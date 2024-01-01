We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[RENTAL] LG CordZero™ A9Komp with All-in-One Tower™ (Made in Korea, Calming Beige)
Empty the bin with less scattered dust and with less hassle
saving you time and the hassle of dust scattering all over the place.
*Product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The test was run by KRIBS, in accordance to LG Electronics protocol. The dust bag in the All-in-One Tower (Model No. : VDS-ST1*U) was filled with simulated household dust, specified IEC 628852 7.2.2.3 and bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, pneumonia bacilli, Escherichia coli-about 107 CFU / ㎖ for each test bacteria). The cultivated chalet is located on 9 representative location on top of the dust. After operating the UVC LED for 2 hours, a comparison was made between the number of live bacteria with the un-treated chalet. [Test condition : (23 ± 2) ℃, (45 ± 5) % R.H.]
*Dust bag should be replaced when the indicator on display is flashing. LG recommends that the dust bag is replaced every 3 months to ensure optimal performance and to inhibit bacterial growth.
*Inhibition rate of bacterial growth may vary, depending on actual environmental conditions.
*Based on LG internal test results, run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo--is up to 120 mins, 60 mins, and 14 mins, respectively. (A9 run time for each mode-Normal, Power and Turbo-is up to 80 mins, 18 mins and 12 mins respectively) These run times apply when two batteries are used, with one being charged in the vacuum cleaner and the other being directly charged by the charging station. With one battery (battery is directly charged from charging station), run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo-is up to 60 mins, 30 mins, 7 mins, respectively. Actual run time may be reduced when the Power Drive Nozzle with motor is in use and may also vary depending on operating environment and hours of use. The test was run at room temperature(26℃, 78.8℉), without any nozzle, and with the Wi-Fi on.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Vacuum and/or Mop by modes
*Product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The test run by Intertek with test procedure which offered by LG. The water content on the Power Drive Mop pads was on Normal mode. Water content in the Power Drive Mop pads was 85% in high mode and over 80% in low mode while it cleaned 44㎡ for 30 mins in normal mode. Water content can vary depending on operating environment.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Powerful Suction for a More Complete Clean
*Product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The test run by SLG was based on A9 Kompressor™ IEC62885-2 5.8. The A9 Kompressor™ was tested in Turbo mode with a fully-charged battery and an empty dust receptacle. Maximum suction power was calculated by the degree of vacuum (kPa), which was measured for 10 seconds at each measurement point. Actual suction power may vary depending on operating environment. The A9 Kompressor™ was tested without the telescopic pipe or any nozzles.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts, the cost will also be charged to customer.
Clean Your Floors and Capture Fine Dust Particles With the 5-Step Filtration System
Removable Filters for Easy Maintenance
*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on LG internal testing results observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (Maine Coon) was suctioned and compressed by the manual compression function repeatedly until it reached the receptacle capacity. Compression efficiency "2.4x" was calculated by comparing the weight of compressed cat hair with the weight of non-compressed cat hair (both with the same volume). Actual receptacle capacity (compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*To use ThinQ™, A9 Kompressor™ needs to be connected to Wi-Fi via 'LG ThinQ App. The 'LG ThinQ™ App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on any smart phone . Detailed instructions are in LG ThinQ™, Please refer to the application guide. The LG ThinQ™ App may not properly function based on some smart phone models. Please check software versions for compatibility (Android OS 5.0 or above, iOS 10.0 or above)
Easy Cleaning
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on LG internal test results, the number of vibrations per minute vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.
Elevates Your Space
It shows the vacuum cleaners from various angles placed in a space in a modern interior.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Key Specs
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
250 x 870 x 260
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
All Spec
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806084180704
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Combination Tool
Yes
-
Cleaning Brush
Yes
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)
20
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)
30
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
2 (Dual)
-
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
60
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
40
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
7
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
6
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
250 x 870 x 260
-
Weight (kg)
2.6
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
Type
Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)
-
Dual PowerPack
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
-
Convert to Handheld
Yes
NOZZLES
-
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
No
-
Bedding Nozzle
No
-
Mop Nozzle
Yes
-
Pet Nozzle
Yes
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
Yes
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
-
Hard Dirt Tool
No
-
Extra Exhaust Filter
No
-
Mattress Tool
No
-
Mop Pads (Qty)
4
-
Multi-angle Tool
No
-
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
Yes
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.44
-
Max Suction Power (W)
210
PERFORMANCE (TOWER)
-
Empty Cycle Time (s)
45
-
Power Consumption (A) (Charging)
1.15
-
Power Consumption (A) (Cleaning)
0.4
-
Power Consumption (W) (Cleaning)
1700
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.