LG 23 inch IPS7L Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 23 inch IPS7L Monitor

IPS237L

LG 23 inch IPS7L Monitor

(0)
IPS monitor
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Screen size

    23

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle

    178/178

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    DDC2B

  • Picture Mode

    Vivid, Standard, Cinema

  • Stand

    Base Detchable / Tilt

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)/TUV-Type

    Yes

POWER

  • Input

    Adaptor /100 -240v

  • Comsimption-Normal On(Typ.)

    29W

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    533x151.1x399.2

  • Set (without Stand)

    533x30.6x321.4

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • MHL cable

    Yes

