LG NB3520A Speaker Bar

LG NB3520A Speaker Bar

NB3520A

LG NB3520A Speaker Bar

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    1.1CH

  • Total

    300W

  • Front

    80WX2

  • Sub-woofer

    140W

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Front - Display

    FLD

  • Front - Dimmer

    Yes

  • Front - Key LED Color

    Red

  • R/Panel - Audio In

    1

  • R/Panel - Audio Input

    2

  • R/Panel - USB

    1

CONVENIENCE

  • Automatic Power on/off (TV linked)

    Yes

  • Woofer Level Volume

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • A/V Sync Delay(Audio Delay)

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

  • Sleep

    Yes

  • USB Host

    Yes

  • USB Charge

    Yes

  • External HDD Playback

    Yes

  • Optical

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Rx

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • 3D Sound Optimizer

    Yes

  • Natural EQ

    Yes

  • By Pass

    Yes

  • Bass Blast (BASS)

    Yes

  • Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)

    Yes

  • Game EQ

    Yes

  • MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Loudness

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Instruction Manual - Quick Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Type

    TBD

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Carton Box Type

    Tip on

PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM

  • Main

    1000 x 80 x 55.3

  • Subwoofer

    196 x 392 x 317

SPEAKER

  • Front - SPL

    85dB

  • Front - System

    Closed Type

  • Front - Tweeter Unit

    1" DOME

  • Front - Woofer Unit

    2.5" Parabolar (2EA)

  • Front - Impedance

  • Front - Magnetic Shielding

    Shielded Type

  • Subwoofer - Model Name

    SHS36-D

  • Subwoofer - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

    7 " Cone

  • Subwoofer - Impedance

  • Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding

    Non-Shield

