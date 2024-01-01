We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S Party Speaker with Bluetooth
All Spec
SPEAKER
-
Tweeter Unit Type
Cone
-
Woofer Unit
6.5" x 1
-
Tweeter Unit Size
2.5" x 1
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
5.1
-
USB
1
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
2.1ch (2Way)
-
Output Power
200 W
EQ
-
Sound Boost
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
POWER SUPPLY
-
AC Adaptor Jack
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
3.5
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
12
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
55 W
-
Stand-by mode
0.5 W
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Yes
-
Lighting
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
-
Battery Indicator
Yes
-
Security lock
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Speaker
289 x 570 x 280 mm
-
Carton Box
698 x 374 x 354 mm
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight
11.2 kg
-
Gross Weight
13.6 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
