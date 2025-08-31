Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
235L Top Freezer Fridge in Dark Graphite Steel

235L Top Freezer Fridge in Dark Graphite Steel

235L Top Freezer Fridge in Dark Graphite Steel

GN-B212PQNF
Front view of 235L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer. (GN-B212PQNF.ADSRLML)
Front open view of 235L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.
Freezer view of 235L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.
Temperature control view of 235L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.
Fridge duct view of 235L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.
Handle view of 235L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.
Left side view of 235L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.
Right side view of 235L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.
Side view of 235L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.
Back view of 235L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.
Key Features

  • Multi Air Flow
  • Tempered glass shelves
LG top freezer refrigerator is in modern kitchen, showcasing overall design of the refrigerator.

Multi Air Flow

Ideal temperatures everywhere

Vents inside the refrigerator disperse cool air to maintain consistent humidity and temperature levels, keeping food fresher, longer no matter where it’s stored.

Tempered glass shelves

Durable enough to withstand heavy kitchenware without the risk of breakage, these shelves are also easy to clean and maintain with no lingering stains or odors.

*Product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. 

 

1)LinearCooling™

-Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pakchoi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model. 

-The result may vary in actual usage. 

-Applicable models only.

FAQ

Q.

What is LG LinearCooling™?

A.

LinearCooling™ is a technology that keeps the refrigerator temperature constant within ±0.5℃ by carefully adjusting the supply of cold air, preventing loss of moisture in food and keeping it fresher for longer.

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-SG-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GN-B212PQNF

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1445 x 637

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    319

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    5 Star

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Dark Graphite Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    5 Star

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    No

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    48

  • Product Weight (kg)

    43

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1445 x 637

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • Cleaning Time

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Dark Graphite Steel

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    319

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    1 Full + 1 Big

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

