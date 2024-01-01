Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S Party Speaker with Bluetooth

LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S Party Speaker with Bluetooth

LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S Party Speaker with Bluetooth

Front view with all lighting on.
All Spec

SPEAKER

  • Tweeter Unit Type

    Cone

  • Woofer Unit

    6.5" x 1

  • Tweeter Unit Size

    2.5" x 1

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • USB

    1

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Output Power

    200 W

EQ

  • Sound Boost

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Custom EQ(App)

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • SBC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

POWER SUPPLY

  • AC Adaptor Jack

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Battery Charging time (Hrs)

    3.5

  • Battery Life (Hrs)

    12

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power-on mode

    55 W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.5 W

CONVENIENCE

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Yes

  • Wireless party link (Multi mode)

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Security lock

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Speaker

    289 x 570 x 280 mm

  • Carton Box

    698 x 374 x 354 mm

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight

    11.2 kg

  • Gross Weight

    13.6 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • AC Adaptor

    Yes

