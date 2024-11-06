Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
TV OLED evo | Serie C3 55'' | 4K, α9 Gen6, Brightness Booster, 40W, 4 HDMI con VRR, G-Sync, Wi-Fi 5, Smart TV WebOS 23

OLED55C35LA EU.pdf

Classe energetica : UE
OLED55C35LA EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

TV OLED evo | Serie C3 55'' | 4K, α9 Gen6, Brightness Booster, 40W, 4 HDMI con VRR, G-Sync, Wi-Fi 5, Smart TV WebOS 23

OLED55C35LA EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
OLED55C35LA

TV OLED evo | Serie C3 55'' | 4K, α9 Gen6, Brightness Booster, 40W, 4 HDMI con VRR, G-Sync, Wi-Fi 5, Smart TV WebOS 23

(0)
Front view with LG OLED evo and 10 Years World No.1 OLED Emblem on screen.
2024 Pocket-lint Award Logo.

Award

Pocket-lint

LG webOS si è classificato come il miglior sistema operativo per smart TV
AVForums Editor's Choice Logo.

Award

AVForums Editor's Choice

Ancora una volta LG è il primo della classe per un sistema smart TV integrato

Perché amerai il nostro TV OLED?

10 anni di nero perfetto e contrasto infinito

I pixel autoilluminanti ti offrono immagini eccezionali

Ti fa vivere l'emozione del cinema

Col Dolby Vision e il Dolby Atmos vivi ogni scena come fossi lì

È Smart ed è facile da usare

Con il telecomando puntatore lo controlli con dei semplici gesti

È il top per i videogiochi next-gen

Gioca fino a 4K a 120fps con VRR e tempi di latenza bassissimi

LG OLED evo. Il frutto di 10 anni di innovazione.

Sai cosa rende la tecnologia OLED evo il punto più alto raggiunto dai nostri TV? Il fatto che ciò che guardi ti sembra così realistico e coinvolgente da farti sembrare proprio lì, nel mezzo della scena. Immagini brillanti, luminose e definite2,3,4 unite a un suono spettacolare5 che amplifica il realismo dei tuoi contenuti. E una tecnologia così evoluta1 che porta la tua esperienza di visione su un altro livello.

Un'immagine che presenta le caratteristiche principali dell'LG OLED evo C3 su uno sfondo nero con fuochi d'artificio rosa e viola. Il riflesso rosa dei fuochi d'artificio sul terreno mostra le parole "OLED evo". All'interno dell'immagine, un'immagine che ritrae il processore α9 AI 4K Gen6 mostra il chip in piedi davanti a un'immagine di una scena del lago che viene rimasterizzata con la tecnologia di elaborazione. Un'immagine che presenta Brightness Booster Max mostra le piume luminose di un uccello. Un'immagine che presenta la soundbar SC9 mostra la soundbar LG OLED evo C3 e SC9 ordinatamente appesa al muro con un concerto musicale riprodotto sulla TV. Un'immagine che presenta AI Sound Pro mostra uno spettacolo rock riprodotto sulla TV con bolle musicali che raffigurano onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio abitativo.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.
**La luminosità massima può variare in base alla dimensione dello schermo.
***La soundbar è venduta separatamente.

OLED con pixel autoilluminati

Niente retroilluminazione, solo luce propria

La tecnologia OLED non richiede retroilluminazione, perché ciascun singolo pixel si accende e si spegne autonomamente, producendo così la luce perfetta che serve per comporre le immagini. Il nero è davvero nero, i colori sono brillantissimi e il contrasto è infinito.
Processore α9 Gen6 con AI

L'esperienza di 10 anni di evoluzione

Entra nel mondo dell'α-realismo¹ e scopri immagini così nitide e brillanti che ti daranno la sensazione di essere davvero lì. Non è più solo una questione di vedere una scena, ma di viverla, grazie alle prodezze dell'Intelligenza Artificiale del processore sinergico α9 Gen6 con AI. Un risultato che abbiamo perfezionato grazie ai 10 anni di innovazione della tecnologia LG OLED.

AI Super Upscaling

Quando visualizzi un contenuto con una risoluzione più bassa del 4K, l'Intelligenza Artificiale del processore interviene per migliorare le immagini e restituirti la migliore esperienza di visione. Classifica ciò che stai guardando e rimuove il rumore di conseguenza, usando le tecnologie AI Noise Reduction e AI Super Resolution. In più, gli algoritmi derivanti dal deep learning migliorano i volti e gli oggetti per farli apparire più definiti, espressivi e multidimensionali senza risultare artificiali.

Un'immagine di una donna in una città. Una sovrapposizione quadrata viene applicata sopra la donna rappresentando la funzionalità di Super Upscaling con IA, mettendo a fuoco la donna con i dettagli su uno sfondo sfocato ad arte.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Grazie alla nostra esperienza decennale, abbiamo implementato una mappatura dinamica dei toni specifica per i nostri TV OLED. L'OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro perfeziona le immagini enfatizzando il contrasto nelle aree a bassa gradazione, schiarendo quelle dei mezzi toni e aggiungendo dettagli espressivi a quelle ad alta gradazione. Un processo che si svolge su ben 20.000 aree delle immagini in modo da darti una rappresentazione ancora più efficace di ciascun dettaglio.
Un video che mostra l'immagine di una persona in campeggio tra le montagne. Una griglia sovrappone l'immagine per rappresentare le diverse aree raffinate per immagini più luminose ed espressive.

HDR Expression Enhancer

La nostra Intelligenza Artificiale è progettata per pensare come pensi tu, migliorando proprio quegli elementi che catturano la tua attenzione. La funzionalità HDR Expression Enhancer applica curve di mappatura dei toni specifici per gli oggetti nella scena su cui si focalizza il tuo sguardo, facendoli quindi risaltare in modo netto ed espressivo.
Un video di un fenicottero rosa in piedi in un lago. Una sovrapposizione a griglia copre solo il fenicottero, facendolo risaltare in modo luminoso e vivido contro l'ambiente circostante.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.
**Soundbar venduta separatamente.

AI Sound Pro

Entra nel regno del suono cinematografico

Il cinema viene a casa tua con AI Sound Pro. Un audio cristallino, avvolgente e da batticuore ti circonda per un livello di immersione senza precedenti.

Un’immagine dall’alto di una TV LG OLED e il processore α9 AI 4K Gen6. Onde arancioni e turchesi collegano il chip e la TV e poi le bolle raffiguranti il suono si irradiano dallo schermo.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**La resa sonora potrebbe variare a seconda delle caratteristiche dell’ambiente. 

***Questa funzione deve essere attivata tramite il menu della modalità audio.

Immagine di un TV LG OLED in una stanza che mostra un concerto musicale. Bolle raffiguranti il Virtual Surround Sound riempiono lo spazio.

Il suono che ti circonda

L'effetto surround a 9.1.2 canali virtuali ti mette al centro della storia. Senti gli aerei da combattimento che sfrecciano sopra di te, il fruscio dei passi dietro di te e il crescendo di un’orchestra.

Un’esperienza audio al cardio-palma

Migliora la tua esperienza cinematografica grazie a un audio più potente. Il Dynamic Sound Boost amplifica la potenza, l’immersione e l’impatto di tutto ciò che ascolti.

Il suono su misura per ciò che guardi

Che si tratti del blockbuster di stagione, di un concerto acustico o di una videochiamata con la famiglia, il suono viene bilanciato in tempo reale, per una resa ottimale in qualsiasi situazione.

An image of an LG OLED TV and remote control. The mic button on the remote control is lit up, and voice search keyword recommendations appear on the screen.

Ottimizzato in base al tuo ambiente

Il tuo telecomando rileva il suono in tempo reale e lo personalizza per adattarlo all’acustica unica del tuo spazio.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**La resa sonora potrebbe variare a seconda delle caratteristiche dell’ambiente. 

***L’AI Acoustic Tuning deve essere attivato nel menu Servizi AI

****Il telecomando puntatore può variare in base al Paese.

Il Cinema a casa tua

Vivi ogni scena come se fossi lì

I tuoi film e serie TV preferite prendono vita grazie alle immagini profonde del Dolby Vision e all'audio Dolby Atmos coinvolgente e spaziale.

I film, come dovrebbero essere visti

Per te che ami il cinema, il Filmmaker Mode ne preserva tutte le caratteristiche originali, proponendoti la visione autentica voluta dal regista.

Intrattenimento senza fine

Sintonizzati su tutti i servizi di streaming che ami dal tuo TV, compresi Netflix7, Disney+8, Prime Video9, Apple TV+10 e i Canali LG.

*La disponibilità dei contenuti e delle applicazioni può variare in base al Paese o all’area geografica.
**Sono richiesti abbonamenti separati per i vari servizi OTT.

La nuova Home di webOS 23

È Smart ed è facile da usare

Dai tuoi contenuti preferiti alla modalità di visualizzazione, la nuova Home di webOS 23 è l'hub che ruota intorno a te.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

 

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.
**Le app e i menu supportati possono variare in base al Paese.
***I menu visualizzati possono variare in seguito ad aggiornamenti del software.
****Le parole consigliate variano a seconda dell'app e dell'orario.

Il top per i videogiochi next-gen

Noi di LG sappiamo ciò che ti serve per goderti la vera esperienza dei videogame di nuova generazione. Per questo sul nostro TV trovi tutto ciò che ti serve per sfruttare tutte le caratteristiche della tua console o del tuo PC gaming. Tempo di risposta di 0,1 ms, compatibilità con NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium e VRR su ben 4 porte HDMI e gameplay in 4K a 120fps: finalmente la reattività e la fluidità che hai sempre desiderato dai tuoi videogiochi!

Un'immagine di tre uomini che giocano a un gioco di corse su un televisore LG OLED in un appartamento di una città moderna.

*Tempo di risposta testato e certificato da Intertek.
**VRR è una specifica certificata di HDMI 2.1.
***Verifica la compatibilità della tua console o del tuo PC con le tecnologie NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium e VRR.

DOMANDE FREQUENTI (FAQ)

Q.

Perchè scegliere un TV OLED LG?

A.

I TV OLED LG (Organic Light Emitting Diode) hanno una qualità dell'immagine superiore grazie alla capacità di ogni singolo pixel di emettere luce in modo indipendente. Questo significa: neri più profondi, colori più vividi e una gamma dinamica più ampia. Inoltre, i TV OLED di LG oltre a offrire un'esperienza visiva eccezionale sono noti per il loro design molto sottile che si integra in ogni ambiente.

Q.

Che differenza c’è tra OLED e OLED evo?

A.

OLED Evo è una tecnologia esclusiva di LG. Grazie a un nuovo materiale luminoso e a una progettazione sinergica tra pannello e processore Alfa, migliora ulteriormente la luminosità e l'efficienza energetica rispetto agli schermi OLED tradizionali. OLED Evo offre prestazioni ottimali anche in ambienti luminosi.

Q.

Qual è la dimensione ideale di un TV OLED LG?

A.

La dimensione ideale del tuo TV OLED LG dipende dalla distanza di visione e dalle preferenze personali. In generale, si consiglia uno schermo più grande per distanze di visione maggiori. Puoi utilizzare formule standard come la distanza di visione moltiplicata per un certo rapporto. Ad esempio, per ottenere la distanza ideale, puoi moltiplicare la larghezza dello schermo per 1,5; in questo modo otterrai una configurazione simile a quella di un cinema quando scegli i posti migliori a centro sala.

Q.

Come funziona la piattaforma SMART TV sul mio TV OLED LG?

A.

La piattaforma SMART TV di LG utilizza il sistema operativo webOS, che offre un'interfaccia intuitiva e accesso a una vasta gamma di app e servizi di streaming. Puoi navigare facilmente tra le app, personalizzare la tua esperienza e accedere a contenuti online direttamente dal tuo televisore. Puoi connettere il tuo SMART TV facilmente utilizzando una rete Wi-fi.

Q.

Come faccio ad installare il TV OLED LG a parete?

A.

Per installare il TV OLED LG a parete, segui attentamente le istruzioni fornite nel manuale. Assicurati di utilizzare staffe e viti appropriate e, se necessario, consulta un professionista per un'installazione sicura.

Q.

Quali programmi e App posso guardare acquistando un TV OLED LG?

A.

Con un TV OLED LG, avrai accesso a una vasta gamma di app e servizi di streaming, tra cui Netflix, Dazn, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube e molte altre.

Q.

Come funziona il telecomando puntatore sul mio TV OLED LG?

A.

Il telecomando puntatore dei TV OLED LG è progettato per essere intuitivo e facile da usare come un mouse. Oltre alle funzioni standard, può includere caratteristiche come il riconoscimento vocale e la navigazione semplificata attraverso la piattaforma SMART TV.

Q.

Che garanzia c’è su TV OLED LG?

A.

LG rilascia una garanzia standard che copre difetti di fabbricazione e problemi tecnici per 2 anni. Le serie OLED G e Z godono di una garanzia speciale di 5 anni sul pannello.

Q.

Quali sono le principali funzionalità audio di un TV OLED LG?

A.

I TV OLED LG sono dotati di sistemi audio avanzati, che possono includere tecnologie come il Dolby Atmos per un suono tridimensionale e coinvolgente. Puoi regolare le impostazioni audio tramite il menu delle opzioni per adattare l'esperienza alle tue preferenze.

Q.

Come posso migliorare le performance audio sul mio TV OLED LG?

A.

Per migliorare le performance audio assicurati di sfruttare al massimo le opzioni di regolazione audio disponibili nelle impostazioni del televisore. Per passare a uno step superiore puoi considerare l'acquisto di una soundbar LG.

Q.

Quali sono le principali caratteristiche per cui il TV OLED LG è ideale per il gaming?

A.

I TV OLED LG hanno tempi di risposta rapidi, una frequenza di aggiornamento elevata e supportano tecnologie ideali per il gaming come:

- HDMI 2.1
- VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
- ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Inoltre i TV OLED LG supportano il Game Optimizer e la Game Dashboard , due vere e proprie interfacce personalizzate per il gioco.

Q.

Quanto consuma un TV OLED LG?

A.

I TV OLED LG grazie alla loro tecnologia di spegnimento completo del singolo pixel (pixel dimming) sono in grado di ottimizzare i consumi nel modo più efficiente a differenza delle altre tecnologie di TV che sono obbligati a mantenere un'area illuminata sempre attiva e ben più grande di un singolo pixel.

Q.

Quali tecnologie dei TV OLED LG aiutano a migliorare il comfort visivo?

A.

Tutti i TV OLED LG sono certificati "Eyesafe" da TUV, "Flicker Free" e "Disconfort glare" da "UL" per bassa emissione di luce blu, assenza di flicker e antiriflesso. Inoltre, i TV OLED LG hanno un livello di emissione di luce blu contenuto che li rende particolarmente riposanti per la vista.

Q.

I TV OLED LG sono compatibili con i sistemi italiani di broadcasting (digitale terrestre e satellitare) o con le applicazioni in broadband?

A.

Tutti i TV OLED LG sono certificati "Lativù 4K". La certificazione "Lativù 4K" è la garanzia "de facto" che il tuo TV OLED LG è stato verificato su tutti gli standard di trasmissione esistenti in Italia: Digitale terrestre, Satellitare con Tivùsat, applicazioni. Queste certificazioni garantiscono piena compatibilità con gli standard televisivi italiani.

Q.

Come viene gestita la consegna e l’installazione di un TV OLED LG acquistando su LG Online Shop?

A.

Acquistando su LG Online Shop avrai consegna gratuita e installazione gratuita su prodotti con schermo maggiore o uguale a 48 pollici. L'installazione comprende il disimballo, il montaggio del piedistallo, la sintonizzazione dei canali ed il posizionamento su un tavolo o un ripiano.
I tempi di consegna variano in base alla zona e al periodo e si attestano mediamente intorno ai 5-8 giorni lavorativi.
Solo per i prodotti della serie OLED G acquistati su LG Online Shop è disponibile anche l'installazione a parete. Per maggiori dettagli consultare la seziona domande frequenti (FAQ) del sito al paragrafo installazione.

La soundbar perfetta per il tuo TV

1.α-realismo si riferisce alla qualità realistica dell'immagine e del suono, grazie al Processore α9 Gen6 4K con AI.
2.Tutti i modelli LG OLED evo della serie C3, fatta eccezione per i tagli da 42 e 48 pollici, sono più luminosi del 20% rispetto ai modelli di TV LG OLED senza tecnologia OLED evo.
3.Rispetto ai TV OLED LG senza tecnologia OLED evo e in base alla misurazione con schermata totalmente bianca.
4.L’algoritmo per l'incremento della luminosità non è applicato ai tagli da 48 e 42 pollici della serie C3.
5.La staffa della soundbar SC9S è compatibile con i TV della serie OLED evo C2 e C3 da 77, 65 e 55''.
6.I bordi ultra-sottili non sono applicati ai tagli da 83 e 48'' della serie C3.
7.È richiesto l’abbonamento al servizio di streaming Netflix.
8.È richiesto l’abbonamento a Disney+. Soggetto alle condizioni indicate sul sito http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2023 Disney ed entità collegate.
9. Amazon, Prime Video e tutti i loghi correlati sono marchi commerciali di Amazon.com, Inc. o sue affiliate. Sono previste tariffe di abbonamento per Amazon Prime e/o Prime Video. Per maggiori dettagli, consultare il sito primevideo.com/terms.
10. È richiesto l’abbonamento ad Apple TV+. Apple, il logo Apple e Apple TV sono marchi di Apple Inc. registrati negli USA e in altri Paesi.

Parental control

Imposta le limitazioni d'uso per proteggere i più piccoli

Su questo TV puoi attivare il controllo parentale per migliorare la sicurezza digitale dei tuoi figli, limitando l'accesso ai contenuti in base all'età e al contenuto.

Scopri di più
Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • Tipologia dello schermo

    OLED 4K

  • Refresh rate

    100Hz nativi

  • Gamma colore

    OLED Color

  • Processore

    α9 Gen6 4K con AI

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

  • Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

  • Potenza audio

    40W

  • Diffusori

    2.2 canali

  • Dolby Atmos

  • Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

    1 222x703x45,1

  • Peso senza base (kg)

    14,1

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

  • Tipologia dello schermo

    OLED 4K

  • Risoluzione

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

  • Refresh rate

    100Hz nativi

  • Gamma colore

    OLED Color

IMMAGINE

  • Processore

    α9 Gen6 4K con AI

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

    Super Upscaling 4K con AI

  • Mappatura dinamica dei toni

    Sì (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • Selezione automatica del genere con AI

    Sì (SDR / HDR)

  • Controllo della luminosità con AI

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

  • Tecnologia di dimming

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Modalità immagine

    10 preset (Personalizzato, Vivace, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

GAMING

  • Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

  • Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

  • HGiG

  • Game Optimizer

    Sì (con Game Dashboard)

  • Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

  • VRR

SMART TV

  • Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

  • Art Gallery

  • Sistema operativo

    webOS 23

  • Sport Alert

  • Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

  • ThinQ

  • Compatibile con webcam USB

  • Always Ready

  • Browser Internet

  • Riconoscimento vocale in vivavoce

  • Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

  • LG Channels

  • Telecomando puntatore

    Incluso

  • Multi View

  • App per smartphone

    Sì (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 9.1.2 canali)

  • Nitidezza voce

  • LG Sound Sync

  • Sound Mode Share

  • Uscita audio simultanea

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

  • Potenza audio

    40W

  • Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

  • Codec Audio

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

  • Direzione dei diffusori

    Verso il basso

  • Diffusori

    2.2 canali

ACCESSIBILITÀ

  • Contrasto elevato

  • Scala di grigi

  • Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

    1 222x703x45,1

  • Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

    1 222x757x230

  • Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

    1 360x810x187

  • Base del TV (L x P mm)

    470x230

  • Peso senza base (kg)

    14,1

  • Peso con la base (kg)

    16,0

  • Peso con l'imballo (kg)

    21,3

  • Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

    300x200

CODICE EAN

  • CODICE EAN

    8806084070364

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

    eARC (ingresso HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth

    Sì (v5.0)

  • LAN

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

    1

  • Slot modulo CAM

    1

  • Ingressi HDMI

    4 con supporto di 4K a 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e QMS come da specifiche HDMI 2.1

  • Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

    2

  • Ingressi USB

    3 (USB 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 5

ALIMENTAZIONE

  • Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

    100~240V, 50-60Hz

  • Consumo in standby

    Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

  • Telecomando

    Telecomando puntatore con NFC

  • Cavo IR Blaster

  • Cavo di alimentazione

    Sì (non rimovibile)

  • Batterie per telecomando

    Sì (2 batterie AA)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

