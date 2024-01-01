OLED77C1PVB

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY -
-
Screen Type
OLED
-
Screen size
77" (195cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Motion Rate
1ms Response Time
-
HDR Format1
Dolby VisionTM, HDR10, HLG
-
Dolby Vision IQ™1
Yes
-
HDR10 Pro1
Yes
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Yes
-
Nano Colour
No
-
Backlight Type
None
-
Perfect Black
Yes
-
Local Dimming
No
-
ULTRA Luminance
Yes (Pro)
-
Picture Modes
9 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game Optimiser, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)
-
HDR Picture Modes
6 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)
-
Dolby Vision ™ Picture Modes
5 (Vivid, Standard, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)
-
Colour Bit Depth
10-bit
-
Image Processor
α9 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2/S2 (UHF & Satellite Tuner)
-
Resolution Upscaling²
4K Upscaler
-
AI Picture
Yes (Pro)
-
AI Brightness
Yes (HDR)
-
Auto Genre Selection
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Motion Pro (Black Frame Insertion)
Yes (OLED Motion Pro)
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
High Frame Rate (HFR)3
Yes (HDMI/USB: 4K@120fps)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Magic Remote
Yes (Magic Tap 17)
-
Intelligent Voice Control⁴
Yes
-
Hands-Free Voice Control⁴
No
-
Electronic Programme Guide (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide (Built-in)
Yes
-
Time Machine Compatible⁵
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
Universal Remote Feature⁶
Yes
-
Video Playback Formats
ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/ MP4/M4v/MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC), AV1/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8,VP9, HEVC, AV1) TS/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/3GP/3G2MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC (Up to 3840x2160 @ 120p) / AV1 (Up to 3840x2160 @ 60p)
-
Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC
-
Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Sports Alert7
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
GAMING FEATURES -
-
Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)8
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible9
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync® Premium
Yes
-
HGiG Mode
Yes
-
Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)10
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes
WARRANTY PERIOD -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
SMART TV FEATURES -
-
ThinQ11
Yes
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS 6.0 Smart TV
-
Amazon Alexa Built in12
Yes
-
Works with Apple HomeKit12
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
8K Streaming
No
-
Web Browser13
Yes
-
Freeview (HBBTV)14
Yes
-
Smart Speaker Compatible16
Yes
SMART SHARE FEATURES -
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Smart Share (Miracast)18
Yes (PIP/Full Screen)
-
Smartphone Remote App19
LG ThinQ
-
Works with Apple AirPlay20
Yes
AUDIO FEATURES -
-
Audio Output
40W
-
Audio Decoder
HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X, LPCM, MPEG-1, AC3(Dolby Digital), Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby AC-4
-
Virtual Surround
Dolby Atmos
-
WiSA Speaker 2.1ch Compatible21
Yes
-
Sound Modes
(AI Sound Pro, Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Cricket (Sports), Music, Game Optimiser)
-
AI Sound
Yes (Pro)
-
Bluetooth Surround Compatible22
Yes
-
LG Sound Bar Bluetooth22
Yes
-
Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC)23
Yes
-
LG TV Sound Mode Share (LG Soundbar Mode Control)
Yes
CONNECTIONS -
-
HDMI24
Yes (4)
-
USB 2.0
Yes (3)
-
RF Antenna Input
Yes (1)
-
Composite/Component Input
No
-
Headphone(3.5mm) Output
Yes (1)
-
Digital (Optical) Audio Output
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
-
IR Blaster
No
-
Gallery Stand Compatible
No
DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY -
-
TV with Stand (WxHxD)
1723mm x 1023mm x 269mm
-
TV without Stand (WxHxD)
1723mm x 993mm x 56mm
-
TV Stand (WxD)
1199mm x 269mm
-
Net Weight with Stand (kg)
35.9kg
-
Net Weight without Stand (kg)
26.7kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
1895mm x 1130mm x 285mm
-
Gross weight of Carton (kg)
49.3kg
-
VESA size
400 x 200
-
Energy Star Rating
5 Stars
-
EAN
8806091211361
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.