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[2026] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function

[2026] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function

S3-Q09JAYPP
Front view of [2026] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function S3-Q09JAYPP
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)
Front view of [2026] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function S3-Q09JAYPP
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)
[Subscribe] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAYPP.ATWGSE1)

Key Features

  • Plasmaster™ Ionizer++
  • Faster Cooling
  • Energy Saving
  • Less Noise
  • DUAL Inverter Compressor™
More
LG Subscribe™ service logo

LG Subscribe™ service logo

Premium Appliances, Hassle-Free Maintenance

LG home appliances including TV, refrigerator, washer, and air solution devices

Only Possible with LG

Freedom to choose from LG’s full range of home solutions.

LG care experts providing in-home appliance maintenance service

Always Like New

Our care experts help keep the appliances in top condition with regular visit care¹⁾.

Hands holding a shield with a checkmark symbolizing warranty protection

Worry-Free Warranty

Enjoy free repair services²⁾ throughout your subscription period.

Monthly calendar, coins, and appliances symbolizing affordable subscription plans

Affordable Monthly Plans

Subscribe to premium LG appliances at a price that fits your budget.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

1)Availability and content of regular visit care services varies by product.

2)Warranty varies by contract terms and is only for subscribed appliances. Malfunctions and damages caused by customer negligence are excluded.

See how we care

*This video is for illustrative purposes only. The actual services and procedures may vary depending on the product.

Sign-Up Explore Care Services

*Ownership remains with the company during the contract, including the 5-year mandatory period.

*Subscription fees, periods, and care service content vary by product and/or contract terms. Availability of parts and consumables varies by product.

*Early termination within the contract period may incur penalties and costs.

kW Manager

Proactive energy savings in your hands.

Easily manage your electricity usage with planned, proactive energy control. Take complete control of cooling your home and set achievable energy consumption limits.

The air conditioner consumption energy can be used within the pre-populated target setting amount.

Smart energy management within the LG ThinQ™ app

Decide usage periods and energy consumption limits within the easy-to-use ThinQ™ app. If the daily usage limit is exceeded, the remaining days are automatically recalculated to keep you within your specified limit.

When the target setting amount is reached and used, a notification occurs within the ThinQ application.

*This feature may vary depending on the product and country.

*During the set period, the accumulated electricity is monitored and electricity consumption limiting operations are performed for the remaining period.

*If the daily electricity usage exceeds your set period's target, the remaining electricity usage is recalculated automatically to maintain the target amount.

*This function is only available through the LG ThinQ™ smart application.

*If the total used electricity within the set period exceeds your target amount, kW Manager function is de-selected and the machine will return to a general operation mode. You will be notified of this by the LG ThinQ™ application.

Freeze Cleaning

Keep the inside of your machine squeaky clean

Cleaning difficult-to-reach spaces inside your air conditioner is easy with Freeze Cleaning mode. Use thawed ice to wash away dust and odor-causing contaminants, reducing harmful bacteria, and leaving you with a fresher home.

The icon shows the process of cleaning the inside of the air conditioner with the Freeze Cleaning function.

*TÜV Rheinland Korea, confirm that the evaporator freeze cleaning mode of LG air conditioners has bacteria reduction performance based on the test results at the proposed test condition. Report No. KR23LGPO, KR2357TB, KR2384CM, KR230RH9, KR237IO2, KR235J9N, KR23OGEG

This test result obtained a test report on and Pseudomonas aeruginosa 99.0% reduction rate from an internationally recognized laboratory, which may vary depending on the actual environment.

*Test institution : TÜV Rheinland

*Test period : 2023. 04~05 

*Test Model : SQ07EDETHN(SE), SQ06BDAWAJ(SA), SQ07SDJBAN(SJ), SQ09MDKWAN(SK)

*Test bacteria : Up to 99.0% reduction rate of “Pseudomonas aeruginosa” confirmed

*This function can be operated through ThinQ only.

*Depending on the environment, Freeze Cleaning mode operation time can be up to 65 minutes.

Easy-to-see LED display

Stay informed at a glance with a sleek and informative LED display. "EO" is clearly displayed when the kW Manager smart function is in use.

A play/pause button on the bottom indicates this is a video. A woman stretches back smiling on a couch. An LG air conditioner on the wall above her blows out air. Bubbles with plus and minus signs move through the air due to the Plastmaster Ionizer. There is a circle with a magnified view of the plus minus ion bubbles surrounding bacteria and deoderizing it. The Plasmaster Ionizer logo can be seen in the corner of the image.
PlasmasterTM Ionizer++

Leaves Your Space Clean from Bacteria

Removes 99.9% of adhering bacteria.

A woman is stretching on the floor. In the background is the air conditioner and blue air flows out over the woman and the room. The Dual Inverter logo is in the bottom right corner.

Faster Cooling, Faster Comfort

Get comfortably cool faster with the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

*Verified by TUV - LG Inverter Air Conditioners (US-Q242K) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).

*Initial temperature(Outdoor 35'c , indoor 33'c). Setting temperature (26'c). Testing time (8 hours)

*The image may differ from the actual product.

A woman lounges on a sofa smiling as the air conditioner blows air above her. To the right of the woman is the Dual Inverter logo and an image of the Dual Dual Inverter. Further to the right is a bar graph. The bars go up indicating more money spent and then go down to show that the dual inverter saves customers money.

Save on Energy Bills and the Planet

Reduce your energy consumption and your electricity bill with more efficient cooling.
A woman lounges on a couch in a living room with the LG air conditioner installed above her on the wall. Blue streams of air are on the image to indicate it is on and cooling the room.

Good Work Goes Unnoticed

Don't get disturbed and sleep soundly with an air conditioner that makes less noise.

*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API)

The inner workings of the DUAL Inverter Compressor are visible through the almost invisible exterior. Nearby is the DUAL Inverter logo and two icons representing the fan and the compressor.
DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Efficient, Faster, Durable, Quieter

Powered by DUAL Inverter Compressor™ Technology.

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)

Pre-Filter

Pre-Filter

Traps Big Dust from the Start

Traps big dust particles as the first line of defense.

Traps big dust particles as the first line of defense.

The LG AC is shown at a side angle. A line from the pre-filter leads out to a circle to show dust caught.

An exploded-view image of the LG air conditioner highlighting the PM 2.5 filter in close-up.

PM 2.5 fine dust filter

Powerful dust filtration, capturing dust particles as small as PM 2.5

The front view of the LG air conditioner with the exterior completely invisible so the inner workings of the machine can be seen. The machine is working and then a blue light, the auto cleaning mechanism, turns on and washes across the machine with a blue light. The AutoCleaning logo is in the upper right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

Smart Control, Smarter Life

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your air conditioner exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “Turn on/off the air conditioner.” and the AI speaker will listen and turn on/off the air conditioner.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your air conditioner in a way you never could before. Start your air conditioner with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your air conditioner. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Easy-to-Monitor Energy Consumption

The display keeps you informed so you can easily monitor and reduce energy consumption*. *Energy consumption during A/C operation.

Environment-Friendly Refrigerant

Prevent environmental pollution with R32 refrigerant's improved energy efficiency.

Control 4 Levels of Energy Consumption

Control energy consumption with 4 levels based on your needs, whether alone or with family.

Quick and Easy Installation

Enjoy cool air sooner with air conditioning that takes less time and effort to install.

A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment

Experience the most comfortable sleeping environment with automatically adjusting functions*. *When the comfort sleep function is activated.

Safety Against Voltage Fluctuation

Enjoy a durable air conditioner with an ability to withstand voltage fluctuation*. *LG Internally tested "rated voltage ± 30%" fluctuation and it may vary depending by environment.
Q.

What is kW Manager?

A.

kW Manager is a smart function that assists customers in using the air conditioner according to a set electricity target. It offers a daily adaptive energy-saving mode, automatically adjusting to prevent electricity targets from being exceeded during operation. Operating on a schedule, spanning up to one month, the LED display shows "EO" when the function is active.

*This feature may vary depending on the product and country.

Q.

Can I use kW Manager without a Wi-Fi connection?

A.

kW Manager is a smart function that can only be used while connected to Wi-Fi and registered with the LG ThinQ™ application.

*Only applicable to products with the kW Manager function.

Q.

When can kW Manager be used?

A.

kW Manager can be used with all cooling modes, including Sleep and Jet modes. Basic controls, such as selecting temperatures and air flow changes, are possible while kW Manager is in use. It can also be used alongside other energy-saving modes, such as Active Energy Control mode. The system will choose operation settings that have the lowest electricity consumption value between the two different modes.

*kW Manager is disabled when using Heating mode.

Q.

What happens if the electricity consumption target is reached within the kW manager usage period?

A.

If the electricity usage limit is reached within the set period of time, you will receive a notification from the LG ThinQ™ application about the electricity consumption amount and usage time. You can select kW Manager mode again and choose a new time period and electricity usage target.

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