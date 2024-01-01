Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
31.5" 4K OLED Display with Pixel Dimming and 1M : 1 Contrast Ratio

Specs

Reviews

Support

31.5" 4K OLED Display with Pixel Dimming and 1M : 1 Contrast Ratio

32EP950-B

31.5" 4K OLED Display with Pixel Dimming and 1M : 1 Contrast Ratio

(0)
front view
Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    31.5"

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    Adobe RGB & DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.1818 x 0.1818 mm

  • Response Time (GTG)

    1ms (GTG)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Resolution

    UHD

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Brightness

    230cd (Min)/250cd (Typ)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1M:1

  • Viewing Angle

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti Glare

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x 1

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 2

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • USB Up-stream

    Yes (1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Down-stream

    Yes (3ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

POWER

  • Type

    External Power

  • Input

    100-240 Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    < 0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    < 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    72W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    210W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • H/W Calibration

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • True Color Pro

    Yes

  • User Define Key

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    No Built-in Speaker

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    28.6” x 24.3” x 9.4” (Up), 28.6” x 19.9” x 9.4”
    (Down)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    28.6" x 17.2" x 1.4"

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    39.4" x 7.2" x 21.6"

  • With Stand Weight

    12.1 lbs

  • Without Stand Weight

    8.4 lbs

  • Shipping Weight

    23.2 lbs

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall Mount Size (mm)

    100 x 100 mm

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • USB Type C to A Gender

    Yes

  • Others (Accessory)

    DC Extension Cable

  • USB A to B

    Yes

