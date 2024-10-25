We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM RN5
Todas las especificaciones
ESPECIFICACIONES GENERALES
-
Tipo de Producto
OneBody
AMPLIFICADOR
-
CD/DVD
No
-
Tuner
Si
-
AUX 1 In/Out
Si
-
USB 1
Si
-
Portable In
Si
-
Bluetooth
Si
INTERFACE
-
Audio In USB 1
Si (Frente)
-
Audio In Portable In
Si
-
AUX IN (L/R)
Si (Trasero)
-
Door Lock Key (Disc)
Si
-
System Connection
Integrado
-
Radio Antena
Si (FM)
-
Karaoke Function
Si (Volumen Mic, Jack de Mic, Eco)
DISPLAY
-
Demo
Si
-
Dimmer
Si
SONIDO
-
User EQ
Si
-
Cluster2 EQ
Si
-
Standard
Si
-
Pop
Si
-
Classic
Si
-
Rock
Si
-
Jazz
Si
-
Bass Blast/Bass Blast+
Bass Blast
-
Football
Si
-
Dangdut
Si
-
Arabic
Si
-
Afro Hip-hop
Si
-
India
Si
-
Regueton
Si
-
Merengue
Si
-
Salsa
Si
-
Samba
Si
-
Axe
Si
-
Forro
Si
-
Funk
Si
-
Sertanejo
Si
-
Juke box
Si
-
DJ Effect
Si
-
DJ Loop
Si
-
DJ Pro (DJ PAD)
Si
-
DJ scratch
Si
-
Multi Jukebox
Si (Android)
-
Sampler Creator
Si
-
Party Kick Starter
Si
-
Party Kick Starter Sampler creator
Si
-
Auto DJ
Si
-
Childsafe Mode
Si
CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA
-
Power Requirement (Narrow (50/60Hz))
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement (Wide)
110/240V
-
Power Consumption
57W
-
Power Consumption at stand by
0.5W↓
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range FM (50kHz/100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset
Ran.50
-
Memory/Erase
Si
-
Clock/alarm/Sleep/Set
Si
MODOS DE SONIDO
-
Discos
1
-
Loading Type
1-CD Tray
-
Audio CD
Si
-
MP3/WMA CD
Si
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Si
-
MP3
Si
-
WMA
Si
-
Bluetooth AAC Codec
Si
-
Repeat 1/All
Si
-
Jukebox (Program Play)(Track)
Si (200)
-
Shuffle
Si
-
Skip - Fwd/Rev
Si
-
Scan - Fwd/Rev
Si
-
USB direct recording
Si
-
Bluetooth
Si
-
Bluetooth Remote App(Android/iOS)
Si (Android)
-
Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
Si
-
Party Accelerator
Si
-
MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
Si
-
File/Folder search with music playing (EZ File Search)
Si
-
File delete
Si
-
BluetoothAuto Function Change
Si
-
TV Sound Sync.
Si
-
Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Si
-
DJ sharing
Si
-
Fota
Si
-
Bluetooth Multi Phone Pairing (Android/iOS)
Si (Android)
-
Auto Music Play (Move&Play)
Si
-
Wireless Party Link
Si
KARAOKE
-
Echo Mode
Si
-
Vocal effect
Si
-
Voice canceller
Si
-
Key changer
Si
TV SOUND
-
Sound Sync
Si (Bluetooth (LG TV))
-
Automatic Power on/off
Si (Bluetooth (LG TV))
ACCESORIOS
-
Control Remoto
Si
-
Bateria
Si AAA
-
Manual Instructivo
Si (Simple)
-
Tarjeta de Garantía
Si
-
Antena FM
FM 75Ω ANT
-
Power cord cable
Si
BOCINAS
-
System
1Way 1Speaker
-
Tweeter Unit
2" x 2
-
Woofer Unit
8" x 1
-
Impedance
8Ω/4Ω
-
Magnetic Shielding
No Shield
Nuestras Elecciones para Ti
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
