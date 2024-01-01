We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Professional Data Projector
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Display Technology
0.55 DMD
-
Resolution
800x600
-
Brightness
160
-
Contrast Ratio(FIFO)
2000:1
-
Noise - High Brightness
31dB
-
Noise - Economic
23dB
-
Uniformorty(min)JBMA
95%
-
Projection Lens - Focus
Manual
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
Fixed
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
15~80
-
Projection Image - Standard
40@1.1m
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio(Wide/Tele)
1.4
-
Projection Offset
1
-
Lamp - Life High Brightness
30000 Hrs
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Menu Language
Korean/English/French/Spanish/German/ Italian/Swedish/Portuguese/Chinese Simplified/Polish/ Brazilian Portuguese/Japanese
-
Aspect Ratio Control
4:3, 16:9 Native, letter box
-
Sound
1W Mono Speaker
-
Power Consumption
100W / ST By 5W under
-
Power Supply
AC DC Adaptor / 100 ~ 240 Hz, 50/60Hz
-
INPUT/OUTPUT Terminals
1*RGB in/1*Composite/1*Component(thru RGB) 1*USB (MP3, JPEG, MPEG4)
-
Special Features
Picture Still, Sleep Time, Auto Configure, Kensington Lock, Presentation Timer, Auto Sleep, Smart Picture Mode, Digital Keystone Correction, DivX Display, Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input), Quick Power on/off
-
Accessory
Carry bag Power cord Remote control D-sub 15 pin cable RGB to Component Adaptor Video cable CD Manual CR2032 3V Battery
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
RGB
up to UXGA(1152x864, 60 Hz)
-
Component Video
1080i/720P/576P/576i/480P/480
-
Composite Video(incl. S-Video)
NTSC/PAL/SECAM/NTSC4.43/PAL-M/PAL-N
DIMESION(MM), WEIGHT(KG)
-
W x D x H
154 x117x50
-
Weight (kg)
0.78
