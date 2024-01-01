Portable Business Projector

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Resolution

    XGA(1024x768)

  • Brightness

    3200

  • Contrast Ratio(FIFO)

    2100:1

  • Projection Lens - Zoom

    1.1x

  • Lamp - Life High Brightness

    2000 Hrs

  • Expert Color Management

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Power Consumption

    300 W / STBY 1W Under

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V/50/60Hz

  • Input Signal Compatibility RGB

    Up to UXGA+1600x1200@60Hz

  • Input Signal Compatibility (Component Video)

    1080i/720p/576p/576i/480p/480i

  • Input Signal Compatibility (Composite Video)

    NTSC-M/NTSC 4.43/PAL/PAL-M/PAL-N/SECAM

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • RGB in

    Yes

  • RGB Out

    Yes

  • Audio in

    Yes

  • Composite

    Yes

  • RS232C

    Yes

DIMESION(MM), WEIGHT(KG)

  • W x D x H

    260.9x186.4x71.36

  • Weight (kg)

    1.9

FEATURES

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Yes

  • Auto Source Detection

    Yes

  • Sleep Time

    Yes

  • Color Temperature

    Yes

  • Brilliant Color™

    Yes

  • White enhance(white peaking)

    Yes

  • Expert control

    Yes

  • Gamma Correction

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

