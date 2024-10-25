Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pantalla LG AI OLED evo 83 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI + LG Sound Bar SK1D

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Pantalla LG AI OLED evo 83 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI + LG Sound Bar SK1D

OLED83C4PSA.SK1D

Pantalla LG AI OLED evo 83 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI + LG Sound Bar SK1D

(0)
Front view with bundle
Productos en este Combo: 2
Vista frontal con LG OLED evo y el emblema OLED número 1 del mundo de 11 años en la pantalla.

OLED83C4PSA

Pantalla LG AI OLED evo AI C4 83 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

SK1D

LG Soundbar | Barra de sonido LG SK1D | 2.0 canales | conectividad Bluetooth®

Imagen de las imágenes de título de Apple TV en el televisor LG

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV 

Solo abre la aplicación Apple TV en tu televisión LG para canjear.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV  Más información

Una obra maestra PERFECCIONADA por la EXPERIENCIA a través del tiempo

Años de compromiso con la innovación no se pueden imitar de la noche a la mañana. El nuevo procesador Alpha 11 AI 4K exclusivo de la marca OLED líder en el mundo, eleva la experiencia visual a nuevas alturas.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada

Un emblema dorado que informa que LG es la marca número 1 de televisores OLED en el mundo durante 11 años en un fondo negro.
El No.1 del mundo

11 años después, seguimos en la CIMA

Nuestro dominio como el televisor OLED favorito en el mundo continúa.
11 años después, seguimos en la CIMA Obtén más información

*Fuente Omdia: Unidades vendidas del 2013 al 2023. Cualquier modificación en los resultados será responsabilidad de la consultora emisora. Para más detalles visita www.omdia.com

¿Qué hace a LG OLED evo AI destacar del resto?

Una imagen del procesador AI Alpha 9 Gen7 encima de una placa base, emitiendo rayos de luz verdes. Una imagen que muestra Brightness Booster con una cara lateral de un leopardo blanco. Una vista lateral del dispositivo ultradelgado y listo para la barra de sonido LG colocados contra la pared en un espacio moderno. Se selecciona una imagen del televisor OLED con el menú OLED Care en el menú de soporte que está en la pantalla.

*Una imagen del procesador AI Alpha 9 Gen7 encima de una placa base, emitiendo rayos de luz verdes.
*Una imagen que muestra Brightness Booster con una cara lateral de un leopardo blanco.
*Una vista lateral del dispositivo ultradelgado y listo para la barra de sonido LG colocados contra la pared en un espacio moderno.
*Se selecciona una imagen del televisor OLED con el menú OLED Care en el menú de soporte que está en la pantalla.

Tecnología ASC (Control Adaptable de Sonido)

Tecnología ASC (Control Adaptable de Sonido)

El Control Adaptable de Sonido analiza el contenido en tiempo real. Cuando ASC detecta que se está transmitiendo más "diálogos" se ajusta automáticamente para permitir que estos diálogos sean más claros. Y cuando detecta más acción eleva los sonidos bajos para obtener más impacto.

Procesador Automático de Sonido, balance de sonido en cualquier volumen.

Balance de sonido en cualquier volumen.

El Procesador Automático de Sonido optimiza el audio en cada nivel de volumen, ofreciendo un balance de sonido correcto sin importar el volumen.

Bluetooth Stand-by

Cuando la barra de sonido se encuentra en reposo, al momento de mandar la música vía Bluetooth automáticamente el sistema se enciende y comenzará la reproducción de la música.
Imprimir

Especificación clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Amplia gama de colores

OLED Color

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α9 AI 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Compatible con G-Sync (Nvidia)

Si

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Salida de audio

40W

Sistema de altavoces

2.2 Ch

Dolby Atmos

Si

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1851 x 1062 x 55.3

Peso del televisor sin soporte

32.3

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K OLED

Resolución de pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Amplia gama de colores

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α9 AI 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Si (OLED Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

Selección de género AI

Si (SDR/HDR)

Control de brillo AI

Si

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Tecnología de atenuación

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modo de imagen

10 modos (Asistente de imagen personalizado, Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Filmmaker, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Iluminada), (ISF)Experto(Habitación oscura))

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

AI Picture Pro

Si

Calibración Automática

Si

GAMING

Compatible con G-Sync (Nvidia)

Si

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Si

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Sí (hasta 144Hz)

Dolby Vision para juegos (4K 120Hz)

Si

Tiempo de respuesta

Menos que 0.1ms

ACCESSIBILITY

Alto contraste

Si

escala de grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1851 x 1062 x 55.3

Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1851 x 1092 x 279

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

2050 x 1210 x 285

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1199 x 279

Peso del televisor sin soporte

32.3

Peso del televisor con soporte

41.6

Peso del embalaje

56.0

Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

400 x 400

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Si

Sonido AI

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

WiSA Ready

Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Si

Salida de audio simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de audio

40W

Afinación acústica IA

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Dirección del altavoz

Salida hacia abajo (Salida frontal cuando tiene base de mesa)

Sistema de altavoces

2.2 Ch

WOW Orquesta

Si

CONNECTIVITY

Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

4ea (soporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Configuración familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB compatible

Si

Siempre listo

Si

Amazon Alexa

Sí (incorporado)

Navegador web completo

Si

Control de voz manos libres

Si

Panel de Control

Si

Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Vista múltiple

Si

Compartir Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Remitente/Receptor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Compatible con Apple Home

Si

POWER

Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Montaje en pared

Sí (Attached)

Baterías Remote Control

Sí (AA x 2EA)

TRANSMISIÓN

Recepción de TV Análoga

NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

Recepción de TV Digital

ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), ISDB-T (Terrestre)

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

CANALES Y POTENCIA

Potencia

100 Watts

Canales

2.0

Potencia de los Parlantes

50W x 2 (2 Tweeter)

INFORMACIÓN DE PARLANTES

SPL

82dB

Diseño

Compacto

Tweeter - Solo Frontal

2cm

Woofer

2.2"

Impedancia

4ohm

CONECTIVIDAD

Portable In (3.5Ø)

Optico Digital

Sí (1)

USB

Bluetooth 4.0

MODOS DE SONIDO

ASC (Control Adecuado de Sonido)

Standard

Cinema (Ampliación del Campo SoNoro)

EQ Usuario

Modo NocturNo

Control de rango dinámico

FUNCIONALIDAD

Control por Bluetooth App.

Android

Bluetooth Stand-By

Funciones desde el control remoto de TV

Vol + , - , Mute

Sound Sync Bluetooth (LG TV)

Sound Sync Óptico digital

Encendido Automático on/off

Bluetooth (LG TV) / Óptico Digital

Mute

FORMATOS DE REPRODUCCION

LPCM

Dolby Digital

DTS Digital Surround

MP3

WMA

INFORMACIÓN CONEXIÓN ELECTRICA

Cable de Poder

110~220V, 50/60Hz

Consumo de energía apagado

↓0.5W

Consumo de energía

27W

DISEÑO VANGUARDISTA

Diseño Delgado

Si

Diseño estético

Si

Compatibilidad con TV

Ideal para TV de 43" en adelante

Soporte para pared

Si

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Manual de Usuario

Control Remoto

Tarjeta de Garantía

Cable Óptico Digital

DIMENSIONES(CM)(ANCHO X LARGO X ALTO)

Con Caja

16.8x101.2x14.5

Con Caja - Peso Neto

3.5 Kg

Sin Caja

95 x 7.1 x 4.7

Sin Caja - Peso Neto

3.2 Kg

Lo que dice la gente

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 