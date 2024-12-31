We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG MyView Smart 32” 4K UHD VA with webOS
My kind of screen
**For further information, refer to the ThinQ Home Dashboard feature below.
^Screen mirror feature requires the screen and mirrored device to be connected to the same WiFi network.
Personalised discoveries await
*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.
New User Interfaces
Find quick. Dive in.
AI concierge
Listening to your tastes
~AI concierge: Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. And, the keywords of "For you" service only can be provided in countries that support NLP (Natural Language Processing) in their native language.
Music
Curated to your tastes
*The above gaming gear, such as the controller, keyboard, mouse, and headset is sold seperately.
Great display for both work and play
The screen contains various colors representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom right corner, there is a logo indicating DCI-P3 90%.
*Brightness: 250nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).
Easily control your LG ThinQ enabled appliances.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Download the LG ThinQ app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android). Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard. LG MyView Smart Monitor may show as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).
Use your phone like a remote
*To work properly, you need to connect the LG MyView Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English/Korean/Spanish/French/German/Italian/Portuguese/Russian/Polish/Turkish/Japanese/Arabic (Saudi/UAE)/Vietnamese/Thai/Swedish/Taiwanese/Indonesian/Danish/Dutch/Norwegian/Greek/Israeli (eg USA/English).
*Remote control feature requires the phone and screen to be connected to the same WiFi network.
Mirror straight from your devices
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
^Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.
Stylish space-saving design
A variety of interfaces
*An HDMI cable is included in the package.
Key Feature
-
31.5" 4K UHD (3840x2160) VA display
-
webOS Smart Monitor
-
ThinQ Home Dashboard / Magic Remote support
-
AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth
-
USB Type-C™ (PD 65W), 2xHDMI
-
Slim design & Flat style stand
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
32SR73U-W
-
Year
2024
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Size [cm]
80
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90%
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2100:01:00
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
5ms
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
HDR Effect
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
NO
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Flicker safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
NO
-
Colour Weakness
NO
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
NO
-
VESA Adaptive Sync
NO
-
VESA ClearMR
NO
-
Black Stabiliser
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
NO
-
Crosshair
NO
-
FPS Counter
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
Equaliser
YES
-
Bluetooth Speaker
YES
NETWORK
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
LAN
NO
-
Wi-Fi
YES
SMART CONVENIENCE
-
Home Hub
YES
-
Web Browser
YES
-
USB Media Player
YES
-
Voice Recognition
YES (Need to buy Magic Remote separately)
-
ThinQ App
YES
-
Wireless Screen Share
YES
-
AirPlay
YES
-
Remote Desktop
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Switch
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
NO
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
DisplayPort
NO
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
HDMI Version
Supports TMDS 6G as compliant with HDMI 2.0
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
YES (USB-C, 1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-A, 2ea)
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
Headphone out
NO
-
Line out
NO
-
Camera Port
POGO
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x2
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
-
DTS HP:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
37.7
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
33
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)
40W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.2 x 509.8 x 209.9
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.2 x 429.4 x 45.8
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
877 x 131 x 502
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.6kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.3kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.2kg
CONTROL KEY/IR
-
Key Type
Joystick
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
YES (Slim Remote)
-
Magic Remote Controller
NO
-
Battery (Remote Controller)
YES
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES
-
Display Port
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
YES (Korea) / NO (Overseas)
-
USB A to B
NO
-
Camera
NO
