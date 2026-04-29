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[2026] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
Premium Appliances, Hassle-Free Maintenance
Only Possible with LG
Freedom to choose from LG’s full range of home solutions.
Always Like New
Our care experts help keep the appliances in top condition with regular visit care¹⁾.
Worry-Free Warranty
Enjoy free repair services²⁾ throughout your subscription period.
Affordable Monthly Plans
Subscribe to premium LG appliances at a price that fits your budget.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
1)Availability and content of regular visit care services varies by product.
2)Warranty varies by contract terms and is only for subscribed appliances. Malfunctions and damages caused by customer negligence are excluded.
See how we care
*This video is for illustrative purposes only. The actual services and procedures may vary depending on the product.
*Ownership remains with the company during the contract, including the 5-year mandatory period.
*Subscription fees, periods, and care service content vary by product and/or contract terms. Availability of parts and consumables varies by product.
*Early termination within the contract period may incur penalties and costs.
kW Manager
Proactive energy savings in your hands.
Easily manage your electricity usage with planned, proactive energy control. Take complete control of cooling your home and set achievable energy consumption limits.
The air conditioner consumption energy can be used within the pre-populated target setting amount.
Smart energy management within the LG ThinQ™ app
Decide usage periods and energy consumption limits within the easy-to-use ThinQ™ app. If the daily usage limit is exceeded, the remaining days are automatically recalculated to keep you within your specified limit.
When the target setting amount is reached and used, a notification occurs within the ThinQ application.
*This feature may vary depending on the product and country.
*During the set period, the accumulated electricity is monitored and electricity consumption limiting operations are performed for the remaining period.
*If the daily electricity usage exceeds your set period's target, the remaining electricity usage is recalculated automatically to maintain the target amount.
*This function is only available through the LG ThinQ™ smart application.
*If the total used electricity within the set period exceeds your target amount, kW Manager function is de-selected and the machine will return to a general operation mode. You will be notified of this by the LG ThinQ™ application.
Freeze Cleaning
Keep the inside of your machine squeaky clean
Cleaning difficult-to-reach spaces inside your air conditioner is easy with Freeze Cleaning mode. Use thawed ice to wash away dust and odor-causing contaminants, reducing harmful bacteria, and leaving you with a fresher home.
The icon shows the process of cleaning the inside of the air conditioner with the Freeze Cleaning function.
*TÜV Rheinland Korea, confirm that the evaporator freeze cleaning mode of LG air conditioners has bacteria reduction performance based on the test results at the proposed test condition. Report No. KR23LGPO, KR2357TB, KR2384CM, KR230RH9, KR237IO2, KR235J9N, KR23OGEG
This test result obtained a test report on and Pseudomonas aeruginosa 99.0% reduction rate from an internationally recognized laboratory, which may vary depending on the actual environment.
*Test institution : TÜV Rheinland
*Test period : 2023. 04~05
*Test Model : SQ07EDETHN(SE), SQ06BDAWAJ(SA), SQ07SDJBAN(SJ), SQ09MDKWAN(SK)
*Test bacteria : Up to 99.0% reduction rate of “Pseudomonas aeruginosa” confirmed
*This function can be operated through ThinQ only.
*Depending on the environment, Freeze Cleaning mode operation time can be up to 65 minutes.
Easy-to-see LED display
Stay informed at a glance with a sleek and informative LED display. "EO" is clearly displayed when the kW Manager smart function is in use.
Verified by TUV
*The TÜV Rheinland has verified that the Plasmaster™Ionizer++ removes up to 99.9% of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in the test room of 30m³. The model tested was SW09BAJWAN. It is not about the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from the actual use conditions.
Verified by Intertek
*Intertek has verified that the Plasmaster™Ionizer++ removes up to 99.9% of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in the test room of 30m³. The model tested was SW09BAJWAN. It is not about the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from the actual use conditions.
*Verified by TUV - LG Inverter Air Conditioners (US-Q242K) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).
*Initial temperature(Outdoor 35'c , indoor 33'c). Setting temperature (26'c). Testing time (8 hours)
*The image may differ from the actual product.
Verified by TUV
LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).
*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API)
10-Year Warranty
With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it will keep performing at its best for longer.
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)
Pre-Filter
Traps Big Dust from the Start
Traps big dust particles as the first line of defense.
The LG AC is shown at a side angle. A line from the pre-filter leads out to a circle to show dust caught.
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Tell your air conditioner exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “Turn on/off the air conditioner.” and the AI speaker will listen and turn on/off the air conditioner.
Connect and Control from Anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your air conditioner in a way you never could before. Start your air conditioner with just the tap of a button.
Efficient Product Maintenance
The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your air conditioner. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Easy-to-Monitor Energy Consumption
The display keeps you informed so you can easily monitor and reduce energy consumption*. *Energy consumption during A/C operation.
Environment-Friendly Refrigerant
Prevent environmental pollution with R32 refrigerant's improved energy efficiency.
Quick and Easy Installation
Enjoy cool air sooner with air conditioning that takes less time and effort to install.
A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment
Experience the most comfortable sleeping environment with automatically adjusting functions*. *When the comfort sleep function is activated.
Q.
What is kW Manager?
A.
kW Manager is a smart function that assists customers in using the air conditioner according to a set electricity target. It offers a daily adaptive energy-saving mode, automatically adjusting to prevent electricity targets from being exceeded during operation. Operating on a schedule, spanning up to one month, the LED display shows "EO" when the function is active.
*This feature may vary depending on the product and country.
Q.
Can I use kW Manager without a Wi-Fi connection?
A.
kW Manager is a smart function that can only be used while connected to Wi-Fi and registered with the LG ThinQ™ application.
*Only applicable to products with the kW Manager function.
Q.
When can kW Manager be used?
A.
kW Manager can be used with all cooling modes, including Sleep and Jet modes. Basic controls, such as selecting temperatures and air flow changes, are possible while kW Manager is in use. It can also be used alongside other energy-saving modes, such as Active Energy Control mode. The system will choose operation settings that have the lowest electricity consumption value between the two different modes.
*kW Manager is disabled when using Heating mode.
Q.
What happens if the electricity consumption target is reached within the kW manager usage period?
A.
If the electricity usage limit is reached within the set period of time, you will receive a notification from the LG ThinQ™ application about the electricity consumption amount and usage time. You can select kW Manager mode again and choose a new time period and electricity usage target.
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