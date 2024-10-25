Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Refrigerador LG Top Freezer 20 pies cúbicos Negro Essence Smart Inverter

LT57BT

LT57BT

Refrigerador LG Top Freezer 20 pies cúbicos Negro Essence Smart Inverter

(0)
front view

frutas y verduras como lechuga, tomates y arándanos están recién conservadas en el producto.

LinearCooling™

Conserva la frescura de la granja durante más tiempo

LinearCooling™ reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura, fijando la frescura del sabor por hasta 7 días 1).

Gran Capacidad en Diseño Compacto, 24 pies³ para almacenar los alimentos.

Gran capacidad en tamaño compacto

Disfruta de 20 pies cúbicos de espacio para tus alimentos dentro de un refrigerador que no satura tu cocina.
Puerta personalizable que muestra el interior del refrigerador

Una puerta personalizable para satisfacer tus necesidades

La puerta reversible te permite personalizar el refrigerador para que se adapte al espacio de la habitación

*La inversión de la puerta debe ser realizada por un instalador o servicio técnico autorizado. En caso contrario, las puertas no estarán cubiertas por la garantía. Pueden producirse gastos de servicio. Póngase en contacto con el comerciante para más detalles.

Se puede ver una imagen del Compresor Smart Inverter a través de la puerta de un refrigerador en una cocina. Un vapor azul recorre el refrigerador para indicar que se está enfriando.

Aumenta la eficiencia energética en un 36%.

El Compresor Smart Inverter™ enfría de la forma más eficiente posible para reducir el consumo de energía hasta un 36%.

*La prueba se basa en la norma «KS C ISO 15502» (Modelo : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP). El resultado puede variar según el uso real.

La imagen de Compresor Smart Inverter 10 años de garantía.

Compresor Smart Inverter™

Eficiencia energética y durabilidad

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para ayudarte a ahorrar más y 10 años de tranquilidad.

*Garantía de 10 años sólo en la pieza del compresor. Pueden cobrarse costos adicionales aparte del compresor (mano de obra, otras piezas, etc.).

*Las imágenes y los vídeos del producto son meramente ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

 

1)LinearCoolingTM 

-Basado en los resultados de la prueba TÜV utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que mide el tiempo que se tarda en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5% de pakchoi en el estante del compartimento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE LinearCoolingTM.

-El resultado puede variar en el uso real.

-Sólo modelos aplicables.

DIMENSIONES

LT57BT.AEPFMXM

Especificación clave

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    760 x 1676 x 856

  • Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

    387

  • Tipo de compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Esencia Negro Mate

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Top Freezer

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Pantalla LED interna

    Sí [Pantalla de puntos]

  • Express Freeze

    No

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso con empaque (kg)

    85.5

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    78.5

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    760 x 1676 x 856

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Fábrica de hielo manual

    No

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    No

  • Máquina de hielo automática

    No

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    N/A

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Puerta (Material)

    PET

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Esencia Negro Mate

  • Tipo de manija

    Bolsillo horizontal

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

  • Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

    387

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Puerta cesta_Transparente

    2 (2 galones)

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Repisa de Cristal_templado

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Caja de las verduras

    Sí (2)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Puerta cesta_Transparente

    2

  • Repisa de Cristal_templado

    1

