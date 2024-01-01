We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
617L French Door Fridge with MoodUP® LED Door Panels
Much to adore. The fridge with more.
*Brightness and colours on LED panels may vary depending on surrounding environment.
Let your mood set the vibe
*Overseas model shown and may differ from model available for sale in Australia. Brightness and colours on LED panels may vary depending on surrounding environment.
Thousands of colour combinations!
Create your perfect colour story from over thousands of different combinations inside the LG ThinQ® app.*
Lights. Music. Party.
Use Party Mode to play your favourite songs or choose from fridge’s extensive music collection from the ThinQ® app or play your favourite music.
Lighting that grooves with you
With Party Mode, experience lights that move in time with your music, creating the perfect party companion.
Image showing sound waves behind the product
Built-in Bluetooth
Easily connect to built-in speakers via Bluetooth.*
A panel with a Bluetooth speaker displayed enlarged with a Bluetooth speaker
Enjoy the music you love
Stream your favourite music from your smart device through Fridge’s built-in speakers.*
Music object icons are displayed around the product
*Connection via Bluetooth and compatible with devices with Bluetooth version 5.0.
Giving life to your ingredients
The innovative functions of MoodUP® helps keep food fresher for longer.
A variety of foods are shown
InstaView™
Image of knocking on Instaview twice
Surround Cooling™
Cold air flowing in the refrigerator
*Product image for reference and understanding only; actual product may vary.
LG ThinQ®
Smart living begins with LG ThinQ®
People are associated with the product using ThinQ
Link your devices
Manage your fridge on-the-go through the LG ThinQ® app.
People are associated with the product using ThinQ
Stay notified
For those moments when you forget to close the refrigerator door, receive key notifications to your smartphone from the LG ThinQ® app.
An alarm pops up next to the people at the party
*Voice commands feature may require third party subscriptions and subject to their terms and conditions of use. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/nz/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
Made to match every mood
MoodUP® fridge complements any atmosphere, whether with moods, seasonal vibes, or interior styles.
Live in Colour
For Any Room
Your Party Partner
Key Feature
-
Colour Changeable LED Doors with MoodUP®
-
Knock twice to see inside with InstaView™
-
Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ®
-
10 year parts warranty on the Inverter Linear Compressor
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Net Total (L)
617
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
914 x 1865 x 687
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
450
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Door-in-Door®
No
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Lux Gray-Lux White
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Multi Door
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
617
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
384
-
Net Freezer (L)
233
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal Electronic Control (LED)
Inner Top Display
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
168
-
Product Weight (kg)
158
-
Height (mm)
1757
-
Depth with handle (mm)
687
-
Depth without door (mm)
697
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
914 x 1865 x 687
-
Depth without handle (mm)
687
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+™
Yes
-
Door-in-Door®
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
Yes
-
UVNano
No
-
Refrigerant Type
R600a
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Tray
Normal Ice Tray
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
-
Craft Ice
No
-
Water Filtration System
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Lux Gray-Lux White
-
Metal Fresh
R Metal
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
450
-
Energy Rating
4 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
6
-
Interior Lamp
Top + Side LED
-
Shelving
4
-
Fresh Zone
Yes (2)
-
Shelf_Folding
1-step folding
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Speaker
Yes(Version 5.0)
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806084443564
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
6
-
Interior Lamp
Top LED
-
Shelving
No
-
Drawer
6 Transparent
