Refrigerador LG Instaview™ Side by Side 23 pies³ Negro Mate

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

VS23BVT

VS23BVT

Refrigerador LG Instaview™ Side by Side 23 pies³ Negro Mate

(0)
Front view

¿Qué hay que amar de los refrigeradores/congeladores LG?

InstaView™

  •  

Smart Inverter™

  •  

ThinQ™

  •  

InstaView 

Toca dos veces para ver el interior.

Con dos rápidos toques en el elegante panel de cristal, ve el interior y observa tus artículos de uso diario, tus snacks favoritos y bebidas sin abrir la puerta, evitando que se escape el aire frío y manteniendo los alimentos frescos durante más tiempo.

Ahorra energía y reduce la pérdida de aire frío.

Gracias a InstaView™ no tienes que abrir la puerta principal cuando busques un snack o una bebida, reduciendo las pérdidas de aire frío.

La vista de medio lado del refrigerador InstaView .Esta es una imagen del refrigerador lleno con aire frío.

*Comparado con un Lg Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™  convencional (GSX971NEAE).

*La imagen es sólo para fines ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real

Frescura

Conserva la frescura durante más tiempo.

Disfruta de comida fresca con el control de temperatura de LG y su tecnología de enfriamiento que mantiene tu comida fresca más tiempo. 

La parte superior de la imagen muestra la recolección de lechugas en el campo. La parte inferior de la imagen es una ensalada fresca en un plato redondo. Las verduras de estas dos imágenes están conectadas de forma natural como si fueran una sola imagen.

Enfría por adelante y por atrás

El aire frío rodea los alimentos por delante y por detrás para enfriarlos eficazmente, reduciendo rápidamente la temperatura de los alimentos almacenados en la parte delantera del refrigerador y ayudando a mantenerlos frescos durante más tiempo.

Vista frontal de un refrigerador InstaView negro con la luz encendida en el interior. El contenido del refrigerador puede verse a través de la puerta InstaView. Los rayos azules de la función DoorCooling iluminan el contenido.

Reduce olores del refrigerador.

Minimiza los olores del refrigerador con este sistema de filtración de aire. Un ventilador expulsa activamente los olores a través del desodorizador de carbono y hace recircular el aire tratado.

Función de circulación de aire dentro del refrigerador.

Frescura potenciada por la humedad adecuada

FRESHBalancer™ mantiene un adecuado nivel de humedad para mantener las frutas y verduras frescas por más tiempo.

Los cajones inferiores del refrigerador se llenan de coloridos productos frescos. Una imagen interior amplía la palanca de control para elegir el nivel de humedad óptimo para mantener los productos frescos.

Comodidad inteligente

Vivir inteligentemente comienza con LG ThinQ™

Conéctalo a una bocina de Google para controlarlo por medio de la voz.

'Hey Google,enciende 'Express Freeze' en el refrigerador.’

Expresa las funciones usadas en conjunto con Google

Vincula tu refrigerador y tu celular.

La app LG ThinQ™ te permite conectarte fácilmente con tu refrigerador. Activa 'Express Freeze' con solo tocar un botón.

La imagen de la derecha muestra a una mujer de pie en un supermercado mirando su teléfono. La imagen de la izquierda muestra la vista frontal del refrigerador. En el centro de las imágenes hay un icono que muestra la conectividad entre el teléfono y el refrigerador.

Alerta de puertas abiertas.

¿No sabes si has dejado la puerta del refrigerador abierta? ¡No te preocupes! La aplicación LG ThinQ™ enviará una notificación directamente a tu teléfono para avisarte.

La imagen de la izquierda muestra a una mujer fuera de casa. La imagen de la derecha muestra que la puerta del refrigerador se ha quedado abierta. En primer plano de las dos imágenes está la pantalla del teléfono que muestra las notificaciones de la app LG ThinQ y el icono de Wifi encima del teléfono.

Disfruta de una operación y ahorro personalizados.

Parte de la app LG ThinQ™, Smart Learner analiza los hábitos para anticipar la temperatura y las necesidades energéticas. Aumentará la refrigeración 2 horas antes de los periodos de mayor uso para que, incluso cuando se abra la puerta con frecuencia, la temperatura del refrigerador se mantenga donde la hayas configurado.

Toda la familia sentada a la mesa preparando una comida. El refrigerador InstaView instalado en un lado de la cocina está creando aire frío rápidamente.

*Aplicación LG ThinQ® disponible en celulares Android o iOS compatibles. Se requiere conexión de datos de teléfono y Wi-Fi doméstico y registro del producto con LG ThinQ®. Visita lg.com/au/lg-thinq para conocer las funciones, la compatibilidad del sistema y la disponibilidad del servicio, que puede variar según el país y el modelo.

*Google y Google Home son marcas comerciales de Google LLC. No se incluye el dispositivo de altavoz inteligente con voz.

*Las imágenes del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

Los espacios interiores se perfilan con líneas de neón y las flechas comienzan a empujar las líneas hacia fuera para mostrar que ahora hay más espacio en el interior.

Puerta Ultra Elegante

Realza tu decoración

Vista lateral de una cocina con un refrigerador InstaView negro instalado.

Metal Fresh™

Un acabado atemporal 

Vista lateral de una cocina con un refrigerador InstaView negro instalado.

Decoración metálica

Elegante y lujoso acabado metálico

Una vista diagonal de la parte superior del refrigerador mostrando la suave iluminación LED.

Iluminación LED suave

Iluminación visiblemente mejor

*Metal Fresh™ es una frase compuesta derivada de las frases 'diseño laminado de metal' aplicado en la salida de aire frío y 'NatureFresh' de SurroundCooling™.

*El uso de componentes metálicos no mantiene por sí mismo más frescos los alimentos del refrigerador.

*La imagen solo tiene fines ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real.

Garantía de 10 años sobre fondo gris, logotipo smart inverter.

Eficiencia energética y durabilidad

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para ayudarte a ahorrar más y brindarte 10 años de tranquilidad.

*Garantía de 10 años en el compresor Smart Inverter (solo piezas).

FAQ

Q.

¿Para qué sirve refrigerador InstaView™?

A.

«Con la ingeniosa tecnología InstaView™ de LG, no hay necesidad de abrir la puerta de tu Refrigerador LG para ver lo que hay dentro.

Simplemente golpea dos veces el panel de cristal polarizado y se iluminará para que puedas comprobar su contenido. ¿Por qué? Evita la pérdida de aire frío, mantiene estable la temperatura del refrigerador,

ahorra energía y mantiene los alimentos frescos durante más tiempo. Es la forma más sencilla y económica de comprobar el contenido de tu refrigerador LG sin siquiera abrir la puerta».

Q.

Para qué sirve un refrigerador Door-in-Door™?

A.

El sistema Door-in-Door™ de LG proporciona acceso instantáneo a los elementos esenciales de uso diario sin necesidad de abrir toda la puerta del refrigerador. Guarda las bebidas y snacks más utilizados como leche, jugo, mantequilla, fruta y yogures en el compartimento de fácil acceso, diseñado para minimizar la pérdida de aire frío y reducir así el consumo de energía en tu refrigerador LG smart tech.

Q.

¿Cómo puedo cambiar la temperatura de mi refrigerador LG?

A.

Utiliza el panel de control de la puerta o del interior del refrigerador para configurar o ajustar la temperatura de tu refrigerador o congelador. Utiliza la App LG ThinQ™ para cambiar el ajuste de temperatura de forma remota a través de tu celular en los modelos compatibles.

Q.

Qué tener en cuenta al comprar un refrigerador congelador?

A.

«LG ofrece una amplia gama de Refrigeradores Congeladores elegantes, energéticamente eficientes y con múltiples funciones inteligentes. Desde el espacioso estilo americano y el práctico Multi-Door, hasta la tecnología InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ 

y los modelos Combi y Slim, LG ofrece el refrigerador perfecto para cada hogar. Si estás diseñando una cocina desde cero, es fácil integrar el electrodoméstico de tus sueños; si tienes un hueco que cubrir, puede que tu elección venga determinada por el espacio. Una vez que te hayas decidido por el refrigerador que mejor se adapte a tu estilo de vida, considerando el espacio de almacenamiento, las innovadoras tecnologías de refrigeración que mantienen tus alimentos frescos durante más tiempo, características prácticas como Total No Frost, estantes plegables y el sistema de cajones FRESHBalancer™. No olvides comprobar la eficiencia energética y la garantía del producto.»

Q.

Qué tamaño de refigerador congelador necesito?

A.

Aunque depende de tu estilo de vida,una buena regla general sería: el refrigerador congelador LG Combi (capacidad: 340-384L) suele ser suficiente para un hogar pequeño de 1-2 personas; los modelos Slim Multi-Door (506-508L) se adaptan a una familia de 3-4; para una familia más grande, recomendamos los modelos LG Multi-Door o American Style de gran capacidad (capacidad 625-705L). Los modelos Multi-Door ofrecen un espacio extra ancho para almacenar objetos como bandejas o fuentes. En LG queremos que cada cliente obtenga el Refrigerador Congelador que más le convenga, por lo que ofrecemos una selección de tamaños dentro de cada gama.

Q.

¿Cuál es la diferencia entre un refrigerador empotrado y uno sin empotrar?

A.

LG te ofrece la máxima libertad a la hora de elegir la ubicación de su refrigerador, ofreciendo modelos con y sin tuberías. Un refrigerador con tuberías se conecta directamente al suministro de agua para alimentar el dispensador de hielo y agua. Un refrigerador sin tuberías tiene un depósito de agua rellenable integrado conectado al dispensador montado en la puerta. Basta con mantener el depósito lleno para disfrutar del lujo del agua fría en cualquier momento.

Todas las especificaciones

Lo que dice la gente

