Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Lavadora LG Carga Superior 6 Motion DD 21 kg + 4.1 canales Barra de sonido LG para TV con Dolby Atmos SH5A

Lavadora LG Carga Superior 6 Motion DD 21 kg + 4.1 canales Barra de sonido LG para TV con Dolby Atmos SH5A

Lavadora LG Carga Superior 6 Motion DD 21 kg + 4.1 canales Barra de sonido LG para TV con Dolby Atmos SH5A

WT21MT6HOB.SH5A
bundle images
Front view lavadoras
side image soundbars
bundle images
Front view lavadoras
side image soundbars

Características clave

  • Agitador 4-Way™
  • 6 Motion DD
  • Dimensiones (An. x Alt. x Prof.) 690 mm x 1130 mm x 730 mm
  • 600 watts y 4.1 canales
  • Voz Clara Pro
  • Interface WOW
Más
Productos en este Combo: 2
Lavadora WT21MT6HKA

WT21MT6HKA

Lavadora LG Carga Superior 6 Motion DD 21 kg
Vista frontal de la 4.1 canales Barra de sonido LG para TV con Dolby Atmos SH5A

SH5A

4.1 canales Barra de sonido LG para TV con Dolby Atmos SH5A
Video de lavadora LG con Agitator. Ropa se mueve en el agua. Cámara enfoca agitador para ver lavadora y secadora.

Se abre un video con una vista del interior de la lavadora LG con Agitator. La ropa blanca se mueve en el agua mientras la cámara se mueve hacia el agitador desde la parte inferior y va subiendo, hasta salir del agua para enfocarse en el movimiento del agitador mientras se lava la ropa. La cámara sube y sale de la lavadora, pero mantiene la vista del agitador a través de la tapa transparente y luego se aleja para ver la lavadora junto a una secadora instalada en un cuarto de lavado. Suena música cinematográfica en todas partes.

NUEVA Lavadora LG con Agitador

Llevando la eficiencia de lavado a un nuevo nivel
La herencia del lavado se renueva gracias a la continua innovación en la tecnología LG. Con el Nuevo Agitador de alto desempeño 4-Way™, obtén mejor limpieza y lavado profundo en menos tiempo.
Dos videos de lavadoras. Agitador yendo y viniendo. Flechas amarillas y azules muestran movimiento circular del agua.

Mayor cobertura de lavado

Las corrientes de agua rápidas y potentes hacen circular la ropa a mayor distancia, desde el fondo de la tina hasta la parte superior.

*Esta es una imagen con fines de simulación. Dramatizada visualmente para ayudar a la comprensión.

  • Movimiento hacia arriba

    El movimiento hacia arriba distribuye el detergente de manera uniforme para un desempeño de lavado eficiente.

  • Movimiento hacia abajo

    El movimiento hacia abajo lleva la ropa hacia el centro para aumentar la eficacia del

La barra de sonido LG SH5A y su subwoofer se encuentran sobre un mueble de televisión azul en una sala de estar. El televisor con la imagen de un avión se muestra parcialmente sobre la barra de sonido.

LG Soundbar SH5A

Sonido potente que domina el espacio

En la imagen de la izquierda se encuentran colocadas 2 unidades de Soundbar S20A, una mostrando sus partes internas como woofers y tweeters sin rejilla y otra mostrando la parte posterior. En el lado derecho se muestran el logo dts y el logo de audio Dolby digital. En la imagen del centro se muestran 3 pantallas de TV: Un escenario y un micrófono en su mano, una reportera hablando con un micrófono y una tableta en cada mano y un caballo. Debajo de los televisores se encuentra colocada la barra de sonido SH5A con gráficos de ecualización. En la parte inferior se presentan 3 íconos: MÚSICA, VOZ y CINE. En la imagen de la derecha se muestra un televisor montado en la pared con la pantalla de inicio de LG webOS y el SH5A se encuentra colocado debajo del televisor, sobre la mesa del televisor. A la izquierda se muestra parcialmente un control remoto de TV LG y a la derecha 4 íconos muestran las funciones de la Interfaz WOW.

En la imagen de la izquierda se encuentran colocadas 2 unidades de Soundbar S20A, una mostrando sus partes internas como woofers y tweeters sin rejilla y otra mostrando la parte posterior. En el lado derecho se muestran el logo dts y el logo de audio Dolby digital. En la imagen del centro se muestran 3 pantallas de TV: Un escenario y un micrófono en su mano, una reportera hablando con un micrófono y una tableta en cada mano y un caballo. Debajo de los televisores se encuentra colocada la barra de sonido SH5A con gráficos de ecualización. En la parte inferior se presentan 3 íconos: MÚSICA, VOZ y CINE. En la imagen de la derecha se muestra un televisor montado en la pared con la pantalla de inicio de LG webOS y el SH5A se encuentra colocado debajo del televisor, sobre la mesa del televisor. A la izquierda se muestra parcialmente un control remoto de TV LG y a la derecha 4 íconos muestran las funciones de la Interfaz WOW.

Sonido que domina el espacio con 600 watts y 4.1 canales

Un sonido súper envolvente con 600 watts y 4.1 canales que llenan la habitación con un volumen potente y una claridad realista hacen que el contenido cobre vida.

Se muestra un televisor con contenido científico y la barra de sonido SH5A se encuentra justo debajo. En el piso también se encuentra el subwoofer de la barra de sonido. De la barra de sonido y del subwoofer salen ondas sonoras blancas semitransparentes. En la parte inferior derecha se encuentran los logotipos de DTS y Dolby Digital Audio.

Imprimir

Especificación clave

número de canales

4.1

Potencia de salida

600 W

Principal

990 x 97 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

191 x 386 x 318 mm

Todas las especificaciones

EFECTO DE SONIDO

AI Sound Pro

Estándar

Música

Cine

Clear Voice Pro

Deportes

Juego

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

CONECTIVIDAD

Salida HDMI

1

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

USB

1

Óptico

1

Códec de Bluetooth

SBC / AAC

COMPATIBLE CON HDMI

Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

CEC (Simplink)

Versión HDMI

1.4

GENERAL

número de canales

4.1

Número de altavoces

5 EA

Potencia de salida

600 W

FORMATO DE AUDIO

Dolby Digital

DTS Digital Surround

AAC

CONVENIENCIA

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Control de modo de barra de sonido

Modo Compartir sonido de TV

WOW Interfaz

DIMENSIONES (AN. X AL. X PR.)

Principal

990 x 97 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

191 x 386 x 318 mm

Tamaño de la caja

1089 x 290 x 497 mm

PESO

Principal

6.6 kg

Subwoofer

5.3 kg

Peso bruto

14.24 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable HDMI

Control remoto

FUERZA

Consumo de apagado (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (principal)

90 W

Imprimir

Especificación clave

Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

21

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

690 x 1130 x 730

ezDispense

No

Vapor

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Color exterior

Negro medio

Tipo de tapa

Cristal templado

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

21

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Temporizador de reserva

1-19 horas

Tipo de pantalla

LED dial + táctil

Indicación de bloqueo de puerta

Indicador de figura

88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

6 Motion DD

TurboWash™﻿

AI DD

No

Tipo

Lavadora de carga superior

Agitador de 4 vías

Señal de fin de ciclo

ColdWash

Añadir artículo

No

ezDispense

No

Reinicio automático

Inverter DirectDrive

Sistema de detección de espuma

LoadSense

Vapor

No

Patas niveladoras

Tambor de acero inoxidable

No

Tambor interior grabado

Sensor de vibración

No

Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

Calor y frío

Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

No

JetSpray

No

Filtro de pelusas

No

Golpe + 3

No

Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

Caída de agua lateral

Puerta con cerrado suave

Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

No

TurboDrum

No

TurboWash 3D

No

Nivel de agua

Auto

WaveForce

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Diagnóstico inteligente

Ciclo de descarga

No

Monitoreo de energía

Arranque remoto y monitor de ciclo

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Limpiador Tub Clean

Smart Pairing

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

690 x 1130 x 730

Peso (kg)

58.0

Lo que dice la gente

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Encontrar una tienda cerca de ti

Experimenta este producto en tu entorno.
Ver más opciones
 
 