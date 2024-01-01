65NANO95VPA

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY -
-
Screen Type
Nano 8K/LED/LCD
-
Screen size
65" (164cm)
-
Resolution
7680 x 4320
-
Motion Rate
Tru Motion 100 with backlight scanning
-
HDR Format1
Dolby VisionTM, HDR10, HLG
-
Dolby Vision IQ™
Yes
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Yes
-
Nano Colour
Yes
-
Backlight Type
Slim Direct
-
NanoBlack (Local Dimming)
Yes (Full Array Dimming)
-
ULTRA Luminance
Yes (Pro)
-
Picture Modes
9 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)
-
HDR Picture Modes
6 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)
-
Dolby Vision ™ Picture Modes
5 (Vivid, Standard, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)
-
Colour Bit Depth
10-bit
-
Image Processor
α7 Gen 4 AI Processor 8K
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2/S2 (UHF & Satellite Tuner)
-
Resolution Upscaling²
8K Upscaler
-
AI Picture
Yes (Pro 8K)
-
AI Brightness
Yes (HDR)
-
Auto Genre Selection
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
New Magic Remote
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Control3
Yes
-
Electronic Programme Guide (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide (Built-in)
Yes
-
Time Machine Compatible4
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
Universal Remote feature⁵
Yes
-
Video Playback Formats
ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/ MP4/M4v/MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC), AV1/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8,VP9, HEVC, AV1) TS/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/3GP/3G2 MPEG/DAT/VOB/
HEVC (Up to 3840x2160 @ 60p) / AV1 (Up to 3840x2160 @ 60p)
-
Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC
-
Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
GAMING FEATURES -
-
HGiG Mode6
Yes
-
Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)6
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES -
-
ThinQ⁷
Yes
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS 6.0 Smart TV
-
Hey Google (Google Assistant)8
Yes (SW UPDATE REQUIRED)
-
Amazon Alexa8
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit9
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Web Browser10
Yes
-
Freeview (HBBTV)14
Yes
-
Smart Speaker Compatible (Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit)
Yes
SMART SHARE FEATURES -
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Screen Share(Miracast)14
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App15
LG ThinQ
-
Works with Apple AirPlay9
Yes
AUDIO FEATURES -
-
Audio Output
40W
-
Audio Decoder
HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X, LPCM, MPEG-1, AC3(Dolby Digital), Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby AC-4
-
Virtual Surround
Dolby Atmos
-
WiSA Speaker 2.1ch Compatible16
Yes
-
Sound Modes
7(AI Sound, Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Cricket (Sports), Music, Game Optimiser)
-
AI Sound
Yes (Pro)
-
Bluetooth Surround Compatible
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync (LG TV Bluetooth)17
Yes
-
Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC)18
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share (LG Sound Bar Control)
Yes
CONNECTIONS -
-
HDMI19
Yes (4)
-
USB 2.0
Yes (3)
-
RF Antenna Input
Yes (1)
-
Headphone (3.5mm) Output
Yes (1)
-
Digital (Optical) Audio Output
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
-
IR Blaster
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY -
-
TV with Stand (WxHxD)
1452mm x903mm x295mm
-
TV without Stand (WxHxD)
1452mm x839mm x45mm
-
TV Stand (WxD)
1165mm x 295mm
-
Net Weight with Stand (kg)
29.7kg
-
Net Weight without Stand (kg)
29.3kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
1600mm x970mm x172mm
-
Gross weight of Carton (kg)
35.8kg
-
VESA size
400 x 400
-
Energy Star Rating
3 Stars
-
EAN
8806091211521
WARRANTY PERIOD -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
