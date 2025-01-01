"
Guide d'achat pour les téléviseurs 4K Ultra HD

01.01.2025

Les téléviseurs 4K Ultra HD intègrent sur leurs écrans une résolution quatre fois supérieure à celle de la Full HD, ce qui améliore le visionnage des films et des sports avec des détails plus vrais que nature. Avec la baisse des prix et l'abondance de contenu 4K Ultra HD disponible, c'est le moment idéal pour passer à un téléviseur LG 4K. Lisez notre guide d'achat pour en savoir plus.

Qu'est-ce qu'un téléviseur 4K Ultra HD

Un téléviseur 4K UHD, acronyme de 4K Ultra High Definition TV, offre une résolution d'affichage de 3 840 pixels horizontalement et 2 160 pixels verticalement, soit un total d'environ 8,3 millions de pixels. Il en résulte une image plus nette et plus détaillée. De plus, la technologie 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) améliore encore l'expérience visuelle en offrant une luminosité accrue et des couleurs plus vives. Avec une résolution quatre fois supérieure à celle du Full HD (1920 x 1080), le 4K UHD offre une clarté et des détails exceptionnels, ce qui en fait le choix idéal pour une expérience visuelle supérieure.

Qu'est-ce que l'OLED 4K ?

OLED 4K associe la technologie OLED, qui génère de la lumière via des couches de semi-conducteurs organiques, à la résolution haute définition 4K. Sa forme de semi-conducteur organique lui permet de s'allumer sans rétroéclairage, ce qui vous permet de profiter visuellement d'un design fin et d'un noir parfait.

Avantages de la télévision 4K

  • Une image plus nette : avec quatre fois plus de pixels qu'en Full HD, les films et les séquences sportives sont riches en détails.
  • Profondeur accrue : vous aurez l'impression d'être au cœur de la scène, la profondeur accrue de la 4K donnant vie aux paysages.
  • Prise en charge HDR : profitez de films avec plus d'un milliard de couleurs et observez les détails dans les scènes lumineuses comme dans les ombres grâce à la prise en charge des formats HDR tels que Dolby Vision.
  • Contenu 4K : Netflix, Amazon Prime Video et Sky font partie des chaînes qui diffusent du contenu Ultra HD (abonnement requis). Conversion ascendante en Full HD : Profitez du contenu Full HD avec une résolution proche du 4K, grâce à la puissante technologie d'upscaling intégrée.

Il existe un large choix de téléviseurs 4K disponibles dans des tailles d'écran allant du plus petit au plus grand (de 43 à 100 pouces), pour s'adapter à la plupart des tailles de maisons et de pièces.

Que puis-je regarder en 4K UHD ?

Il y a beaucoup plus de contenu 4K UHD disponible aujourd'hui que lorsque les premiers téléviseurs 4K sont apparus au début des années 2010. Les films et émissions de télévision filmés en Ultra HD sont distribués sur des disques Blu-Ray Ultra HD. Les fournisseurs de services de streaming tels que Netflix proposent des abonnements UHD spécifiques. Même les événements sportifs bénéficient d'un traitement UHD complet.

  • Amazon Prime Video : Le contenu Prime Video comprend le coffret à succès The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel et l'émission automobile The Grand Tour, en définition 4K UHD.
  • Netflix : Netflix a été l'un des pionniers du contenu 4K Ultra HD. Certaines de ses séries les plus emblématiques, comme Stranger Things et Chef's Table, sont disponibles en Ultra HD.
  • Sky : regardez les meilleurs matchs de football en Ultra HD. Vous pouvez également regarder les programmes originaux de Sky, tels que la comédie policière Code 404 et Brassic (série 2), en Ultra HD.

Dois-je investir dans un téléviseur 4K UHD haut de gamme ?

En effet, les téléviseurs 4K Ultra HD peuvent varier considérablement en termes de qualité et de prix en fonction de votre budget. Les téléviseurs 4K offrent une résolution 4K, mais ils n'offrent pas grand-chose de plus et sont loin derrière les téléviseurs OLED.

Toutefois, les téléviseurs 4K Ultra HD haut de gamme sont dotés de fonctionnalités qui réduisent l'écart avec les téléviseurs OLED. Les meilleurs téléviseurs LG 4K utilisent la technologie des nanocellules pour créer une qualité d'image et une expérience visuelle bien supérieures à celles d'un téléviseur 4K moins cher, grâce à des couleurs plus précises et à des angles de vision plus larges.

Quelle taille d'écran dois-je acheter ?

En général, plus c'est grand, mieux c'est pour les téléviseurs. Et le 4K ne fait pas exception à la règle. Plus l'écran est grand, meilleure est l'expérience visuelle que vous offre votre téléviseur 4K UHD.

Achetez l'écran le plus grand possible, mais tenez également compte de la taille de votre pièce. N'achetez pas un téléviseur trop grand pour votre maison. Un énorme téléviseur de 77 pouces encombrera une petite pièce.

Pour bénéficier d'une expérience visuelle optimale, vous devez vous asseoir à la bonne distance de votre téléviseur. Plus l'écran est grand, plus vous devez vous asseoir loin.

  • Télévision de 40 pouces : installez-vous à une distance de 1,5 mètre du téléviseur.
  • Télévision 48-50 pouces : installez-vous à une distance de 2,5 à 3 mètres du téléviseur.
  • TV 55 pouces : asseyez-vous à une distance comprise entre 1,5 et 2,5 mètres du téléviseur.
  • Télévision de 65 pouces : s'asseoir à une distance de 13 à 14 mètres du téléviseur.

Quelle est la différence entre une TV LED et une TV 4K ?

La TV LED fait référence à l'éclairage par diodes électroluminescentes, offrant une meilleure luminosité et une meilleure efficacité énergétique. À l'inverse, une TV 4K se caractérise par sa haute résolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), offrant une image nettement plus détaillée et plus claire que ses prédécesseurs HD.

Si vous êtes prêt à investir dans une qualité d'image supérieure, un téléviseur UHD 4K est le choix idéal. Il offre une clarté d'image supérieure et une expérience visuelle exceptionnelle qui justifie l'investissement. En revanche, si vous recherchez une option plus économique et plus rentable, un téléviseur LED d'une résolution de 1080p constitue une solution pratique et économique.

Quelle est la différence entre UHD et 4K ?

Le format 4K, ou Ultra HD (UHD), s'impose comme la référence incontestée dans le secteur des écrans haute résolution à usage domestique. Cette appellation recouvre une norme d'affichage d'images de très haute définition, offrant une résolution de 3840 x 2160 pixels, soit quatre fois celle du format HD 1080p, avec un champ de vision légèrement plus large. Les professionnels du secteur de la production vidéo et de la réalisation de films, où la précision de la qualité de l'image et de la couverture visuelle est cruciale, s'en aperçoivent davantage.


Écran OLED ou LED ?

Lors de l'achat d'un téléviseur, vous n'avez pas à choisir entre la technologie 4K et la technologie OLED. L'OLED est un type d'écran et le 4K est une résolution d'écran. Il est donc possible de combiner ces deux technologies avec un téléviseur OLED 4K ou d'opter pour un téléviseur LED 4K traditionnel.

L'OLED est considéré par de nombreux professionnels comme le meilleur type de téléviseur 4K Ultra HD, grâce à sa capacité à créer des noirs absolus et parfaits.

Comment cela fonctionne-t-il ?

Afin d'optimiser la qualité d'image des téléviseurs LED, il est essentiel de comprendre le fonctionnement du rétroéclairage. Celui-ci peut générer des interférences lumineuses, entraînant une perception de noirs gris. Face à ce défi, les modèles 4K haut de gamme intègrent des technologies avancées, telles que la gradation locale, pour minimiser ces effets indésirables et offrir une expérience visuelle plus vraie et plus agréable.

Les téléviseurs OLED n'ont pas besoin de rétroéclairage et peuvent donc créer les tons noirs les plus profonds. Les G5 et M5, les modèles de lancement 2025, ont passé avec succès les tests UL Solutions de « noir parfait » et de « couleur parfaite ».


4K ou 8K ?

Dans le secteur audiovisuel, la qualité de l'image télévisuelle est un critère essentiel et mesurable. Pendant de nombreuses années, la Full HD a été considérée comme la référence absolue. Elle a cependant été remplacée par la technologie 4K UHD au début des années 2010, qui offre une résolution quatre fois supérieure. En effet, la 4K compte 3840x2160 pixels, soit quatre fois plus de détails que la Full HD et ses 1920x1080 pixels.

La technologie 4K est devenue la norme ces dernières années, avec une croissance significative du contenu 4K Ultra HD disponible sur des plateformes de streaming telles que Sky, Netflix et Amazon Prime Video.

Dans l'environnement concurrentiel actuel, notre entreprise se positionne comme le leader de la prochaine génération de résolution télévisuelle, la 8K. Notre offre premium, représentée par le téléviseur haut de gamme LG QNED, est la seule actuellement disponible sur le marché, en attendant le déploiement massif de cette technologie. Nous avons également été les premiers à commercialiser un téléviseur OLED 8K, le ZX. La technologie 8K est en cours de déploiement et sera disponible dans un avenir proche.

Faut-il investir dans le HDR ?

Le High Dynamic Range (HDR) est un véritable atout pour les téléviseurs, les jeux et le cinéma. Elle offre une expérience visuelle exceptionnelle, avec des blancs plus lumineux, des noirs plus sombres et des ombres plus profondes. De plus, elle offre une richesse de couleurs inégalée, avec plus d'un milliard de nuances déchiffrables. Les téléviseurs Premium 4K HDR sont compatibles avec différents formats HDR, tels que HDR 10, HLG et Dolby Vision®.

Dolby Vision est le système HDR le plus avancé, approuvé par les réalisateurs d'Hollywood. Il offre une expérience visuelle améliorée, scène par scène, grâce à l'amélioration de la définition des couleurs, de la luminosité et de la tonalité.


Vais-je utiliser ce téléviseur pour jouer ?

La nouvelle génération de consoles de jeux Xbox et PlayStation offre une expérience de jeu 4K de haute qualité. Pour optimiser l'utilisation de ces consoles, il est recommandé de les associer à un téléviseur 4K. Certains téléviseurs 4K haut de gamme sont dotés de fonctionnalités spécialement conçues pour les jeux, qui améliorent l'immersion et les performances de jeu.

Notre système de mode automatique à faible latence garantit que le temps d'apparition des commandes et des actions à l'écran est réduit au minimum, pour une expérience utilisateur optimale.

Notre solution HGiG, développée par nos experts en jeux, permet aux utilisateurs de vivre le jeu selon les critères définis par les développeurs. HGiG établit des lignes directrices pour l'amélioration des jeux HDR, garantissant une qualité et des performances inégalées.

Ai-je besoin de Dolby Atmos® ?

Dolby Atmos® représente le nec plus ultra en matière de son cinéma. Si vous comptez regarder des films ou des matchs de football de premier plan sur votre téléviseur 4K, il est judicieux de choisir un modèle doté de la technologie Dolby Atmos®. Celle-ci crée un son qui se déplace autour de vous dans un espace tridimensionnel, vous plaçant ainsi au cœur de l'action.

Trouver le téléviseur 4K idéal chez LG

Chez LG, nous fabriquons deux types de téléviseurs 4K Ultra HD. Nos téléviseurs QNED associent une qualité d'image 4K à des fonctionnalités telles que Dolby Atmos® et notre technologie de nanoingénierie, pour une expérience visuelle exceptionnelle. Notre gamme 4K UHD offre une qualité sans compromis à un excellent rapport qualité-prix. Nos téléviseurs OLED offrent également une résolution 4K, mais utilisent une technologie d'écran différente.

