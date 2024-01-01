We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" 4K OLED Display with Pixel Dimming and 1M : 1 Contrast Ratio
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
31.5"
-
Display Type
OLED
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
Adobe RGB & DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.1818 x 0.1818 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
1ms (GTG)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Display Resolution
UHD
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
230cd (Min)/250cd (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
1M:1
-
Viewing Angle
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 1
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 2
-
USB Type-C
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Up-stream
Yes (1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Down-stream
Yes (3ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
Yes
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
POWER
-
Type
External Power
-
Input
100-240 Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
< 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
< 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
72W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
210W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
H/W Calibration
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10
-
Wide Color Gamut
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
-
True Color Pro
Yes
-
User Define Key
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
No Built-in Speaker
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
28.6” x 24.3” x 9.4” (Up), 28.6” x 19.9” x 9.4”
(Down)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
28.6" x 17.2" x 1.4"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
39.4" x 7.2" x 21.6"
-
With Stand Weight
12.1 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
8.4 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
23.2 lbs
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall Mount Size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
-
Display Port
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB Type-C
Yes
-
USB Type C to A Gender
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension Cable
-
USB A to B
Yes
