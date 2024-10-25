LG XBOOM RN5

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES GENERALES

  • Tipo de Producto

    OneBody

AMPLIFICADOR

  • CD/DVD

    No

  • Tuner

    Si

  • AUX 1 In/Out

    Si

  • USB 1

    Si

  • Portable In

    Si

  • Bluetooth

    Si

INTERFACE

  • Audio In USB 1

    Si (Frente)

  • Audio In Portable In

    Si

  • AUX IN (L/R)

    Si (Trasero)

  • Door Lock Key (Disc)

    Si

  • System Connection

    Integrado

  • Radio Antena

    Si (FM)

  • Karaoke Function

    Si (Volumen Mic, Jack de Mic, Eco)

DISPLAY

  • Demo

    Si

  • Dimmer

    Si

SONIDO

  • User EQ

    Si

  • Cluster2 EQ

    Si

  • Standard

    Si

  • Pop

    Si

  • Classic

    Si

  • Rock

    Si

  • Jazz

    Si

  • Bass Blast/Bass Blast+

    Bass Blast

  • Football

    Si

  • Dangdut

    Si

  • Arabic

    Si

  • Afro Hip-hop

    Si

  • India

    Si

  • Regueton

    Si

  • Merengue

    Si

  • Salsa

    Si

  • Samba

    Si

  • Axe

    Si

  • Forro

    Si

  • Funk

    Si

  • Sertanejo

    Si

  • Juke box

    Si

  • DJ Effect

    Si

  • DJ Loop

    Si

  • DJ Pro (DJ PAD)

    Si

  • DJ scratch

    Si

  • Multi Jukebox

    Si (Android)

  • Sampler Creator

    Si

  • Party Kick Starter

    Si

  • Party Kick Starter Sampler creator

    Si

  • Auto DJ

    Si

  • Childsafe Mode

    Si

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Power Requirement (Narrow (50/60Hz))

    110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

  • Power Requirement (Wide)

    110/240V

  • Power Consumption

    57W

  • Power Consumption at stand by

    0.5W↓

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range FM (50kHz/100kHz)

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • Station Preset

    Ran.50

  • Memory/Erase

    Si

  • Clock/alarm/Sleep/Set

    Si

MODOS DE SONIDO

  • Discos

    1

  • Loading Type

    1-CD Tray

  • Audio CD

    Si

  • MP3/WMA CD

    Si

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Si

  • MP3

    Si

  • WMA

    Si

  • Bluetooth AAC Codec

    Si

  • Repeat 1/All

    Si

  • Jukebox (Program Play)(Track)

    Si (200)

  • Shuffle

    Si

  • Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Si

  • Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Si

  • USB direct recording

    Si

  • Bluetooth

    Si

  • Bluetooth Remote App(Android/iOS)

    Si (Android)

  • Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

    Si

  • Party Accelerator

    Si

  • MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

    Si

  • File/Folder search with music playing (EZ File Search)

    Si

  • File delete

    Si

  • BluetoothAuto Function Change

    Si

  • TV Sound Sync.

    Si

  • Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

    Si

  • DJ sharing

    Si

  • Fota

    Si

  • Bluetooth Multi Phone Pairing (Android/iOS)

    Si (Android)

  • Auto Music Play (Move&Play)

    Si

  • Wireless Party Link

    Si

KARAOKE

  • Echo Mode

    Si

  • Vocal effect

    Si

  • Voice canceller

    Si

  • Key changer

    Si

TV SOUND

  • Sound Sync

    Si (Bluetooth (LG TV))

  • Automatic Power on/off

    Si (Bluetooth (LG TV))

ACCESORIOS

  • Control Remoto

    Si

  • Bateria

    Si AAA

  • Manual Instructivo

    Si (Simple)

  • Tarjeta de Garantía

    Si

  • Antena FM

    FM 75Ω ANT

  • Power cord cable

    Si

BOCINAS

  • System

    1Way 1Speaker

  • Tweeter Unit

    2" x 2

  • Woofer Unit

    8" x 1

  • Impedance

    8Ω/4Ω

  • Magnetic Shielding

    No Shield

