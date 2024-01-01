Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
65" LG Super UHD 4K TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

65" LG Super UHD 4K TV

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

65SM9000PVA

65" LG Super UHD 4K TV

(2)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Type (OLED/LED)

    LED/LCD

  • Screen size (Inch/cm)

    65" (164cm)

  • Motion Rate

    Tru Motion 200 with backlight scanning

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • HDR Format

    Dolby VisionTM, HDR10, HLG¹

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Yes

  • Nano Cell Technology

    Yes

  • Backlight Type

    Slim Direct

  • Local Dimming

    Yes (Full Array Dimming)

  • ULTRA Luminance

    Yes (Pro)

  • Picture Modes

    10 (Vivid, Standard, Technicolor, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game, HDR Effect, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

  • HDR Picture Modes

    6 (Vivid, Standard, Technicolor, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game)

  • Dolby Vision ™ Picture Modes

    5 (Vivid, Standard, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game)

  • Colour Bit Depth

    10-bit

  • Image Processor

    α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor

  • Tuner

    DVB-T2/C/S2 (UHF & Satellite Tuner)

  • Resolution Upscaling

    4K Upscaler²

  • AI Picture

    Yes

  • AI Brightness (HDR content only)

    Yes

  • Motion Pro (Black Frame Insertion)

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Quad Step

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Control

    Yes³

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • User Guide (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Time Machine Compatible (HDD Recording)

    Yes⁴

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • Universal Remote Feature

    Yes⁵

  • USB Video Playback Formats

    ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/ MP4/M4v/MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC)/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, HEVC) SHVC/TS/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/3GP/3G2 MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC (Up to 4096x2160p@120p)

  • USB Music Playback Formats

    MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC

  • USB Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP

  • Gallery

    Yes

  • Multi-View

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

    Yes⁶

  • Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

    Yes⁶

SMART TV FEATURES

  • AI ThinQ

    Yes⁷

  • Smart TV Operating System

    webOS 4.5 Smart TV

  • Works with Google Assistant

    No

  • Works with Amazon Alexa

    Amazon Alexa Built-in

  • Works with Apple HomeKit

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • 4K UHD Streaming

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes⁹

  • Freeview on Demand

    Yes

  • Netflix

    Yes¹¹

  • Google Home Compatible

    No

SMART SHARE

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Miracast

    Yes¹³

  • AirPlay 2

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    LG TV Plus¹⁴

AUDIO FEATURES

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Speaker System

    2 way 4 speaker (2 x High-Mid-range, 2 x Woofers)

  • Audio Decoder

    AC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X, ADPCM, LPCM, MPEG-1, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby AC-4

  • Virtual Surround

    Dolby Atmos

  • Bluetooth Headphone Compatible

    Yes (Bluetooth 5)

  • WiSA Speaker 2.0Ch Compatible

    Yes¹⁵

  • Sound Modes

    6 (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Cricket (Sports), Music, Game)

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • Phone Bluetooth Connectivity

    Yes (Music)

  • Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)

    Yes¹⁶

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    eARC/ARC (HDMI 2)¹⁷

CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI

    Yes (4)¹⁸

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (3)

  • RF Antenna Input

    Yes (1)

  • Component/Composite Input

    Yes (Phone Jack Type - Shared Audio)

  • Headphone (3.5mm) Output

    Yes (1)

  • Digital (Optical) Audio Output

    Yes (1)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

  • Satellite Tuner

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/REGULATORY

  • TV with Stand (WxHxD)

    1455mm x 906mm x 324mm

  • TV without Stand (WxHxD)

    1455mm x 835mm x 63mm

  • Net Weight with Stand (kg)

    28.1kg

  • Net Weight without Stand (kg)

    26.4kg

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    1600mm x 1035mm x 207mm

  • Gross Weight of Carton (kg)

    35.4kg

  • VESA size

    300 x 300 *(LG OLW480B bracket recommended)

  • Energy Star Rating

    4 ½ Stars

  • EAN

    8806098400256

WARRANTY

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

What people are saying