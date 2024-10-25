Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Pantalla LG AI QNED QNED80 50 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI + Smart Monitor LG MyView de 27 pulgadas Full HD IPS con webOS, beige + LG Soundbar | Barra de sonido LG SK1D | 2.0 canales | conectividad Bluetooth®

Pantalla LG AI QNED QNED80 50 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI + Smart Monitor LG MyView de 27 pulgadas Full HD IPS con webOS, beige + LG Soundbar | Barra de sonido LG SK1D | 2.0 canales | conectividad Bluetooth®

50QNED27SR.SK1D

Pantalla LG AI QNED QNED80 50 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI + Smart Monitor LG MyView de 27 pulgadas Full HD IPS con webOS, beige + LG Soundbar | Barra de sonido LG SK1D | 2.0 canales | conectividad Bluetooth®

  • Front view of bundle
  • Una vista frontal del televisor LG QNED80 50QNED80TSA, mostrando el texto "QNED80", "LG QNED" y "2024" en la pantalla.
  • Front view with remote control
  • Front view
Front view of bundle
Una vista frontal del televisor LG QNED80 50QNED80TSA, mostrando el texto "QNED80", "LG QNED" y "2024" en la pantalla.
Front view with remote control
Front view

Características clave

  • Calidad de imagen y sonido mejorada con el procesador Alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7.
  • Detalles nítidos y precisos con Advanced Local Dimming.
  • Pantalla IPS de 27 pulgadas Full HD (1920 x 1080)
  • Soporte de estilo delgado y plano
  • 100 Watts
  • 2.0 Canales
Productos en este Combo: 3
front view with remote control

27SR50F-W

Smart Monitor LG MyView de 27 pulgadas Full HD IPS con webOS, beige
Una vista frontal del televisor LG QNED80 50QNED80TSA, mostrando el texto "QNED80", "LG QNED" y "2024" en la pantalla.

50QNED80TSA

Pantalla LG AI QNED QNED80 50 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

SK1D

LG Soundbar | Barra de sonido LG SK1D | 2.0 canales | conectividad Bluetooth®
LG QNED 80 con una colorida obra de arte

Se trata del Nuevo QNED

Color nítido en el magnífico LG QNED. Nuestro nuevo chip y funciones de zonas de atenuación perfeccionan el contenido para que cada píxel de mantenga nítido.

*Imágenes de pantalla simulada.

Explora las nuevas innovaciones LG QNED AI

El procesador Alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 se muestra con una luz amarilla que emana desde abajo. Se muestra una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y violeta entre las palabras "WebOS actualizable" y "webOS Re:Nuevo programa". Los televisores LG QNED89, QNED90 y QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada televisor muestra un toque de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran encima de los televisores.

Monitor inteligente LG MyView: una pantalla. Infinitas posibilidades.

Una pantalla. Infinitas posibilidades.

Monitor inteligente LG MyView: en tu propio espacio, con tu propia pantalla.

En tu propio espacio,
con tu propia pantalla

Experimenta la perfecta inmersión con una pantalla personal instalada en tu propio espacio. Agranda lo pequeño, acerca lo lejano: conéctate y navega sin esfuerzo.

Trabaja de forma más inteligente, juega mejor

LG MyView Smart Monitor está diseñado para trabajar desde casa y para entretenimiento. Disfruta tu contenido favorito sin tanto esfuerzo con varias aplicaciones de streaming e instala tu estación de trabajo en un ambiente agradable para trabajar con una PC conectada o sin ella.

*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

*Se requiere conexión a Internet y suscripción a servicios de streaming relacionados. Los servicios de streaming por separado pueden requerir el pago de una suscripción y no se incluyen (se compran por separado).

*El control remoto está incluido en el paquete.

Elige tu gusto con webOS 23.

Elige tu gusto con webOS 23

Trabaja sin PC.

Trabaja sin PC

Tu contenido en tus dispositivos

Tu contenido en tus dispositivos

Pantalla IPS Full HD.

Pantalla IPS Full HD

Controla con ThinQ.

Controla con ThinQ**

*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

*Se requiere conexión a Internet y suscripción a servicios de streaming relacionados. Los servicios de streaming por separado pueden requerir el pago de una suscripción y no se incluyen (se compran por separado).

**Para obtener más información, consulte la función ThinQ Home Dashboard debajo.

Tecnología ASC (Control Adaptable de Sonido)

Tecnología ASC (Control Adaptable de Sonido)

El Control Adaptable de Sonido analiza el contenido en tiempo real. Cuando ASC detecta que se está transmitiendo más "diálogos" se ajusta automáticamente para permitir que estos diálogos sean más claros. Y cuando detecta más acción eleva los sonidos bajos para obtener más impacto.

Procesador Automático de Sonido, balance de sonido en cualquier volumen.

Balance de sonido en cualquier volumen.

El Procesador Automático de Sonido optimiza el audio en cada nivel de volumen, ofreciendo un balance de sonido correcto sin importar el volumen.
Especificación clave

Tamaño [pulgadas]

27

Resolución

1920 x 1080

Tipo de panel

IPS

Relación de aspecto

16:9

Gama de colores (típ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Brillo (Típ.) [cd/m²]

250

Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

60

Tiempo de respuesta

5ms

Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

Tilt

INFORMACIÓN

Nombre del producto

27SR50F-W

Año

2023

PANTALLA

Tamaño [pulgadas]

27

Relación de aspecto

16:9

Tipo de panel

IPS

Tiempo de respuesta

5ms

Resolución

1920 x 1080

Paso de píxeles [mm]

0.3114 x 0.3114

Profundidad de color (número de colores)

16.7M

Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brillo (Típ.) [cd/m²]

250

Relación de contraste (típ.)

1000:1

Gama de colores (típ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

60

Brillo (Mín.) [cd/m²]

200

Relación de contraste (mín.)

700:1

Tamaño [cm]

68.6

CONECTIVIDAD

HDMI

Sí (2ea)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

HDR 10

Brillo automático

Ahorro de energía inteligente

A prueba de parpadeos

MECÁNICO

Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

Tilt

Montaje en pared [mm]

100 x 100 mm

SONIDO

Altavoz

Conectividad Bluetooth

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

Dimensiones en el envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

768 x 126 x 435

Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

611.8 x 450.9 x 209.9

Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

611.8 x 370.9 x 45.1

Peso en el envío [kg]

7.3kg

Peso con soporte [kg]

5.6kg

Peso sin soporte [kg]

4.4kg

ALIMENTACIÓN

Consumo de energía (máx.)

21W

Consumo de energía (modo de reposo)

Menor a 0.5W

Consumo de energía (típ.)

20.1W

Consumo (DC Off)

Menor a 0.5W

Entrada CA

100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

Tipo

External Power(Adapter)

ACCESORIO

HDMI

Mando a distancia

Cable de alimentación

Especificación clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Amplia gama de colores

QNED Color

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de audio

20W

Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1123 x 652 x 29.7

Peso del televisor sin soporte

13.0

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Resolución de pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de retroiluminación

Borde

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Amplia gama de colores

QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Si

Control de brillo AI

Si

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Tecnología de atenuación

Local Dimming

Modo de imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Calibración Automática

Si

GAMING

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Si

ACCESSIBILITY

Alto contraste

Si

escala de grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1123 x 652 x 29.7

Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1123 x 720 x 257

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1215 x 775 x 152

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

941 x 257

Peso del televisor sin soporte

13.0

Peso del televisor con soporte

13.4

Peso del embalaje

16.4

Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

200 x 200

AUDIO

Sonido AI

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Si

Salida de audio simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de audio

20W

Afinación acústica IA

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Dirección del altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

CONNECTIVITY

Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Configuración familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB compatible

Si

Amazon Alexa

Sí (incorporado)

Navegador web completo

Si

Panel de Control

Si

Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Compartir Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Receptor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Compatible con Apple Home

Si

POWER

Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Detachable)

Baterías Remote Control

Sí (AA x 2EA)

TRANSMISIÓN

Recepción de TV Análoga

NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

Recepción de TV Digital

ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), ISDB-T (Terrestre)

CANALES Y POTENCIA

Potencia

100 Watts

Canales

2.0

Potencia de los Parlantes

50W x 2 (2 Tweeter)

INFORMACIÓN DE PARLANTES

SPL

82dB

Diseño

Compacto

Tweeter - Solo Frontal

2cm

Woofer

2.2"

Impedancia

4ohm

CONECTIVIDAD

Portable In (3.5Ø)

Optico Digital

Sí (1)

USB

Bluetooth 4.0

MODOS DE SONIDO

ASC (Control Adecuado de Sonido)

Standard

Cinema (Ampliación del Campo SoNoro)

EQ Usuario

Modo NocturNo

Control de rango dinámico

FUNCIONALIDAD

Control por Bluetooth App.

Android

Bluetooth Stand-By

Funciones desde el control remoto de TV

Vol + , - , Mute

Sound Sync Bluetooth (LG TV)

Sound Sync Óptico digital

Encendido Automático on/off

Bluetooth (LG TV) / Óptico Digital

Mute

FORMATOS DE REPRODUCCION

LPCM

Dolby Digital

DTS Digital Surround

MP3

WMA

INFORMACIÓN CONEXIÓN ELECTRICA

Cable de Poder

110~220V, 50/60Hz

Consumo de energía apagado

↓0.5W

Consumo de energía

27W

DISEÑO VANGUARDISTA

Diseño Delgado

Si

Diseño estético

Si

Compatibilidad con TV

Ideal para TV de 43" en adelante

Soporte para pared

Si

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Manual de Usuario

Control Remoto

Tarjeta de Garantía

Cable Óptico Digital

DIMENSIONES(CM)(ANCHO X LARGO X ALTO)

Con Caja

16.8x101.2x14.5

Con Caja - Peso Neto

3.5 Kg

Sin Caja

95 x 7.1 x 4.7

Sin Caja - Peso Neto

3.2 Kg

