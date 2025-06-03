Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Refrigerador Duplex LG Instaview™ Door-in-Door Inteligente LG ThinQ™ 27 pies cúbicos + LG XBOOM XG8T bocina bluetooth portátil

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Refrigerador Duplex LG Instaview™ Door-in-Door Inteligente LG ThinQ™ 27 pies cúbicos + LG XBOOM XG8T bocina bluetooth portátil

Refrigerador Duplex LG Instaview™ Door-in-Door Inteligente LG ThinQ™ 27 pies cúbicos + LG XBOOM XG8T bocina bluetooth portátil

VS27XCSOB.XG8T
  • Bundle Front view
  • Front view
  • Front view
Bundle Front view
Front view
Front view

Características clave

  • InstaView Door-in-Door™ - Toca dos veces y descubre el interior sin abrir la puerta
  • Conectividad LG ThinQ™ - Controla y monitorea tu dispositivo desde tu smartphone.
  • LINEARCooling™ - Control preciso de la temperatura para conservar la frescura de los alimentos hasta por 7 días
  • Woofer de 8 pulgadas y tweeters de 3 pulgadas
  • 60W para potente sonido
  • Sound Boost dale un boost al sonido
Más
Productos en este Combo: 0
Refrigerador LG_VS27XCS

VS27XCS

Refrigerador Side by Side 27 pies³ Instaview™
Front view

XG8T

Bocina Bluetooth portátil LG XBOOM Go XG8T de grado militar y batería de 15 horas de duración

InstaViewThinQ™

Toca Dos Veces y Mira el Interior

Toca dos veces y ve un 23% más de lo que hay adentro con la última generación de InstaView Door-in-Door™.

*En comparación con InstaViewThinQ™ Side by Side convencional de LG (GSX971NEAE).

Control Simple con Asistente de Voz

Dile a tu refrigerador exactamente lo que necesitas, cuando lo necesites. Di "Enciende Express Freeze" y el altavoz de inteligencia artificial escuchará y se asegurará de que tus alimentos esten cuidados.

Conéctate para un Control Más Fácil

¿Olvidaste cerrar la puerta del refrigerador? No te preocupes. La aplicación LG ThinQ™ enviará una notificación directamente a tu teléfono para alertarte.

Mantenimiento Eficiente del Producto

La aplicación LG ThinQ™ monitorea continuamente tu refrigerador. Ya sea para el mantenimiento diario o para cualquier otra cosa, la aplicación te permite monitorear fácilmente el uso de energía.

*Google y Google Home son marcas comerciales de Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo y todos los logotipos y marcas de movimiento relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados.
*LG SmartThinQ ahora se llama LG ThinQ.
*Las funciones inteligentes y el producto de asistente de voz pueden variar según el país y el modelo. Consulte con su distribuidor local o LG para conocer la disponibilidad del servicio.
*El dispositivo de altavoz inteligente habilitado por voz no está incluido.

LG XBOOM Go XG8T está colocado sobre la mesa de metal con la iluminación naranja encendida. Detrás de la mesa, la gente disfruta de la música.


Ready to Boost

Ilumina el ambiente y siente un sonido potente con LG XBOOM Go XG8T.

Siente un sonido potente con LG XBOOM Go

Experimenta el extraordinario sonido de LG XBOOM Go que ofrece graves profundos y una gran potencia.


Préndete con un gran sonido

Tus canciones favoritas se renuevan. El woofer y los tweeters te dan agudos y graves ricos y vibrantes.


Ambienta tu fiesta con una salida de 60 W

Cuando tu fiesta se prende, necesitas que la potencia esté a la altura. La potencia de 60 W llega para respaldar la fuerza detrás de esos ritmos intensos.


Siente los graves incluso a bajo volumen

El algoritmo de mejora de graves te permite escuchar y sentir cada nota de bajo, incluso cuando bajas la música.

*El sonido puede variar según la fuente de sonido.

Sound Boost

Aumenta la diversión con un sonido más fuerte

Con solo presionar el botón Sound Boost, puedes ampliar el campo de sonido y disfrutar de tu lista de reproducción con volumen más intenso.

LG XBOOM GO XG8T se coloca sobre la mesa. El botón de refuerzo de sonido se amplía y los efectos de ondas de sonido están debajo del altavoz.

*Imagen simulada con fines ilustrativos.

Resumen

Imprimir

Dimension (mm)

VS27XCS
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
912 x 1790 x 850
Door-in-Door
Capacidad
27 pies³
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Especificación clave

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

912 x 1790 x 850

Tipo de compresor

Linear Inverter

InstaView

Door-in-Door

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Acabado (puerta)

Acero Inoxidable

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Tipo de producto

Side by Side

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Pantalla LED externa

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso del producto (kg)

137

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

912 x 1790 x 850

Peso con empaque (kg)

141.2

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

Door-in-Door

LINEAR Cooling

InstaView

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Dispensador solo de agua

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Acabado (puerta)

Acero Inoxidable

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de compresor

Linear Inverter

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Hygiene Fresh+

Caja de las verduras

Sí (2)

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Cajón_de_congelador

2

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

BOCINA

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Cone

Unidad de graves

120 x 84 mm

Tamaño de la unidad de tweeter

1.57" x 1

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.1

USB

1

GENERAL

número de canales

1ch (2Way)

Potencia de salida

60W + 60W

ECUALIZADOR

Sound Boost

Estándar

Ecualizador personalizado (aplicación)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

SBC

AAC

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

Entrada Adaptador AC

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (horas)

3

Duración de la batería (horas)

15

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

50 W

Modo de espera

0.5 W

CONVENIENCIA

multipunto

Wireless party link (modo dual)

Wireless party link (modo múltiple)

Administrador de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Comando de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Iluminación

Resistente al agua/salpicaduras

IP67

Indicador de bateria

Altavoz de teléfono

Candado de seguridad

DIMENSIONES (AN. X AL. X PR.)

Bocina

370 x 151 x 147 mm

Caja de carton

442 x 262 x 212 mm

PESO

Peso neto

3.0 kg

Peso bruto

4.9 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

AC Adaptor

Correa

Lo que dice la gente

Encontrar una tienda cerca de ti

Experimenta este producto en tu entorno.

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 