l’Optimiseur de jeu peuvent varier selon les séries.
*HGiG est un groupe de sociétés bénévoles de l’industrie des jeux et des écrans de télévision qui se réunissent pour définir et mettre à la disposition du public des lignes directrices visant à améliorer les expériences du jeu HDR des consommateurs.

Imprimer

Caractéristiques clés

  • Technologie écran

    LED/LCD

  • Taux de rafraichissement

    50Hz

  • Processeur

    α5 Gen5 AI Processor

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    736 / 82.9 / 437 mm

  • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    4.65 Kg

Toutes les caractéristiques

TECHNOLOGIE D'ÉCRAN

  • Technologie écran

    LED/LCD

  • Résolution de l'écran

    1920*1080 (FHD)

  • Type de rétroéclairage

    Direct LED

  • Taux de rafraichissement

    50Hz

  • Wide Color Gamut (large gamme de couleurs)

    Non

IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

  • Processeur

    α5 Gen5 AI Processor

  • AI Picture

    Oui

  • AI Upscaling

    Oui

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Oui

  • AI Genre Selection

    Non

  • AI Brightness Control

    Oui

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Non

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K HFR (120 IPS)

  • Dimming Technology (précision du rétroéclairage)

    Direct LED

  • Motion

    Jpeg

GAMING

  • Compatibilité G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Non

  • Compatibilité FreeSync (AMD)

    Non

  • Mode HGIG

    Oui

  • Optimiseur de Jeu

    Oui

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Non

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Non

SMART TV

  • Compatible avec Apple Airplay 2

    Oui

  • Galerie d'art

    Non

  • Interface TV (OS)

    WebOS 22

  • Sports Alert

    Oui

  • Réglages famille

    Oui

  • ThinQ

    Oui

  • Home Dashboard

    Oui

  • Compatible camera USB

    Oui

  • Amazon Alexa

    Oui

  • Navigateur Internet

    Oui

  • Reconnaissance vocale intelligente

    Non

  • LG Channels

    Oui

  • Télécommande Magic Remote

    Oui

  • Application Smartphone

    Oui

  • Compatible avec Apple Home

    Oui

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Non

  • AI Sound

    Oui

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Oui

  • WiSA compatible

    Non

  • LG Sound Sync

    Oui

  • Sound Mode Share

    Non

  • Sortie audio simultanée

    Oui

  • Compatible Bluetooth Surround

    Oui

  • Sortie Audio

    Oui

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Non

  • Codec Audio

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Voir manuel)

  • Diffusion haut-parleurs

    2.0 ch

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    736 / 82.9 / 437 mm

  • Dimensions TV avec pied (LxlxH mm)

    736 / 180 / 464 mm

  • Dimensions du carton (LxHxI mm)

    812 / 142 / 510 mm

  • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    4.65 Kg

  • Poids TV avec pied (kg)

    4.7 Kg

  • Poids carton (kg)

    5.9 Kg RECEPTION

  • Support VESA (L x H mm)

    200 x 200 mm

CODE EAN

  • CODE EAN

    8806091636959

CONNECTIVITE

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    Oui

  • Bluetooth

    Oui (V5.0)

  • Port Ethernet

    Oui

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Oui

  • Sortie audio numérique optique

    Oui

  • Port HDMI

    2 (1 côté + 1 arrière)

  • Prise antenne

    2 (Arrière, RF/Sat)

  • Port USB

    1 (Côté)

  • Wi-Fi

    2 (Arrière, RF/Sat)

POWER

  • Alimentation (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consommation en veille

    0,5 W

ACCESSOIRES INCLUS

  • Télécommande

    Oui (Magic Remote MR22 en option)

  • Cable d'alimentaion

    Oui

  • Piles télécommande

    Oui (AAA)

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

