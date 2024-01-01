We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG NB3520A Speaker Bar
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
1.1CH
-
Total
300W
-
Front
80WX2
-
Sub-woofer
140W
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Front - Display
FLD
-
Front - Dimmer
Yes
-
Front - Key LED Color
Red
-
R/Panel - Audio In
1
-
R/Panel - Audio Input
2
-
R/Panel - USB
1
CONVENIENCE
-
Automatic Power on/off (TV linked)
Yes
-
Woofer Level Volume
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
A/V Sync Delay(Audio Delay)
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
-
Sleep
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
-
USB Charge
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
Yes
-
Optical
Yes
-
Bluetooth Rx
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
3D Sound Optimizer
Yes
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
By Pass
Yes
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Yes
-
Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)
Yes
-
Game EQ
Yes
-
MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Instruction Manual - Quick Setup Guide
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
TBD
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Carton Box Type
Tip on
PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
1000 x 80 x 55.3
-
Subwoofer
196 x 392 x 317
SPEAKER
-
Front - SPL
85dB
-
Front - System
Closed Type
-
Front - Tweeter Unit
1" DOME
-
Front - Woofer Unit
2.5" Parabolar (2EA)
-
Front - Impedance
4Ω
-
Front - Magnetic Shielding
Shielded Type
-
Subwoofer - Model Name
SHS36-D
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
7 " Cone
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
3Ω
-
Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding
Non-Shield
