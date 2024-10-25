Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pantalla LG AI UHD UQ79 60 pulgadas 4K SMART TV ThinQ AI

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Pantalla LG AI UHD UQ79 60 pulgadas 4K SMART TV ThinQ AI

60UQ7900PSB

Pantalla LG AI UHD UQ79 60 pulgadas 4K SMART TV ThinQ AI

(0)
Front View

*Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación son solo para fines representativos.
*Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

Imagen de las imágenes de título de Apple TV en el televisor LG

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV 

Solo abre la aplicación Apple TV en tu televisión LG para canjear.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV  Más información
Una vista escénica de una puesta de sol y glaciares.

Experiencia 4K nítida

Los LG UHD TV mejoran su experiencia visual. Disfruta de colores vivos y detalles impresionantes en 4K Real.
Un soporte de TV UHD en la pared detrás de una mesa con un ambiente de estilo zen.

Disfruta de UHD TV aún más grande

Experimenta tu contenido favorito de cerca con un LG UHD TV ultra grande.
La cámara se mueve desde un primer plano de la parte superior del televisor hasta un primer plano del frente del televisor. La pantalla de televisión muestra una aurora verde. La cámara se aleja para mostrar una sala de estar muy amplia. La sala de estar es gris en general y se ve un bosque a través de la ventana exterior.

El TV que se ajusta perfecto a tu espacio

LG UHD TV ahora cuenta con un diseño más delgado y un mínimo de bisel que complementa el interior de tu hogar.

Una imagen de una puesta de sol capturada entre dos árboles en un campo de lavanda se mejora con el procesador α5 Gen5 AI 4K.
α5 Gen 5 AI Processor

Mejora tu experiencia visual

El α5 Gen5 AI ProcessorI mejora el LG UHD TV para brindarle una experiencia inmersiva.

*UQ90 de 86" cuenta con un α7 Gen5 AI Processor.

Una vista de la naturaleza, comparó la calidad de la imagen con el contenido que no es 4K y el contenido 4K mejorado.

Redefine la escala 4K

Mira contenido que no sea 4K en 4K en pantallas UHD grandes para disfrutar de claridad y precisión en todo momento.

*La calidad de imagen del contenido mejorado variará según la resolución de la fuente.

Control de brillo AI

Control de brillo AI garantiza el nivel de brillo perfecto para cualquier entorno, adaptándose al brillo de la iluminación ambiental de ña habitación.

Una pantalla, que muestra una imagen de un bosque, cuyo brillo se ajusta según el entorno.

El video que muestra ThinQ AI controlado por comando de voz como selecciones recomendadas se muestra después de que se muestra el globo de diálogo.
ThinQ AI

Inteligencia más allá de lo que piensas

Desde control de voz hasta contenido personalizado, ThinQ AI hace que LG UHD TV sea una experiencia realmente inteligente.

*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.
*Se requieren suscripciones separadas para los servicios OTT.

Inteligencia más allá de lo que piensas

Fácil control con solo tu voz. Smart Voice Control a través de Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay y más, hace que controlar tu televisor LG UHD sea más fácil y rápido que nunca.

Detalles que muestran logotipos de Hey Google, alexa, Apple Airplay y Apple HomeKit en los que ThinQ AI es compatible.

*Google es una marca registrada de Google LLC.
*El Asistente de Google no está disponible en ciertos idiomas y países.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.
*Los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.
*Los menús que se muestran pueden ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.
*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2 y HomeKit puede variar según la región.

My profile

Disfrute de la comodidad iniciando sesión en su propia cuenta y viendo contenido recomendado solo para usted.

*Se puede mostrar contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de la red.
*Se puede crear una cantidad ilimitada de perfiles; sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

Sport Alert

¡Con Sport Alert, puedes dejar de preocuparte por perderte tus partidos favoritos! Recibe notificaciones antes de todos los partidos más importantes.
*Los deportes y las ligas admitidos pueden diferir según el país.
*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.
Imagen que muestra a una pareja mirando un programa con un televisor LG UHD.

La experiencia del cine en casa

Míralo en 4K y disfruta de una experiencia visual como la del cine.

*Se aplican limitaciones de 4K Ultra HD. Visite http://go.nflx.me/4K

HDR10 Pro

Con HDR10 Pro, el nivel de brillo se ajusta para mejorar el color y la claridad en cada imagen. Déjate hipnotizar por lo realista que se ve tu contenido.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Disfruta de tus películas favoritas tal como fueron filmadas y aprecia los elementos de autenticidad desde la perspectiva del director.

Acceso a todos tus favoritos

Conéctese a sus servicios de medios OTT suscritos para mantenerte al día con tus programas.



*Se requiere membresía de transmisión de Netflix.
*La disponibilidad del contenido y la aplicación puede variar según el país o la región. Se requiere suscripción por separado para Disney+.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.
*Apple TV+ requiere una suscripción.
*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. Reservados todos los derechos. HBO Max™ se usa bajo licencia. Se requiere suscripción a HBO Max.
*Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados. Se aplican tarifas de membresía de Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video. Visite primevideo.com/terms para obtener más detalles.
*El servicio admitido puede diferir según el país.

Tus video juegos más épicos

Tus video juegos más épicos

Disfruta de una fantástica experiencia de juego con Cloud Game, Game Dashboard & Optimizer y HGiG.

Cloud Gaming

Obtenga acceso ampliado a sus juegos favoritos con compatibilidad con Cloud Gaming a través de GEFORCE Now.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Encuentra todas las configuraciones que necesitas para un juego óptimo en un solo lugar. Game Dashboard te permite cambiar rápidamente la configuración actual del género del video juego.

HGiG

LG está asociado con algunos de los nombres más importantes de la industria de video juegos, lo que te permite disfrutar de los últimos juegos HDR y sumergirte en el juego.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden diferir según el país.
*Game Dashboard & Optimizer en juegos en la nube estará disponible a partir de la segunda mitad de 2022.
*La disponibilidad de actualizaciones de software puede variar según el modelo y la región.
*Los elementos del menú Game Optimizer pueden variar según la serie.
*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de TV que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

Una caja de flores reciclada con el empaque de una caja de monitor LG UHD.

Más verde para mejor

El empaque de LG UHD TV ha sido rediseñado utilizando impresión de un solo color y una caja reciclable.

*El contenido de la caja puede variar según el modelo o el país.

Imprimir

Especificación clave

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Refresh Rate

    50Hz

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen5

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Dolby Atmos

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Resolución de pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de retroiluminación

    Directa

  • Refresh Rate

    50Hz

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen5

  • Imagen AI

    Imagen AI

  • Escalador AI

    Mejora 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Control de brillo AI

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

GAMING

  • Modo HGIG

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Alto contraste

  • escala de grises

  • Colores invertidos

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

  • Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1356 x 847 x 269

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1490 x 880 x 172

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    17.1

  • Peso del embalaje

    22.7

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

  • Sonido AI

    Sonido AI (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Voz clara Pro

  • LG Sonido Sync

  • Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

  • Salida de audio simultánea

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

CONNECTIVITY

  • Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (V5.0)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

SMART TV

  • Funciona con Apple Homekit

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 22

  • Alerta Deportes

  • LG ThinQ® AI

  • Home Dashboard

Lo que dice la gente

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 