Professional Data Projector

HS102G

Professional Data Projector

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Display Technology

    0.55 DMD

  • Resolution

    800x600

  • Brightness

    160

  • Contrast Ratio(FIFO)

    2000:1

  • Noise - High Brightness

    31dB

  • Noise - Economic

    23dB

  • Uniformorty(min)JBMA

    95%

  • Projection Lens - Focus

    Manual

  • Projection Lens - Zoom

    Fixed

  • Projection Image - Screen Size

    15~80

  • Projection Image - Standard

    40@1.1m

  • Projection Image - Throw Ratio(Wide/Tele)

    1.4

  • Projection Offset

    1

  • Lamp - Life High Brightness

    30000 Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Menu Language

    Korean/English/French/Spanish/German/ Italian/Swedish/Portuguese/Chinese Simplified/Polish/ Brazilian Portuguese/Japanese

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    4:3, 16:9 Native, letter box

  • Sound

    1W Mono Speaker

  • Power Consumption

    100W / ST By 5W under

  • Power Supply

    AC DC Adaptor / 100 ~ 240 Hz, 50/60Hz

  • INPUT/OUTPUT Terminals

    1*RGB in/1*Composite/1*Component(thru RGB) 1*USB (MP3, JPEG, MPEG4)

  • Special Features

    Picture Still, Sleep Time, Auto Configure, Kensington Lock, Presentation Timer, Auto Sleep, Smart Picture Mode, Digital Keystone Correction, DivX Display, Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input), Quick Power on/off

  • Accessory

    Carry bag Power cord Remote control D-sub 15 pin cable RGB to Component Adaptor Video cable CD Manual CR2032 3V Battery

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • RGB

    up to UXGA(1152x864, 60 Hz)

  • Component Video

    1080i/720P/576P/576i/480P/480

  • Composite Video(incl. S-Video)

    NTSC/PAL/SECAM/NTSC4.43/PAL-M/PAL-N

DIMESION(MM), WEIGHT(KG)

  • W x D x H

    154 x117x50

  • Weight (kg)

    0.78

