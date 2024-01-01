We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Control de voz con manos libres
Solo di "Hi, LG"
Ahora no tiene que buscar el control remoto para usar el comando de voz.
Simplemente diga "Hi, LG" y hable como lo hace con su familia o amigos para
obtener información o controlar sus electrodomésticos inteligentes.
LG ThinQ AI tiene una función de aprendizaje profundo, por lo que cuanto
más la use, mejor será.
“Hi LG, baja la temperatura del aire acondicionado a 25.”