235L Top Freezer Fridge in Dark Graphite Steel
235L Top Freezer Fridge in Dark Graphite Steel
235L Top Freezer Fridge in Dark Graphite Steel
GN-B212PQNF
Key Features
- Multi Air Flow
- Tempered glass shelves
Multi Air Flow
Ideal temperatures everywhere
Vents inside the refrigerator disperse cool air to maintain consistent humidity and temperature levels, keeping food fresher, longer no matter where it’s stored.
Tempered glass shelves
Durable enough to withstand heavy kitchenware without the risk of breakage, these shelves are also easy to clean and maintain with no lingering stains or odors.
FAQ
Q.
What is LG LinearCooling™?
A.
LinearCooling™ is a technology that keeps the refrigerator temperature constant within ±0.5℃ by carefully adjusting the supply of cold air, preventing loss of moisture in food and keeping it fresher for longer.
Q.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
A.
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
Q.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
A.
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-SG-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
Q.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
A.
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1445 x 637
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
319
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
5 Star
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Door-in-Door
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
Finish (Door)
Dark Graphite Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Top Mount
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
5 Star
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
No
Express Freeze
Yes
Express Cool
No
Manual Control
Knob dial
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
48
Product Weight (kg)
43
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1445 x 637
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
No
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
Cleaning Time
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
Normal Ice Tray
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
PCM
Finish (Door)
Dark Graphite Steel
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
319
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
1 Full + 1 Big
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
Hygiene Fresh+
No
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
Hygiene Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
2
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
Find locally
