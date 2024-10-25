Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Pantalla LG AI QNED 55 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI+LG Sound Bar SK1D

Pantalla LG AI QNED 55 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI+LG Sound Bar SK1D

55QNED80TSA.SK1D

Pantalla LG AI QNED 55 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI+LG Sound Bar SK1D

Front view
Productos en este Combo: 2
Una vista frontal del televisor LG QNED80 55QNED80TSA, mostrando el texto "QNED80", "LG QNED" y "2024" en la pantalla.

55QNED80TSA

Pantalla LG AI QNED QNED80 55 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

SK1D

LG Soundbar | Barra de sonido LG SK1D | 2.0 canales | conectividad Bluetooth®

Imagen de las imágenes de título de Apple TV en el televisor LG

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV 

Solo abre la aplicación Apple TV en tu televisión LG para canjear.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV
Pantalla LG QNED80 con una obra de arte colorida

Se trata del Nuevo QNED

Color nítido en el magnífico LG QNED. Nuestro nuevo chip y funciones de zonas de atenuación perfeccionan el contenido para que cada píxel de mantenga nítido.

*Imágenes de pantalla simulada.

Explora las nuevas innovaciones LG QNED AI

Duas imagens quadradas são exibidas em uma fileira horizontal. Na primeira imagem à esquerda, o chip do Processador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen 7 é mostrado com uma luz amarela emanando de baixo. Na segunda imagem à direita, as TVs LG QNED89, QNED90 e QNED99 são mostradas em ordem da esquerda para a direita. Cada TV mostra respingos de cores e as palavras "TV Ultra Grande" são exibidas acima das TVs.

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

Experimenta un entretenimiento excelente mejorado desde dentro

El procesador LG Alpha 5 AI 4K Gen 7 se muestra con una luz naranja que emana desde abajo, y y coloridas líneas de placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.

α5 Processor AI 4K Gen7 Smart optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo para una inmersión total en la acción.

Tecnología ASC (Control Adaptable de Sonido)

Tecnología ASC (Control Adaptable de Sonido)

El Control Adaptable de Sonido analiza el contenido en tiempo real. Cuando ASC detecta que se está transmitiendo más "diálogos" se ajusta automáticamente para permitir que estos diálogos sean más claros. Y cuando detecta más acción eleva los sonidos bajos para obtener más impacto.

Procesador Automático de Sonido, balance de sonido en cualquier volumen.

Balance de sonido en cualquier volumen.

El Procesador Automático de Sonido optimiza el audio en cada nivel de volumen, ofreciendo un balance de sonido correcto sin importar el volumen.

Bluetooth Stand-by

Cuando la barra de sonido se encuentra en reposo, al momento de mandar la música vía Bluetooth automáticamente el sistema se enciende y comenzará la reproducción de la música.
Especificación clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Amplia gama de colores

QNED Color

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de audio

20W

Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1236 x 716 x 29.7

Peso del televisor sin soporte

14.9

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Resolución de pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de retroiluminación

Borde

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Amplia gama de colores

QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Si

Control de brillo AI

Si

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Tecnología de atenuación

Local Dimming

Modo de imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Si

ACCESSIBILITY

Alto contraste

Si

escala de grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1236 x 716 x 29.7

Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1236 x 783 x 257

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1360 x 810 x 152

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1074 x 257

Peso del televisor sin soporte

14.9

Peso del televisor con soporte

15.3

Peso del embalaje

19.6

Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

300 x 300

AUDIO

Sonido AI

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Si

Salida de audio simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de audio

20W

Afinación acústica IA

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Dirección del altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

CONNECTIVITY

Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Configuración familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB compatible

Si

Amazon Alexa

Sí (incorporado)

Navegador web completo

Si

Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Compartir Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Receptor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

POWER

Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Montaje en pared

Sí (Detachable)

Baterías Remote Control

Sí (AA x 2EA)

CANALES Y POTENCIA

Potencia

100 Watts

Canales

2.0

Potencia de los Parlantes

50W x 2 (2 Tweeter)

INFORMACIÓN DE PARLANTES

SPL

82dB

Diseño

Compacto

Tweeter - Solo Frontal

2cm

Woofer

2.2"

Impedancia

4ohm

CONECTIVIDAD

Portable In (3.5Ø)

Optico Digital

Sí (1)

USB

Bluetooth 4.0

MODOS DE SONIDO

ASC (Control Adecuado de Sonido)

Standard

Cinema (Ampliación del Campo SoNoro)

EQ Usuario

Modo NocturNo

Control de rango dinámico

FUNCIONALIDAD

Control por Bluetooth App.

Android

Bluetooth Stand-By

Funciones desde el control remoto de TV

Vol + , - , Mute

Sound Sync Bluetooth (LG TV)

Sound Sync Óptico digital

Encendido Automático on/off

Bluetooth (LG TV) / Óptico Digital

Mute

FORMATOS DE REPRODUCCION

LPCM

Dolby Digital

DTS Digital Surround

MP3

WMA

INFORMACIÓN CONEXIÓN ELECTRICA

Cable de Poder

110~220V, 50/60Hz

Consumo de energía apagado

↓0.5W

Consumo de energía

27W

DISEÑO VANGUARDISTA

Diseño Delgado

Si

Diseño estético

Si

Compatibilidad con TV

Ideal para TV de 43" en adelante

Soporte para pared

Si

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Manual de Usuario

Control Remoto

Tarjeta de Garantía

Cable Óptico Digital

DIMENSIONES(CM)(ANCHO X LARGO X ALTO)

Con Caja

16.8x101.2x14.5

Con Caja - Peso Neto

3.5 Kg

Sin Caja

95 x 7.1 x 4.7

Sin Caja - Peso Neto

3.2 Kg

