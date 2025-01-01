"
LG Experience

Qu'est-ce que la télévision 4K ?

01.01.2025

Hero-D.jpg

La nouvelle norme de télévision. Les téléviseurs 4K offrent une qualité d'image 4 fois supérieure à celle de la Full HD. Découvrez comment tirer le meilleur parti de Netflix et de Sky grâce à notre guide des téléviseurs 4K.

Le 4K est la nouvelle norme pour les images numériques, le successeur de la télévision haute définition (HD). Cette technologie, également connue sous le nom d'Ultra HD ou UHD, représente la prochaine évolution dans notre secteur. Actuellement, la plupart des nouveaux téléviseurs sont équipés de la technologie 4K, ce qui en fait un choix prioritaire pour les consommateurs.

Dans le cadre de notre campagne d'information, nous vous invitons à découvrir les réponses aux questions suivantes : qu'est-ce qu'une télévision 4K et que signifie 4K UHD ?

En termes de caractéristiques techniques, un écran 4K a une densité de pixels quatre fois supérieure à celle d'un téléviseur HD, ce qui se traduit par une résolution d'image beaucoup plus nette.

Le résultat est clair : des images plus riches et plus profondes qui se distinguent des autres. Le 4K est en passe de devenir la norme pour la couverture en direct d'événements sportifs et de films à grand spectacle. Les plateformes de diffusion en continu et les studios de cinéma enrichissent leurs catalogues d'une gamme croissante de contenus 4K.

Vous trouverez ci-dessous les avantages de la télévision 4K :

  • Notre produit offre une qualité d'image inégalée, avec des détails et une profondeur qui surpassent ceux du marché standards.
  • Vous pouvez vous asseoir plus près de l'écran sans compromettre la qualité de l'image.
  • Les offres Netflix et Amazon Prime ont été spécialement conçues pour les téléviseurs 4K, marquant une avancée significative dans l'expérience multimédia domestique.
  • Des options pour tous les budgets, de l'entrée de gamme à certains des meilleurs téléviseurs disponibles aujourd'hui.

Qu'est-ce qu'un téléviseur 4K ?

Les pixels individuels se réunissent pour former l’image visible à l’écran. Plus le nombre de pixels est élevé, meilleure est la résolution. Le symbole « K » en « 4K » signifie « kilo », qui fait partie des 3840 x 2160 pixels avec un nombre de 8,3 millions de pixels dans les écrans 4K UHD. Cette résolution offre quatre fois plus de détails que la Full HD. La technologie 4K HDR améliore encore la luminosité et les couleurs, ce qui est idéal pour les écrans plus grands où les spectateurs peuvent s’asseoir plus près sans voir les pixels individuels.

Comment fonctionne la 4K ?

L’image sur votre téléviseur est composée de pixels, et les téléviseurs 4K contiennent beaucoup plus que votre téléviseur HD. Un écran HD typique contient environ deux millions de pixels. La résolution 4K augmente ce chiffre à 8,3 millions de pixels.

La résolution d’un écran de télévision est définie par le nombre de pixels traversant l’écran horizontalement et le nombre de lignes de balayage verticales du haut vers le bas de l’écran.

Les téléviseurs 4K doublent le nombre de pixels et de lignes de balayage vertical, comme indiqué ci-dessous :

  • HD : 1920 (horizontal) X 1080 (vertical)
  • 4K : 3840 (horizontal) X 2160 (vertical)

Qu’est-ce que cela signifie? Prenez deux téléviseurs : l’un avec un écran de 55 pouces et l’autre avec un écran 4K. Si vous essayez de mettre tous les pixels du téléviseur HD dans le téléviseur 4K, ils ne rempliront qu’un quart de l’écran de ce dernier.

En d’autres termes, le téléviseur HD utilise moins de pixels sur un écran de 55 pouces. Lorsque les pixels sont étirés, la qualité de l’image se dégrade et la quantité de détails que vous pouvez voir est réduite. En empaquetant 8 millions de pixels dans le même espace de 55 pouces, vous créez une image beaucoup plus détaillée qui a fière allure même vue de près.

Quel est l’intérêt d’un téléviseur 4K ?

Avec une résolution quatre fois supérieure à celle des modèles Full HD traditionnels (1920 x 1080), les téléviseurs 4K offrent une qualité d’image inégalée. En fait, pour les mêmes dimensions, un écran 4K garantit une plus grande clarté et précision, grâce à une densité de pixels plus élevée. Cette avancée technologique est particulièrement évidente sur les appareils de plus grande taille.

Qualité d’image 4K : 4 fois plus de détails que la HD

Si vous regardez du contenu 4K sur votre téléviseur, vous remarquerez la différence : les images seront plus claires et plus nettes que leurs équivalents HD. Vivez les jeux comme le souhaitaient les développeurs et filmez comme le réalisateur les a vus. La journée de match est plus mémorable. Les marquages sur le terrain sont mieux définis et les détails semblent plus réalistes.

Qu’est-ce que le 4K HDR ?

La résolution UHD (également appelée 4K) mesure le nombre de pixels utilisés pour créer des résolutions de haute qualité. L’intégration de la technologie HDR améliore la capacité de votre écran à représenter une plus grande gamme de couleurs sombres et vives. En combinant UHD (4K) et HDR, vous obtenez une image beaucoup plus nette et réaliste.

Les avantages de la technologie HDR :

  • Élargit les nuances entre le noir le plus profond et le blanc le plus brillant
  • Fait ressortir de petits détails nuancés dans les ombres
  • Crée des couleurs réalistes à partir d’une palette de plus d’un milliard de couleurs.

Profitez d’un ciel plus bleu, de montagnes enneigées et d’une atmosphère plus intense dans n’importe quel environnement, que vous regardiez du contenu compatible HDR sur Netflix ou jouiez aux dernières consoles.


Vous pouvez vous rapprocher de l’écran avec un téléviseur 4K

L’écran 4K reste très net, même à une distance plus proche que celle à laquelle vous êtes habitué. C’est parce que le nombre de pixels sur un téléviseur 4K est suffisamment élevé pour vous permettre de voir plus de détails que sur la diffusion originale.

La différence n’est pas aussi perceptible si vous êtes assis à une distance normale de la télévision, mais rapprochez votre canapé et vous serez attiré dans un tout nouveau niveau d’images phénoménales.

Que puis-je regarder en 4K ?

Pour tirer le meilleur parti de votre téléviseur 4K, vous devez regarder du contenu 4K. Pendant plusieurs années, il y avait peu de contenu disponible. Aujourd’hui, les choses ont radicalement changé : le contenu 4K est disponible à partir de

Netflix en 4K

Des séries originales telles que Stranger Things et Black Mirror, ainsi que des films oscarisés comme Roma et le meilleur de l’univers Marvel TV.

Amazon Prime vidéo en 4K

Des documentaires sportifs incluant Tout ou Rien, plus les originaux d’Amazon The Man In The High Castle, Homecoming et plus encore.

Ciel en 4K

La meilleure télévision pour le sport. Football et cricket en direct, ainsi que des séries dramatiques passionnantes du Royaume-Uni et de l’étranger comme The Affair et Lucky Man de Stan Lee.

Vous cherchez de l’inspiration? Découvrez quoi regarder en Ultra HD sur Netflix et Amazon Prime.

Pourquoi le contenu 4K est-il important ?

Pour la même raison, le contenu HD a été lancé par des chaînes comme Sky Sports HD. En d’autres termes, c’est la meilleure façon de profiter de votre téléviseur 4K.

Foire aux questions sur les téléviseurs 4K

Vous interrogez sur la puissance de la 4K ? Au-delà de la question de savoir ce qu’est une télévision 4K, il y a beaucoup plus à apprendre. Voici ce que vous vouliez savoir sur la 4K.

Vaut-il la peine d’acheter un téléviseur 4K ?

Le téléviseur 4K vous permet de voir plus de détails à l’écran, aussi bien en gros plan qu’en grand angle. Vous pouvez obtenir une image incroyablement nette, ce qui est particulièrement bénéfique pour les téléspectateurs qui aiment s’asseoir à proximité d’écrans plus grands, comme les téléviseurs de 75 pouces ou plus. Cependant, il est important de noter que la meilleure expérience 4K dépend du fait d’avoir un contenu 4K natif et l’accès à des supports comme les Blu-rays 4K ou les options de streaming qui offrent 4K

Qu’est-ce que l’upscaling 4K ?

La mise à l’échelle 4K est le processus de conversion d’images non 4K en qualité proche de 4K. Un processeur intégré dans le téléviseur améliore la qualité des images SD et HD image par image, en les affichant à des normes beaucoup plus élevées. En conséquence, les images apparaissent plus nettes et plus claires, et le même processeur améliore également la qualité de l’image. Même si vous ne regardez pas de contenu 4K natif, vous obtiendrez toujours une meilleure image grâce à la mise à l’échelle 4K.

Est-ce vraiment mieux que 1080p?

Le téléviseur 4K n’est pas seulement meilleur, il est quatre fois meilleur. Avec un écran contenant quatre fois plus de pixels, un écran à résolution 4K contient beaucoup plus de détails. Plus l’écran est grand, mieux c’est, surtout quand on le regarde de près. Si vous vous approchez d’un écran 4K, les détails resteront clairs et cohérents, sans distorsion.

Quel est le meilleur entre OLED et 4K ?

4K et OLED ne sont pas directement comparables, car 4K se réfère à la résolution, tandis que OLED désigne la technologie. 4K indique le nombre de pixels sur l’écran, offrant une clarté et des détails plus élevés, tandis que l’OLED est une technologie d’affichage connue pour ses noirs profonds et ses couleurs éclatantes. résultant en des noirs plus profonds, des ombres parfaitement assombries et une précision et un contraste améliorés. Les téléviseurs OLED 4K, par exemple, offrent un contraste supérieur, des angles de vision larges et des visuels cinématographiques, surpassant souvent les téléviseurs LED 4K traditionnels en qualité d’image.

Comment démarrer avec un téléviseur 4K

Découvrez les différents téléviseurs LG 4K avec notre guide ou parcourez la gamme.

