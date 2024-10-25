Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Pantalla LG AI OLED evo AI 48 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI + LG Sound Bar SK1D

Pantalla LG AI OLED evo AI 48 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI + LG Sound Bar SK1D

OLED48C4PSA.SK1D

Pantalla LG AI OLED evo AI 48 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI + LG Sound Bar SK1D

(0)
Front view with bundle
Productos en este Combo: 2
Front view with LG OLED evo TV, OLED C4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

OLED48C4PSA

Pantalla LG AI OLED evo AI C4 48 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ

SK1D

LG Soundbar | Barra de sonido LG SK1D | 2.0 canales | conectividad Bluetooth®

Imagen de las imágenes de título de Apple TV en el televisor LG

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV 

Solo abre la aplicación Apple TV en tu televisión LG para canjear.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV  Más información

Una obra maestra PERFECCIONADA por la EXPERIENCIA a través del tiempo

Años de compromiso con la innovación no se pueden imitar de la noche a la mañana. El nuevo procesador Alpha 11 AI 4K exclusivo de la marca OLED líder en el mundo, eleva la experiencia visual a nuevas alturas.

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulta la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una prepresentación gráfica.

Dos televisores LG uno al lado del otro sobre un fondo oscuro que muestren un juego brillante y colorido, marcados como pantallas de 42 y 48 pulgadas.

¿Por qué LG OLED evo AI C4 es especial para gaming? 

Cuatro funciones en cajas individuales. G-Sync/FreeSync Premium para un juego fluido muestra una escena borrosa de un coche de carreras con un velocímetro en la pantalla y el logotipo de G-Sync y el logotipo de FreeSync Premium en la parte superior derecha. La pantalla OLED autoiluminada para una respuesta rápida muestra una vista lateral de 4 capas de un televisor. La configuración sin pausa del Game Dashboard & Optimizer muestra dos televisores con configuraciones de juego que aparecen sobre el juego. Quick Card para un acceso rápido muestra el menú Quick Card en un televisor LG. Cuatro funciones en cajas individuales. G-Sync/FreeSync Premium para un juego fluido muestra una escena borrosa de un coche de carreras con un velocímetro en la pantalla y el logotipo de G-Sync y el logotipo de FreeSync Premium en la parte superior derecha. La pantalla OLED autoiluminada para una respuesta rápida muestra una vista lateral de 4 capas de un televisor. Quick Card para un acceso rápido muestra el menú Quick Card en un televisor LG. La configuración sin pausa del Game Dashboard & Optimizer muestra dos televisores con configuraciones de juego que aparecen sobre el juego.

La más Alta Experiencia en Gaming

Acción del juego al máximo nivel.

La ruta más sencilla hacia la victoria es una jugabilidad ultrarrápida, impulsada por la combinación heroica de 144Hz, G-sync, AMD FreeSync Premium y VRR.

*"Excelente rendimiento para juegos" y "Tiempos de respuesta" son certificados por Intertek.

**El rango de VRR va de 40Hz a 144Hz y es una especificación certificada de HDMI 2.1.

***144Hz funciona solo si el dispositivo fuente admite 144Hz, se aplica a M4, G4 y C4 (excluidos los modelos de 97 pulgadas) y es compatible con contenido conectado a PC.

PIXELES DE AUTO ILUMINACIÓN OLED 4K

La respuesta ultra rápida crea un juego increíblemente nítido

Los pixeles de auto iluminación de LG OLED emiten luz y color por sí solos. Un tiempo de respuesta más rápido con colores realistas y negros perfectos mejora la claridad, mientras que la tecnología Eye Comfort ayuda a garantizar que no haya luz intensa, parpadeos, ni reflejos molestos. 

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Los paneles de LG OLED  están certificados como libres de reflejos molestos por UL según el método de evaluación de índice de reflejos unificados (UGR).

***Verificación emitida cuando el UGR es inferior a 22 al mirar televisión entre 70 lux y 300 lux.

Ve más allá de la oscuridad con un contraste inigualable.

Se testigo de detalles espectaculares donde converjan las oscuridades más profundas y las luces más radiantes. 

La Vía Láctea llena el cielo nocturno sobre una escena de un cañón. Sobre la imagen, "el gris no es negro" está escrito en mayúsculas blancas sobre un fondo negro. La pantalla está dividida en dos lados y tiene la leyenda "Otros" y "LG OLED". El otro lado es notablemente más oscuro y tiene menos contraste, mientras que el lado LG OLED es brillante y tiene un alto contraste. El lado LG OLED también cuenta con las certificaciones de tecnología Discomfort Glare Free y Perfect Black.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**"Otros" se refiere a un televisor convencional  OLED.

***Los paneles de LG OLED están certificados como libres de reflejos molestos por UL según el método de evaluación de índice de reflejos unificado (UGR).

****Verificación emitida cuando el UGR es inferior a 22 al mirar televisión entre 70lux y 300 lux.

*****La pantalla LG OLED aplicada únicamente a modelos C4, B4, y CS4 fue verificada por UL para un negro perfecto medido según los estándares de reflexión de luz anular ISMS 11.5.

100% Fidelidad de Color y 100% Volumen de Color

Los colores vibrantes dan vida a los video juegos 

La increíble vitalidad del volumen y la fidelidad del color de 100% presentan mundos de juego tal como los concibieron los productores.

Una escena colorida de un coche de carreras de juguete acelerando en la pista en un mundo de juguetes. Arriba se muestran dos certificados diferentes de 100% de fidelidad de color y 100% de volumen de color para DCI-P3".

*El panel LG OLED está certificado por Intertek por su fidelidad de color del 100 % medida según CIE DE2000 con 125 patrones de color.

**El volumen de gama de colores (CGV) de la pantalla es equivalente o superior al CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según lo verificado de forma independiente por Intertek.

Personaliza tu experiencia de juego para ganar 

El Game Dashboard aparece sobre el juego para que sea más fácil cambiar rápidamente las configuraciones cruciales. El Game Optimizer te permite configurar la pantalla como quieras para que puedas ver cada detalle con mayor claridad y nunca pierdas un objetivo escondido en la oscuridad.

Dos televisores LG muestran el juego. El monitor izquierdo muestra el Game Dashboard y el monitor derecho muestra el Game Optimizer, ambos aparecen sobre el juego.
El No.1 del mundo

11 años después, seguimos en la CIMA

Nuestro dominio como el televisor OLED favorito en el mundo continúa.

*El Game Dashboard se activa únicamente cuando tanto ""Game Optimizer"" como ""Game Dasboard"" están activados.

**Imágenes de pantalla simulada.

El procesador LG Alpha 9 4K Gen7 en una placa base con gráficos en la oscuridad, iluminado por una luz verde neón desde abajo. Líneas de neón multicolor recorren la placa base. A la izquierda, aparecen las especificaciones, que incluyen un rendimiento de IA 1,5 veces más rápido, gráficos 4,5 veces mejorados y velocidades de procesamiento 2,2 veces más rápidas.

Procesador Alpha 9 AI 4K 

Los algoritmos avanzados del procesador Alpha 9 refinan y transforman la imagen/ sonido para una experiencia de juego más detallada y fascinante.

*La comparación se basa en un televisor convencional con procesador Aplha 5 AI.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Carpeta rápida y SVC

Con solo un clic desbloquea tu mundo de video juegos

Transmite instantáneamente una amplia biblioteca de títulos de juegos en la nube y haz clic para sumergirte en sus títulos favoritos con Quick Card.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Las funciones, los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles que se indican arriba pueden variar según el país y el momento del lanzamiento.

***Las asociaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.

****Puede ser necesaria una suscripción a Boosteroid.

*****Solo se puede acceder a los juegos en la nube con una cuenta de usuario.

Multi-View

Multiplica tu vista, multiplica tu diversión 

Cuando una pantalla no es suficiente, divídela en 2 o 4 segmentos. Usa tu TV como monitor dual para tu PC o agrega más pantallas para buscar en la web y mirar en PiP al mismo tiempo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**La configuración de imagen y sonido en ambas pantallas es la misma.

***La compatibilidad con el modo de 2 pantallas o 4 pantallas varía según el modelo y el país. El modo de 3 y 4 pantallas solo está disponible con las series M4 y G4.

Un emblema dorado del televisor OLED número 1 del mundo durante 11 años sobre un fondo negro. Un foco ilumina el emblema y estrellas abstractas doradas llenan el espacio.

11 años después, seguimos en la cima 

Nuestro dominio como el televisor OLED favorito en el mundo continúa.

11 años después, seguimos en la cima  Obtén más información

Fuente Omdia: Unidades vendidas del 2013 al 2023. Cualquier modificación en los resultados será responsabilidad de la consultora emisora. Para más detalles visita www.omdia.com

Tecnología ASC (Control Adaptable de Sonido)

Tecnología ASC (Control Adaptable de Sonido)

El Control Adaptable de Sonido analiza el contenido en tiempo real. Cuando ASC detecta que se está transmitiendo más "diálogos" se ajusta automáticamente para permitir que estos diálogos sean más claros. Y cuando detecta más acción eleva los sonidos bajos para obtener más impacto.

Procesador Automático de Sonido, balance de sonido en cualquier volumen.

Balance de sonido en cualquier volumen.

El Procesador Automático de Sonido optimiza el audio en cada nivel de volumen, ofreciendo un balance de sonido correcto sin importar el volumen.

Bluetooth Stand-by

Cuando la barra de sonido se encuentra en reposo, al momento de mandar la música vía Bluetooth automáticamente el sistema se enciende y comenzará la reproducción de la música.
Especificación clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Amplia gama de colores

OLED Color

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α9 AI 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Compatible con G-Sync (Nvidia)

Si

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Salida de audio

40W

Sistema de altavoces

2.2 Ch

Dolby Atmos

Si

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1071 x 620 x 46.9

Peso del televisor sin soporte

14.9

Todas las especificaciones

CONNECTIVITY

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

Entrada HDMI

4ea (soporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

USB

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1071 x 620 x 46.9

Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1071 x 675 x 230

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1373 x 735 x 162

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

470 x 230

Peso del televisor sin soporte

14.9

Peso del televisor con soporte

16.8

Peso del embalaje

20.5

Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

300 x 200

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K OLED

Resolución de pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Amplia gama de colores

OLED Color

ACCESSIBILITY

escala de grises

Si

Alto contraste

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

GAMING

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

Compatible con G-Sync (Nvidia)

Si

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Modo HGIG

Si

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Si

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Sí (hasta 144Hz)

Tiempo de respuesta

Menos que 0.1ms

Dolby Vision para juegos (4K 120Hz)

Si

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α9 AI 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Selección de género AI

Si (SDR/HDR)

Control de brillo AI

Si

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Si (OLED Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

Tecnología de atenuación

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modo de imagen

10 modos (Asistente de imagen personalizado, Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Filmmaker, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Iluminada), (ISF)Experto(Habitación oscura))

Calibración Automática

Si

AI Picture Pro

Si

AUDIO

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de audio

40W

Sistema de altavoces

2.2 Ch

Dirección del altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Dolby Atmos

Si

Sonido AI

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

Afinación acústica IA

Si

WiSA Ready

Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Si

Salida de audio simultánea

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

WOW Orquesta

Si

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Amazon Alexa

Sí (incorporado)

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Control de voz manos libres

Si

Navegador web completo

Si

Canales LG

Si

Vista múltiple

Si

Compartir Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Remitente/Receptor)

Configuración familiar

Si

Siempre listo

Si

Cámara USB compatible

Si

Panel de Control

Si

Compatible con Apple Home

Si

TRANSMISIÓN

Recepción de TV Digital

ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), ISDB-T (Terrestre)

Recepción de TV Análoga

NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

POWER

Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Baterías Remote Control

Sí (AA x 2EA)

Montaje en pared

Sí (Attached)

CANALES Y POTENCIA

Potencia

100 Watts

Canales

2.0

Potencia de los Parlantes

50W x 2 (2 Tweeter)

INFORMACIÓN DE PARLANTES

SPL

82dB

Diseño

Compacto

Tweeter - Solo Frontal

2cm

Woofer

2.2"

Impedancia

4ohm

CONECTIVIDAD

Portable In (3.5Ø)

Optico Digital

Sí (1)

USB

Bluetooth 4.0

MODOS DE SONIDO

ASC (Control Adecuado de Sonido)

Standard

Cinema (Ampliación del Campo SoNoro)

EQ Usuario

Modo NocturNo

Control de rango dinámico

FUNCIONALIDAD

Control por Bluetooth App.

Android

Bluetooth Stand-By

Funciones desde el control remoto de TV

Vol + , - , Mute

Sound Sync Bluetooth (LG TV)

Sound Sync Óptico digital

Encendido Automático on/off

Bluetooth (LG TV) / Óptico Digital

Mute

FORMATOS DE REPRODUCCION

LPCM

Dolby Digital

DTS Digital Surround

MP3

WMA

INFORMACIÓN CONEXIÓN ELECTRICA

Cable de Poder

110~220V, 50/60Hz

Consumo de energía apagado

↓0.5W

Consumo de energía

27W

DISEÑO VANGUARDISTA

Diseño Delgado

Si

Diseño estético

Si

Compatibilidad con TV

Ideal para TV de 43" en adelante

Soporte para pared

Si

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Manual de Usuario

Control Remoto

Tarjeta de Garantía

Cable Óptico Digital

DIMENSIONES(CM)(ANCHO X LARGO X ALTO)

Con Caja

16.8x101.2x14.5

Con Caja - Peso Neto

3.5 Kg

Sin Caja

95 x 7.1 x 4.7

Sin Caja - Peso Neto

3.2 Kg

