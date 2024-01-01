We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Portable Business Projector
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Resolution
XGA(1024x768)
-
Brightness
3200
-
Contrast Ratio(FIFO)
2100:1
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
1.1x
-
Lamp - Life High Brightness
2000 Hrs
-
Expert Color Management
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Power Consumption
300 W / STBY 1W Under
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V/50/60Hz
-
Input Signal Compatibility RGB
Up to UXGA+1600x1200@60Hz
-
Input Signal Compatibility (Component Video)
1080i/720p/576p/576i/480p/480i
-
Input Signal Compatibility (Composite Video)
NTSC-M/NTSC 4.43/PAL/PAL-M/PAL-N/SECAM
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
RGB in
Yes
-
RGB Out
Yes
-
Audio in
Yes
-
Composite
Yes
-
RS232C
Yes
DIMESION(MM), WEIGHT(KG)
-
W x D x H
260.9x186.4x71.36
-
Weight (kg)
1.9
FEATURES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Yes
-
Auto Source Detection
Yes
-
Sleep Time
Yes
-
Color Temperature
Yes
-
Brilliant Color™
Yes
-
White enhance(white peaking)
Yes
-
Expert control
Yes
-
Gamma Correction
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
