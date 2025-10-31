About Cookies on This Site

25L LG Smart Inverter NeoChef® Microwave Oven

25L LG Smart Inverter NeoChef® Microwave Oven

25L LG Smart Inverter NeoChef® Microwave Oven

MH6535GIS
front view
front view

Key Features

  • Smart Inverter
  • Even Defrosting
  • Fast Cooking
  • Various Cooking
  • Stable Working
  • EasyClean
More

Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef®

It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.

LG Smart Inverter

Enjoy Tasty Food with Even Heating and Fast Cooking

Every dish you prepare will taste better as it was cooked more evenly and thoroughly, locking in flavor.
Even Heating & Defrosting

No Worry to Frozen and Overheat Patty

Smart Inverter controls precisely temperature to heat foods up and defrost evenly.
Fast Cooking

Cook Faster Enjoy More

Detailed cooking power distributes heat a wide range of foods 1.5 times faster.
LG Infrared Heating™

Make a Variety of Healthier Dishes

Let your cooking be simple and enjoyable with the suitable temperature for various cooking to make your cooking healthy.

It is a grill icon

Grill

It is a fermentation icon

Fermentation

Crispy Outside & Juicy Inside

Infrared Heating™ makes your dish crispy and juicy simultaneously while maintaining the original flavor and taste.

Enjoy Fried Food in Healthy Way

Now you can enjoy healthy fried food with less fat, cooked with a grill instead of soaking it in oil.

Easy Home-Made Yogurt

Precisely lower temperature cooking helps you make a healthy home-made yogurt easily.

Simple Healthy Steam Veggies

You can also cook steamed dishes conveniently by using steam accessories.

Crispy Outside & Juicy Inside

Infrared Heating™ makes your dish crispy and juicy simultaneously while maintaining the original flavor and taste.

Enjoy Fried Food in Healthy Way

Now you can enjoy healthy fried food with less fat, cooked with a grill instead of soaking it in oil.

Easy Home-Made Yogurt

Precisely lower temperature cooking helps you make a healthy home-made yogurt easily.

You can also cook steamed dishes conveniently by using steam accessories.

*All videos and pictures shown above are for illustration purpose only.

*Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
*Product availability may vary depending on the country.

User-Friendly Features

Highly Convenient User Centered Functions

Easy clean

EasyClean™

EasyClean™ provides a quick and convenient way to clean your oven.

Stable Turntable

Stable Turntable

3 Times Brighter LED Lamp

3 Times Brighter LED

Lamp

Smaller Size, Larger Capacity

Smaller Size, Larger

Capacity

