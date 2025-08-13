Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Pantalla 65 pulgadas LG AI QNED QNED80 4K Smart TV 2025 + LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bocina Bluetooth portátil | 30W | 20 horas de duración | IP67 | Resistencia militar | Negro

65QNED80AOB.GRAB

65QNED80AOB.GRAB
  • Front view of bundle image
  • Pantalla 65 pulgadas LG AI QNED QNED80 4K Smart TV 2025 Vista Frontal 65QNED80ASA
  • Vista frontal de la LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bocina Bluetooth portátil | xboom Signature Sound con portabilidad suprema
Vista frontal de la LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bocina Bluetooth portátil | xboom Signature Sound con portabilidad suprema

Características clave

  • Paleta de colores de gran intensidad gracias al color QNED dinámico completamente nuevo
  • Calidad de imagen 4K, imágenes mejoradas y sonido envolvente gracias al procesador alpha 7 4K AI Gen8
  • Nuevo botón de IA, controles de voz y funciones de arrastrar y soltar en el AI Magic Remote
  • [Sonido dinámico de tweeters de cúpula] Claro y vibrante fabricados por Peerless.
  • [Sonido AI] La AI perfecciona el sonido para cada género
  • [Calibración AI] Calibra el audio en función del tamaño y la forma del espacio en el que se encuentra.
Productos en este Combo: 2
Pantalla 65 pulgadas LG AI QNED QNED80 4K Smart TV 2025 Vista Frontal 65QNED80ASA

65QNED80ASA

Pantalla 65 pulgadas LG AI QNED QNED80 4K Smart TV 2025

Vista frontal de la LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bocina Bluetooth portátil | xboom Signature Sound con portabilidad suprema

GRAB

LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bocina Bluetooth portátil | 30W | 20 horas de duración | IP67 | Resistencia militar | Negro

LG QNED TV sobre un colorido fondo oscuro. En la pantalla hay una ilustración brillante y colorida en la que se muestra la tecnología de color QNED y su capacidad para mostrar un amplio espectro de tonos con gran contraste. Se puede ver el logotipo de LG QNED AI. En el título dice “Todos los colores redefinidos con el color QNED dinámico”.

LG QNED TV sobre un colorido fondo oscuro. En la pantalla hay una ilustración brillante y colorida en la que se muestra la tecnología de color QNED y su capacidad para mostrar un amplio espectro de tonos con gran contraste. Se puede ver el logotipo de LG QNED AI. En el título dice “Todos los colores redefinidos con el color QNED dinámico”.

Todos los colores redefinidos con el color QNED dinámico

*QNED y QNED evo están equipadas cada una con soluciones de diferentes colores que utilizan la última y única tecnología de amplia gama de colores de LG, que reemplaza los Quantum Dots.

Color QNED dinámico completamente nuevo

La última y única tecnología de amplia gama de colores de LG que reemplaza los Quantum Dot proporciona una tasa de reproducción del color mejorada.

Salpicaduras de pintura de diversos colores irrumpen desde el suelo hacia arriba.

Certificación de Intertrek para 100% de volumen de color para DCI-P3.

Certificación de Intertrek para 100% de volumen de color para DCI-P3.

100% de volumen de color certificado con LG QNED

*El Color Gamut Volume (CGV) de la pantalla es equivalente o superior al CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según la verificación independiente realizada por Intertek.

will.i.am con traje negro y gafas de sol sostiene xboom Grab al frente.

Sonido característico de xboom optimizado por will.i.am

Presentamos el nuevo xboom Grab, creado en colaboración con will.i.am. Experimenta el sonido creado por el experto, plasmado en un estilo único.

will.i.am como arquitecto experiencial de LG para xboom Grab

LG designó a will.i.am para redefinir xboom como una marca que eleva la experiencia auditiva con un sonido y un estilo completamente nuevos. Will.i.am, nueve veces ganador del Grammy, es sin duda un verdadero ícono de la cultura pop.

Todos los xboom by will.i.am son perfeccionados profesionalmente por will.i.am para ofrecer un sonido más equilibrado con un tono más cálido. Con experiencia en música y tecnología, will.i.am perfeccionó xboom Grab para un sonido enérgico y dinámico en un diseño compacto.

Especificación clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Amplia gama de colores

Color Dinámico QNED

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen8

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de audio

20W

Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1456 x 840 x 29.7

Peso del televisor sin soporte

22.5

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Resolución de pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de retroiluminación

Borde

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Amplia gama de colores

Color Dinámico QNED

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen8

Escalador AI

4K Super Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Si

Control de brillo AI

Si

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Tecnología de atenuación

Local Dimming

Modo de imagen

10 modos

Calibración Automática

Si

GAMING

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Si

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Si (Hasta 60Hz)

ACCESSIBILITY

Alto contraste

Si

escala de grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1456 x 840 x 29.7

Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1456 x 904 x 295

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1600 x 970 x 172

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1167/425 x 295

Peso del televisor sin soporte

22.5

Peso del televisor con soporte

22.9

Peso del embalaje

29.6

Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

300 x 300

AUDIO

Sonido AI

AI Sound Pro α7 (Virtual 9.1.2 Up- mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Si

Salida de audio simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de audio

20W

Afinación acústica IA

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección del altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

WOW Orquesta

Si

CONNECTIVITY

Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

Cámara USB compatible

Si

AI Chatbot

Si

Navegador web completo

Si

Google Cast

Si

Google Home / Hub

Si

Panel de Control

Si

Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Vista múltiple

Si

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Voice ID

Si

Funciona con Apple Airplay

Si

Compatible con Apple Home

Si

POWER

Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remoto

Magic Remote MR25

Montaje en pared

Sí (Detachable)

TRANSMISIÓN

Recepción de TV Análoga

NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

Recepción de TV Digital

ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), ISDB-T (Terrestre)

GENERAL

número de canales

2.1ch (2Way)

Potencia de salida

20 W + 10 W

BOCINA

radiador pasivo

Sí(2)

Tamaño de la unidad de tweeter

16 mm x 1

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Cúpula

Unidad de graves

80 x 45 mm

FORMATO DE AUDIO

AAC

SBC

ECUALIZADOR

Sonido AI

Bass Boost

Custom (App)

Estándar

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

CONVENIENCIA

multipunto

Comando de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Resistente al agua/salpicaduras

IP67

Indicador de bateria

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Iluminación

Party Link (Modo Dual)

Party Link (Modo Multi)

Altavoz de teléfono

Administrador de actualizaciones (FOTA)

DIMENSIONES (AN. X AL. X PR.)

Caja de carton

254.5 x 117.0 x 125.0 mm

Bocina

211.0 x 71.6 x 70.0 mm

PESO

Peso bruto

1.1 kg

Peso neto

0.7 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Correa

Cable USB tipo C

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (horas)

3

Duración de la batería (horas)

20

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

10 W

Modo de espera

0.3 W

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

