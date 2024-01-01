Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
617L French Door Fridge with MoodUP® LED Door Panels

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

617L French Door Fridge with MoodUP® LED Door Panels

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

GF-MV600

617L French Door Fridge with MoodUP® LED Door Panels

(0)
front on
The logo of DESIGN AWARD 2023

DESIGN AWARD 2023

LG InstaView Fridge MoodUP®

The logo of Red Dot DESIGN AWARD

Red Dot DESIGN AWARD

LG InstaView Fridge

Keep family favorite front and center and get more usable space appliances

Much to adore. The fridge with more.

Colour collection​

Browse fun colours to perfectly capture your mood.*

Music collection

Make your fridge the ultimate party accessory.

InstaView

Knock twice to see inside without losing cool air.

LG ThinQ®

Control and monitor your fridge from your device.

*Brightness and colours on LED panels may vary depending on surrounding environment.

Colour Collection

Let your mood set the vibe

Easily customise your fridge’s colour display from the ThinQ® app.*

*Overseas model shown and may differ from model available for sale in Australia. Brightness and colours on LED panels may vary depending on surrounding environment.

Thousands of colour combinations!

Create your perfect colour story from over thousands of different combinations inside the LG ThinQ® app.*

Thousands of colour combinations!
Music Collection

Lights. Music. Party.

Use Party Mode to play your favourite songs or choose from fridge’s extensive music collection from the ThinQ® app or play your favourite music.

Lighting that grooves with you

With Party Mode, experience lights that move in time with your music, creating the perfect party companion.

 

Image showing sound waves behind the product

Built-in Bluetooth

Easily connect to built-in speakers via Bluetooth.*

 

A panel with a Bluetooth speaker displayed enlarged with a Bluetooth speaker

Enjoy the music you love

Stream your favourite music from your smart device through Fridge’s built-in speakers.*

 

Music object icons are displayed around the product

*Connection via Bluetooth and compatible with devices with Bluetooth version 5.0.

Giving life to your ingredients

The innovative functions of MoodUP® helps keep food fresher for longer.

A variety of foods are shown

InstaView™

With two quick knocks on the sleek glass panel, see inside and check for your everyday items, favourite snacks and beverages without opening the door, preventing cold air from escaping and helping keep food fresher for longer.

Image of knocking on Instaview twice

Surround Cooling™

Cold air surrounds your food from both the front and back for effective cooling - quickly reducing the temperature of those items stored at the front of the fridge and helping keep food fresher for longer.

Cold air flowing in the refrigerator

*Product image for reference and understanding only; actual product may vary.

LG ThinQ®

Smart living begins with LG ThinQ®

Wi-Fi-enabled appliances let you control and monitor your refrigerator with your smartphone and voice commands.*

People are associated with the product using ThinQ

Link your devices

Manage your fridge on-the-go through the LG ThinQ® app.

People are associated with the product using ThinQ

Stay notified

For those moments when you forget to close the refrigerator door, receive key notifications to your smartphone from the LG ThinQ® app.

An alarm pops up next to the people at the party

*Voice commands feature may require third party subscriptions and subject to their terms and conditions of use. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/nz/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

Lifestyle

Made to match every mood

MoodUP® fridge complements any atmosphere, whether with moods, seasonal vibes, or interior styles.

Live in Colour

Bring flavour to your kitchen with fresh food and funky lights.

For Any Room

Liven up your living room with colour combinations to suit your space.

Your Party Partner

Use your fridge’s lights and music to add the perfect finishing touch to any party.

Key Feature

  • Colour Changeable LED Doors with MoodUP®
  • Knock twice to see inside with InstaView™
  • Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ®
  • 10 year parts warranty on the Inverter Linear Compressor

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GF-MV600
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
914 x 1865 x 687
Net Total (L)
617
Energy Rating
4 Star
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes

Key Specs

  • Net Total (L)

    617

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    914 x 1865 x 687

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    450

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door®

    No

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Lux Gray-Lux White

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    617

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    384

  • Net Freezer (L)

    233

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal Electronic Control (LED)

    Inner Top Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    168

  • Product Weight (kg)

    158

  • Height (mm)

    1757

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    687

  • Depth without door (mm)

    697

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    914 x 1865 x 687

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    687

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+™

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door®

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • UVNano

    No

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600a

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Tray

    Normal Ice Tray

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Craft Ice

    No

  • Water Filtration System

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Lux Gray-Lux White

  • Metal Fresh

    R Metal

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    450

  • Energy Rating

    4 Star

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    6

  • Interior Lamp

    Top + Side LED

  • Shelving

    4

  • Fresh Zone

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf_Folding

    1-step folding

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Speaker

    Yes(Version 5.0)

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084443564

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    6

  • Interior Lamp

    Top LED

  • Shelving

    No

  • Drawer

    6 Transparent

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.