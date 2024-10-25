Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Refrigerador LG French Door 25 pies³ color plata

Refrigerador LG French Door 25 pies³ color plata

GM65BPP

Refrigerador LG French Door 25 pies³ color plata

front view

LINEARCooling™

Mantén los alimentos frescos por más tiempo

El compresor lineal Inverter LG ayuda a mantener el aspecto y el sabor de los productos frescos durante más tiempo reduciendo las fluctuaciones de temperatura.

24 Horas de Enfriamiento Control Preciso de la Temperatura.

24 horas de enfriamiento uniforme

Control Preciso de la Temperatura.

*Basado en los resultados de las pruebas UL utilizando el método de pruebas internas de LG para medir la fluctuación media de temperatura de pico a pico en el compartimento de alimentos frescos entre los modelos LG Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0. 5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) y Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).

Refrigerador French Door, ancho, estrecho para un reducido espacio, con mayor almacenamiento.
Mayor capacidad.

Almacena más

Almacena todo lo que necesites. Con una gran capacidad de 25 pies cúbicos, este refrigerador LG de puerta francesa te ofrece un amplio espacio para todos los alimentos favoritos de tu familia y los mantiene convenientemente organizados y al alcance de tu mano.

Linear Inverter Compressor, ahorra energía, da mayor frescura, genera menos ruido y tiene más durabilidad.

Compresor lineal Inverter

Ahorro Eficiente de Energía

Gracias al compresor lineal Inverter de LG, que garantiza una eficiencia líder en el mercado al utilizar menos componentes que los compresores convencionales. Por ello, el Compresor Lineal Inverter tiene unos puntos de fricción excepcionales, haciendo menos ruido.

Compressor Linear Inverter tiene un punto de fricción comparado a un compresor convencional.

¿Por qué un compresor lineal Inverter?

El Compresor Lineal Inverter tiene menos puntos de fricción porque no tiene juntas, y arranca y para suavemente cuando el compresor funciona, por lo que el ruido es menor que el Compresor Inverter.

Multi Air Flow

 

Temperaturas óptimas en todas partes

El sistema Multi-Air Flow se ha diseñado para mantener los niveles de temperatura ideales y conservar los alimentos frescos durante más tiempo. Los sensores digitales controlan constantemente las condiciones en el interior del refrigerador, y las rejillas de ventilación están colocadas estratégicamente para rodear los alimentos con aire frío y mantenerlos frescos en todo momento.

Comodidad inteligente

Controla tu Refrigerador en Cualquier Lugar

Controla las funciones principales mediante el uso de la aplicación ThinQ™ en tu smartphone y recibe notificaciones importantes desde cualquier lugar. Incluso funciona con el Asistente de Google y Amazon Alexa, por lo que puedes operar funciones inteligentes con tu voz.

Expresa las funciones usadas en conjunto con Google

*Aplicación LG ThinQ® disponible en celulares Android o iOS compatibles. Se requiere conexión de datos de teléfono y Wi-Fi doméstico y registro del producto con LG ThinQ®. Visita lg.com/au/lg-thinq para conocer las funciones, la compatibilidad del sistema y la disponibilidad del servicio, que puede variar según el país y el modelo.

*Google y Google Home son marcas comerciales de Google LLC. No se incluye el dispositivo de altavoz inteligente con voz.

*Las imágenes del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

