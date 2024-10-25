Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG xboom Buds by will.i.am | Audífonos Bluetooth | Cancelación de Ruido Avanzada | Color Negro

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LG xboom Buds by will.i.am | Audífonos Bluetooth | Cancelación de Ruido Avanzada | Color Negro

BUDS

LG xboom Buds by will.i.am | Audífonos Bluetooth | Cancelación de Ruido Avanzada | Color Negro

  cradle rear view with earbuds apart
  cradle rear view with earbuds inside
  front view
  earbuds front view
  earbuds rear view
  rear view from different angles
  back and front view
  back view
  cradle front view
  cradle top view
  top view
  cradle top view
  front view with earbuds apart
Características clave

  • Unidad de Sonido de Grafeno
  • Auracast
  • Cancelación de Ruido Avanzada
  • xboom Buds app
Más
will.i.am con traje blanco y gafas de sol está mirando hacia el lado derecho apuntando el auricular a su oreja con su dedo índice izquierdo.

LG xboom Buds, rediseñados por will.i.am

Presentamos los nuevos xboom Buds, creados en colaboración con will.i.am. Experimenta un sonido de nivel superior, plasmado en un estilo único.

La base de los xboom buds se coloca completamente abierta con dos auriculares flotando encima.

will.i.am como arquitecto experimental de LG para los xboom Buds

LG ha elegido a will.i.am para redefinir xboom como una marca que eleva la experiencia auditiva con un sonido y un estilo completamente nuevos. Will.i.am, nueve veces ganador del Grammy, es sin duda un verdadero icono de la cultura pop. También es un pionero en inteligencia artificial, con experiencia como director de Innovación Creativa en Intel y fundador de la plataforma de radio impulsada por inteligencia artificial RAiDiO.FYI. Todos los "xboom by will.i.am" son perfeccionados profesionalmente por will.i.am para ofrecer un sonido más equilibrado con un tono más cálido. Con experiencia en música y tecnología, will.i.am ha perfeccionado los xboom Buds para ofrecer un sonido con calidad inigualable.

En la imagen superior, will.i.am está trabajando en un estudio de grabación con un chaleco rojo y mirando una pantalla que se encuentra frente a él. En la imagen inferior, will.i.am también está trabajando en un estudio mirando una pantalla con ventanas verdes.

Nuevos xboom Buds, ahora con nuevo estilo

En la parte superior izquierda, la cara posterior de will.i.am permanece mirando hacia su lado izquierdo, con gafas de sol y apuntando los auriculares a su oreja con su dedo índice. En la parte superior derecha, se mantienen las imágenes de dos auriculares blancos. En el medio a la izquierda, se coloca la imagen del retrato de will.i.am mirando hacia el frente, con auriculares, gorra y gafas de sol. En el medio a la derecha, se mantiene otra imagen de retrato de will.i.am, también con auriculares, gorra y gafas de sol. Debajo, la base de los xboom Buds con los auriculares dentro permanece en la mano de will.i.am.

Sonido más rico y claro logrado por su revolucionario material

Tan fino como el papel pero tan resistente como el acero. Una unidad de sonido fabricado con el material de grafeno más avanzado ofrece un sonido impecable comparable al de las bocinas de alta gama.

*La Unidad de Sonido de Grafeno utiliza un diafragma recubierto de grafeno.

El corazón del sonido supremo

Descubre la Unidad de Sonido de Grafeno, el material de sonido más novedoso.

Encendiendo Buds, el resto del ruido se desvanece.

Los auriculares xboom cuentan con cancelación de ruido avanzada, especialmente eficaz contra el ruido del automóvil y la fricción de los neumáticos con la carretera. Disfruta de un sonido claro que atraviesa la estática.

Una unidad de auricular blanco se coloca en el centro y las ondas de sonido pasan a través del auricular de izquierda a derecha mostrando el ruido ambiental en comparación con ANC

Rendimiento ANC superior de los xboom Buds para ruido de baja frecuencia

Comparación del rendimiento de cancelación de ruido de baja frecuencia entre xboom Buds y otras marcas.

Un gráfico que muestra cuánto disminuye el ruido de baja frecuencia de 3 marcas diferentes: LG xboom Buds, marca A y marca B.

*El gráfico se basa en el resultado

de las pruebas internas de LG

**El valor promedio de atenuación de ANC varía de 100 Hz a 900 Hz

***Los audífonos xboom son eficaces para atenuar el ruido de baja frecuencia por debajo de 1 kHz, como el del motor del automóvil y la fricción entre los neumáticos y la carretera

3 Micrófonos para llamadas nítidas

Los micrófonos filtran el ruido de fondo mientras hablas por teléfono. Dos micrófonos con tecnología beamforming detectan y se concentran en tu voz para garantizar que se escuche con total claridad.

Un par de xboom Buds blancos para ilustrar los 3 micrófonos que tiene.

xboom Buds App

Optimizada para ti

Ajusta la configuración de tus audífonos en la exclusiva App diseñada para xboom Buds. Optimizada para adaptarse a tus necesidades con varias funciones como la configuración del ecualizador. La aplicación es compatible con iOS, Android y Windows de LG Gram.

En un teléfono celular, la pantalla principal de la aplicación Xboom Buds permanece. A la izquierda, se encuentra la imagen de la interfaz de usuario de la función de ajuste de efectos de sonido de la misma aplicación y, a la derecha, se encuentran las imágenes de la interfaz de usuario de la función táctil y de la función Buscar mis auriculares.

Auracast

Los Buds con Auracast son pioneros en la experiencia de audio público

Experimente la tecnología Bluetooth de última generación, Auracast, a través de los xboom Buds. Sintoniza el audio que desees entre innumerables transmisiones. Únete a una visita guiada en un museo o elije tu transmisión de audio preferida en espacios concurridos como aeropuertos.

En la imagen de arriba, un guía está dando una visita guiada a tres personas y todas ellas llevan auriculares xboom. En la imagen de abajo, en el aeropuerto, hay una pantalla con información sobre vuelos y un hombre está escuchando la información con auriculares xboom.

Auracast Assistant

Auracast disponible en cualquier dispositivo

Los xboom Buds cuentan con el Asistente Auracast. A través de la aplicación exclusiva de Buds, puedes experimentar Auracast incluso en dispositivos que no lo admiten de forma nativa. Funciona en cualquier teléfono móvil, independientemente de la marca.

Desde el lado superior izquierdo, se muestran la base de los xboom Buds abierta con los auriculares, la parte superior izquierda de los xboom Bounces, la parte inferior derecha de los xboom Stage 301 y el lateral de los xboom Grab. Cada uno de ellos apenas se ve, como si estuvieran ubicados en la oscuridad con poca luz de colores entrando.

*En el centro hay un teléfono celular que muestra los distintos menús de la aplicación xboom Buds y al lado del teléfono celular hay dibujos de imágenes de una tableta, una computadora portátil y otros dispositivos.

Conectividad

Buds y gram, una combinación perfecta en todos los sentidos

Los auriculares xboom funcionan a la perfección con LG Gram y ofrecen una gran sinergia. Después de la conexión instantánea, puedes controlar tus auriculares en Gram de inmediato.

Buds y gram, una combinación perfecta en todos los sentidos

*En el centro se ve una laptop blanca, la LG Gram, encendida, y en la parte inferior derecha se ve la pantalla conectada a la aplicación Xboom Buds. Junto a la laptop se encuentra una base blanca de Xboom Buds con un par de auriculares y entre ellos se dibuja un símbolo de "conectado".

Conectividad complementaria

Muestra el estado de la conexión con una ventana emergente y una pantalla de información después del emparejamiento inicial y durante las conexiones posteriores. La conexión rápida y sin complicaciones aumenta la productividad.

Acceso instantáneo al ajuste del sonido

Ajusta tus xboom Buds en gram al instante, a través de la aplicación desarrollada para LG gram. Puedes controlar ajustes como ANC y EQ directamente en la pantalla sin interrumpir el contenido que estás disfrutando.

Diseño que combina

Completa tu estilo con un diseño cohesivo, con colores blanco y negro a juego.

Diseño con Sistema de Sujeción Tipo Gancho

Un gancho para mantenerse en forma

Nuestro nuevo Diseño con Sistema de Sujeción Tipo Gancho para la oreja brinda un ajuste seguro y cómodo. Disfruta de tu caminata o paseo con tus audífonos colocados en su lugar.

La oreja izquierda de una persona con un auricular Xboom Buds blanco en su interior. Sobre el auricular hay una flecha bidireccional.

Duración de la batería

Hasta 30 horas de tiempo de juego

La batería de larga duración de los xboom Buds te sorprenderá. Disfruta de hasta 10 horas de escucha continua y 30 horas con cargas intermedias en la base.

*7.5 horas de escucha continua y 24 horas con carga en la base cuando ANC está activado.

Resistente a salpicaduras de agua

La humedad no será un obstáculo

Disfruta de un sonido ininterrumpido durante tus entrenamientos o en días húmedos. Los xboom Buds se mantienen protegidos del sudor y la humedad con una clasificación de resistencia al agua IPX4.

Todas las especificaciones

Lo que dice la gente

