25L LG Smart Inverter NeoChef® Microwave Oven
2015 PIN UP Design Award
PIN UP DESIGN AWARDS is a design contest hosted by KAID in South Koreaa and sponsored by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, targeting the designs of domestic and overseas corporate products that have been produced or confirmed for release within the past one year.
2015 Good Design Award
Founded in Chicago in 1950, the Good Design award aims to create an awareness about contemporary design, and to honor both products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing that have chartered new directions for innovation, and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace.
Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef®
It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.
Enjoy Tasty Food with Even Heating and Fast Cooking
No Worry to Frozen and Overheat Patty
Cook Faster Enjoy More
Make a Variety of Healthier Dishes
Crispy Outside & Juicy Inside
Infrared Heating™ makes your dish crispy and juicy simultaneously while maintaining the original flavor and taste.
Enjoy Fried Food in Healthy Way
Now you can enjoy healthy fried food with less fat, cooked with a grill instead of soaking it in oil.
Easy Home-Made Yogurt
Precisely lower temperature cooking helps you make a healthy home-made yogurt easily.
Simple Healthy Steam Veggies
You can also cook steamed dishes conveniently by using steam accessories.
*All videos and pictures shown above are for illustration purpose only.
*Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
*Product availability may vary depending on the country.
Highly Convenient User Centered Functions
