Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pantalla LG AI QNED 8K MiniLED QNED99 75 pulgadas 8K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI + Pantalla LG AI SMART TV LR65 32 pulgadas SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI + LG Soundbar | Barra de Sonido LG SQC1 | 2.1 canales | Conectividad Bluetooth®

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Pantalla LG AI QNED 8K MiniLED QNED99 75 pulgadas 8K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI + Pantalla LG AI SMART TV LR65 32 pulgadas SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI + LG Soundbar | Barra de Sonido LG SQC1 | 2.1 canales | Conectividad Bluetooth®

Pantalla LG AI QNED 8K MiniLED QNED99 75 pulgadas 8K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI + Pantalla LG AI SMART TV LR65 32 pulgadas SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI + LG Soundbar | Barra de Sonido LG SQC1 | 2.1 canales | Conectividad Bluetooth®

75QNED32LR.SQC1D
()
  • bundle image
  • Vista frontal de LG QNED MiniLED QNED99 75QNED99TSA con texto de LG QNED MiniLED, 2024, y logo del programa webOS Re:New en la pantalla.
  • front view
  • Front view
bundle image
Vista frontal de LG QNED MiniLED QNED99 75QNED99TSA con texto de LG QNED MiniLED, 2024, y logo del programa webOS Re:New en la pantalla.
front view
Front view

Características clave

  • Increíble paleta de colores QNED, completa y vibrante.
  • Extraordinaria calidad de imagen y sonido con el procesadoralpha 8 AI 4K
  • Resolución HD
  • Procesador α5 Gen6 AI para una experiencia de visualización mejorada
  • Diseño Compacto
  • Subwoofer
Más
Productos en este Combo: 3
Front view

32LR650BPSA

Pantalla LG AI SMART TV LR65 32 pulgadas SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI
Vista frontal de LG QNED MiniLED QNED99 75QNED99TSA con texto de LG QNED MiniLED, 2024, y logo del programa webOS Re:New en la pantalla.

75QNED99TSA

Pantalla LG AI QNED 8K MiniLED QNED99 75 pulgadas 8K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI
Front view

SQC1

LG Soundbar | Barra de Sonido LG SQC1 | 2.1 canales | Conectividad Bluetooth®
Pantalla LG QNED MiniLED QNED99 con una colorida obra de arte.

Se trata del Nuevo QNED

Color nítido en el magnífico LG QNED. Nuestro nuevo procesador y funciones de zonas de atenuación perfeccionan el contenido para que cada píxel se mantenga nítido.

*Pantalla de imagen simulada.

Explora las nuevas innovaciones de LG QNED.

Se muestra el procesador alfa 9 AI Processor 8K Gen7 con una luz verde que emana de debajo. Entre las palabras "Upgradeable webOS" y "webOS Re:New Program" aparece una espiral roja, amarilla y morada. Los televisores LG QNED89, QNED90 y QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada televisor muestra una salpicadura de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran por encima de los televisores.

Un nuevo nivel de HD

Un nuevo nivel de HD

Los televisores LG HD muestran colores intensos y tu contenido favorito de forma vívida y natural.
Procesador α5 AI Gen6

Mejora tu experiencia visual

El Procesador α5 AI Gen6 mejora el TV LG HD para brindarte una experiencia inmersiva.

*LR65 cuenta con un Procesador α5 AI Gen6.

La barra de sonido LG SQC1 y el televisor LG se colocan juntos en la sala de estar. El televisor está encendido y muestra una imagen gráfica.

Compacto e inalámbrico con gran sonido

Con una elegancia simple, permite que la barra de sonido complemente perfectamente tu entorno. Diseñado específicamente para combinar y mejorar tu televisor.

En la sala de estar, el televisor LG está en la pared. La barra de sonido LG SQC1 se coloca debajo del televisor. En el lado derecho, hay un subwoofer inalámbrico. Debajo del subwoofer, están saliendo gráficos de sonido, lo que ilustra que tiene un bajo potente.

Subwoofer inalámbrico, Excelentes bajos sin cables

Coloca el subwoofer donde se vea y suene mejor sin las preocupaciones de los cables.
Imprimir

Especificación clave

Tipo de Pantalla

HD

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α5 AI Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de audio

10W

Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

200 x 200

Peso del televisor sin soporte

4.54

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Pantalla

HD

Resolución de pantalla

HD (1,366 x 768)

Tipo de retroiluminación

Directa

Refresh Rate

60Hz

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α5 AI Gen6

Escalador AI

Escalador de resolución

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Control de brillo AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Modo de imagen

8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

Modo HGIG

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ACCESSIBILITY

Alto contraste

escala de grises

Colores invertidos

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

200 x 200

Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

728 x 457 x 164

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

812 x 510 x 134

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

588 x 164

Peso del televisor sin soporte

4.54

Peso del televisor con soporte

4.6

Peso del embalaje

5.9

Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

200 x 200

AUDIO

Sonido AI

Sonido AI (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

LG Sonido Sync

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Salida de audio simultánea

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de audio

10W

Afinación acústica IA

Ready

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección del altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

CONNECTIVITY

Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (V5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

Si

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB

1ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

Alerta Deportes

Configuración familiar

LG ThinQ® AI

Cámara USB compatible

Navegador web completo

Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

Ready

Canales LG

Control Magic Remote

Ready

Compartir Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Receptor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

POWER

Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remoto

Sí (AAA x 2EA)

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Detachable)

Baterías Remote Control

Sí (AAA x 2EA)

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES GENERALES

Tipo de Producto

Sound Bar

Color

Titan Black

GENERAL

Canales

2.1ch

Potencia de Salida

160W

CONVENIENCIA

Reproducción de archivos de Smart Phone

Si

Controle con su control remoto de TV

Si

Sound Sync

Si Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical

Power on/off Automatico

Si Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical

Woofer Level

Si (-15 ~ 6dB)

Mute

Si

Auto Dimmer

Si

USB Host

Si

Bluetooth Stand-By

Si

MODOS DE SONIDO

Sound Effect

Si

Standard

Si

Music

Si

Bass Blast

Si

Auto sound engine

Si

Dynamic Range Control

Si

FORMATO DE AUDIO

LPCM

Si

Dolby Digital

Si

MP3

Si

WMA

Si

POTENCIA DE SALIDA

Total

160W

Frontal

30W X 2

Subwoofer

100W

CONECTIVIDAD

Optical

Si (1)

USB

Si (Playback)

Bluetooth Versión

4

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

Type (Principal)

Adapter (23V/0.91A)

Power Off Consumption (Principal)

0.5W ↓

Type (Subwoofer)

SMPS

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5W ↓

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Tamaño (A x A x P) mm (Principal)

660 x 56 x 99

Tamaño (A x A x P) mm (Subwoofer)

185.5 x 303 x 205

Peso Neto (Principal)

1.68 kg

Peso Neto (Subwoofer)

2.94 kg

ACCESORIOS

Owners Manual

Si

Remote Control Unit

HA2

Batteries

AAA x 2

Tarjeta de Garantía

Si

Optical Cable

Si

Lo que dice la gente

Encontrar una tienda cerca de ti

Experimenta este producto en tu entorno.

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 